Peller was captured throwing wads of money into a crowded street, leading to a chaotic scene during his stop in Ibadan

A specific clip of a man in rags desperately trying and failing to reach the floating notes has become a focal point for critics

This latest incident followed a string of controversies for the streamer, including a recent run-in with traditional authorities during his stop in Benin

Nigerian TikTok personality Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja has once again found himself in an online controversy following a moment from his ongoing nationwide tour.

During Day 10 of his tour in Ibadan on March 24, the influencer was seen in a viral clip throwing money into the crowd, a move that quickly drew

In the now-circulating video, fans are seen rushing toward the cash as it falls, with several people, including a uniformed man, joining the scramble.

Peller was captured throwing wads of money into a crowded street in Ibadan. Photos: Peller.

Source: Instagram

The scene unfolded in traffic, creating a chaotic atmosphere as individuals chased after the money.

One particular moment stood out for many viewers, a man dressed in worn clothing making repeated attempts to grab the cash but leaving empty-handed.

Some criticised the act, describing it as disrespectful and insensitive, especially given the situation of those struggling to make ends meet.

Others, however, viewed it differently, suggesting that the gesture was simply a form of entertainment or generosity, albeit poorly executed.

This latest development adds to a series of issues surrounding Peller’s tour.

The influencer had earlier been in the news after the Benin Traditional Council declared him wanted over an alleged unauthorised visit to the palace during his stop in Benin City.

According to the council, his presence at the palace without proper approval was considered a breach of tradition.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Peller's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@dokitawaa stated:

"It may look like a joke, but this is the reality we keep normalizing. A man was made to run after a car with the promise of money… only to be laughed at and given nothing. That smile at the end says everything. This is what happens when fame and power lack empathy. Sad to watch, even sadder to accept."

@ryde_king noted:

"Na man do man finally? Abeg, the real savage is the algorithm and everybody reposting faster than that kid running for the bus. Poor man pikin never catches a break — even their bus chase becomes your comedy reel. Peller na werey? You na the real werey for posting this and acting heartbroken"

@AsuquoE2255 shared:

"See wetin man do man....if nah. Woman I for accept ..Peller, this is totally unacceptable"

Critics call out the act, describing it as disrespectful and insensitive. Photo: Peller.

Source: Instagram

Peller begs fans for help over Jarvis

Legit.ng previously reported that Peller made a video begging Nigerians for money to operate on Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche as she said she was waiting for the result of the test.

In the recording, Peller noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

Source: Legit.ng