Online health educator, Aproko Doctor has weighed in on skincare service providers using live snail for facial treatment

Aproko Doctor decided to raise awareness on the dangers of using Giant African Land snail to treat acne or pimples

The doctor also shared insights on what to use instead of snails to cure facial issues, sparking reactions online

Medical doctor and health influencer Aproko Doctor has spoken out concerning a new trend of people who provide professional skincare services.

In a video that had gone viral, an unidentified skincare service provider was using live snails to treat their customer.

Aproko doctor reacts after a snail is being used for skincare. Photo credit: Aproko doctor/X

Source: Twitter

In the video, a customer appeared relaxed when a live snail was placed on her face. The snail moved freely in the hopes of curing facial dents and pimples.

Aproko Doctor talks about snail treatment

Aproko Doctor decided to comment on the trend. The medical doctor in a video shared on March 23, 2026, immediately debunked such a practice while listing reasons the procedure could end badly and threaten the life of the individual.

Health influencer Aproko doctor shares the disadvantage of using snails for skincare. Photo credit: Aproko doctor/X

Source: Twitter

According to him, the snail used is a Giant African Land snail, commonly found in Nigerian homes and streets. As such, it is often a carrier of a deadly parasite known as the 'rat lungworm' parasite.

He said:

"This parasite can cause a rare form of meningitis, which is inflammation of your brain. And these types of snails, these land snails, are the most common carriers."

He told many to tarnish the idea of getting skincare "straight from the source".

The negative side of snail treatment

Beyond the risk of parasites, Aproko Doctor highlighted the danger of bacterial infections. He pointed out that wild snails come into contact with various contaminants, including soil and animal waste, which can be transferred to the skin.

He warned:

"The bacteria on the body, bacteria on the slime, you don't know where it is, it can cause skin infection. You carry it and put it on top of pimples that is still red.

This snail has been passing through things I cannot even mention on this app so that they will not ban me, but you put it on your face. They can sell anything to you people, and you people will carry it, all in the name of skincare."

He also cautioned individuals with shellfish allergies, noting that applying raw snail mucus could trigger severe reactions like facial swelling.

He added:

"Let's talk about allergic reactions. See, you need to understand that live snail mucus, they did not process it, it is unfiltered. There are some people that have what we call shellfish or mollusk sensitivity, like an allergic reaction. The same way people have nut allergy. They can react to this without even knowing that they are allergic to it because it has not even happened on their face. If you have any sensitivity to things like crayfish, shellfish, periwinkle, shrimp, you can get a reaction from this. It will not glow, your face will swell."

Watch the full video below:

In a similar story, Aproko Doctor dropped his take on pastors making their members choose faith healing over medical treatment.

Aproko Doctor speaks on BBL surgery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Aproko Doctor spoke following the death of influencer baddie Jessica Elena, warning about the complications of BBL surgery.

The medical influencer stated that BBL risks remain even with certified surgeons because the danger lies in body anatomy.

Source: Legit.ng