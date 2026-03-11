A renowned American plastic surgeon and television personality, Dr. Terry Dubrow has shared his opinion about BBL surgeries

In a now-viral video, he also disclosed the reason he doesn't perform such medical procedures on any of his patients

Speaking further, the popular doctor spoke about those who already did the BBL surgery and what may happen in their 60s

A prominent US-based plastic surgeon has warned about the potential long-term consequences of a popular cosmetic procedure.

Dr. Terry Dubrow expressed his concerns about the Brazilian ButtLift, suggesting it may lead to regret for those who undergo it.

Dr Dubrow claims BBL patients won't look good in 50s and 60s. Photo credit: @Dr Dubrow.

Source: Instagram

Renowned surgical expert criticises BBL surgeries

The doctor's remarks were reposted on instagram by @Yemmeybaba, and the video quickly garnered attention.

Dr. Dubrow, in the clip, emphasised the potential pitfalls of the procedure, particularly as patients age.

He pointed out that the enlarged 'backside' resulting from the surgery may not age well in the person's 50s to 60s, looking less appealing in later life.

The procedure's irreversibility was also a concern that he raised, as he reiterated his decision not to perform BBL surgeries due to the risks involved, deeming them not worth the possible outcomes.

He specifically noted the challenges that come with ageing, suggesting the procedure's effects could be unflattering by the time patients reach their 50s or 60s.

American Plastic Surgeon Dr Dubrow criticises the idea of undergoing a BBL surgery. Photo credit: @Dr Dubrow.

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"The procedure everyone will regret? I think it's going to be the BBL because imagine that gigantic buttockss at 50 or 60. It might look a certain way when you're 28 or 32 with the thin waist, but at 50 or 60, I'm telling you, it does not look good. And it's hard to reverse it. I don't do the BBL. Too dangerous. Not worth it."

Reactions as American surgical expert criticises BBL

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@heiress_vee said:

"He is a plastic surgeon so imma listen! He definitely knows what he’s talking bout."

@mandy said:

"It baffles me how people arguing with an actual plastic surgeon lol if just one doctor tells me it’s dangerous then that’s it for me."

@Foxgirl reacted:

"Mine looks great at 46. I also work out and maintain a healthy weight. I made sure not to overdo the fat transfer and went for a more natural look."

@Kristin said:

"People saying “look at so and so” like these people aren’t constantly going in to get their work updated. He’s talking about the average person who gets one and done. His point is gravity and age come from us all in the end and you’ll look better if you’re not adding extra stuff to be dragged down."

@Gab said:

"Most celebrities with BBLs have gotten them redone or reduced at least once. SZA has had three procedures. Cardi said she’s reducing her again after she gets off tour."

@yee commented:

"Why are people still trying to justify a bbl even after a consultant has told you how dangerous it is??? Just because it worked out for someone doesn’t mean there wouldn’t be implications after, even the aftercare for it is just not worth it."

@knights.court added:

"Obviously there are exceptions and some people can still make it work. However, this is his career so he’s talking about the majority."

See the post below:

Hospital speaks as BBL patient dies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Hospital spoke up about the case of Elena Jessica, who reportedly died due to BBL complications.

Viral speculations on social media claimed that the socialite died after undergoing a second BBL procedure at the hospital.

Source: Legit.ng