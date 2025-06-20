20+ elegant Victorian hairstyles that defined the iconic era

Victorian hairstyles featured an array of looks, including structured waves, halo braids, and ornate accessories that transformed everyday hair into artistic creations. These designs captured the spirit of an age driven by etiquette, beauty, and bold structure. Explore the popular styles that defined status, age, and grace—and how to bring them back today.

Glossy ringlets with braided crown (L), Twin Victorian rolls (C), Trailing olden locks (R). Photo: @beauty_and_the_bustle, @rosally.model, @cjsquaredh2 on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Victorian hairstyles were a blend of artistry and femininity that showcased intricate braids, curls, and structured updos.

that showcased intricate braids, curls, and structured updos. Short hair was styled with braided halos and crown-wrapped rope braids .

. Long hair allowed for elaborate designs, such as cascading curls, braided crowns, and interwoven plaits .

elaborate designs, such as . Children wore simpler and playful hairstyles, such as twin braids or glossy ringlets.

such as twin braids or glossy ringlets. Ribbons and floral accents added royal and romantic touches, elevating even modest hairstyles into graceful creations.

Victorian hairstyles for short hair

For those with short hair, the options were no less dazzling. Here are timeless Victorian hairstyles for short hair.

1. Feathered crown with cascading curls

Feathered crown with cascading curls. Photo: @emily_bobczenok on Instagram (modified by author)

This style creates a soft, feathery effect at the crown, with several delicate curls cascading down. To achieve it, you carefully tease your hair at the top to add height and volume before shaping it into loose curls that frame your face.

2. Structured waves in a soft crown

Structured waves in a soft crown. Photo: @rose_author on Instagram (modified by author)

This hairstyle features gently moulded waves that form a rounded crown. To create it, you groom your hair into smooth, structured waves that encircle the head in a soft, poised silhouette. It works well for short hair because it enhances your natural texture while exuding polished sophistication.

3. Braided halo with a coiled bun

The braided halo hairstyle combines the delicate artistry of braids with the timeless charm of a neatly coiled bun. You craft a braid along the crown to form a "halo" and finish it with a coiled bun resting at the back of the head.

4. Red-brown curls

A lady in red-brown curls. Photo: @bettystimetravels on Instagram (modified by author)

This design focuses on rich red-brown curls styled into a compact and shapely silhouette. You define the curls to frame your face and add depth and warmth to your overall look. Red-brown curls make an excellent option as their vibrant colour pairs beautifully with Victorian clothing.

5. Braided halo with golden beads

A lady in a braided halo with a golden bead design. Photo: @nishthasiingh on Instagram (modified by author)

For something more ornate, this style enhances the classic braided halo by incorporating golden beads. You weave beads into the halo braid to add a touch of glamour and sophistication, elevating the simplicity of the styling.

6. Vintage crown sweep

The vintage crown sweep presents a beautiful arrangement where your hair sweeps gracefully across the crown, with soft curls or waves enhancing dimension. You sculpt the hair to form soft curves, giving it a voluminous yet controlled appearance.

Victorian hairstyles for long hair

Having long hair during the Victorian era was a symbol of beauty, femininity, and status. Explore some of the most iconic hairstyles for those blessed with long, flowing hair.

1. Cascading curls with natural volume

Cascading curls with natural volume hairstyle. Photo: @historicalbeauty on Instagram (modified by author)

This style celebrates the natural beauty of thick, voluminous curls. To create it, you style your hair into soft, loose curls that cascade down your back or over your shoulders. The secret lies in maintaining the perfect balance between volume and structure, giving a romantic and natural look.

2. Coils with trailing ringlets

This hairstyle features tightly formed coils at the crown, with long ringlets flowing at the sides or back. You start by sculpting the coils neatly around the top and allow the ringlets to fall gracefully. It is ideal for ceremonies and events, where the intricate detailing of the coils elevates your overall appearance.

3. Side-swept waves

A lady in a side-swept waves hairstyle. Photo: @hairby_nevaeh_ on Instagram (modified by author)

The side-swept waves make a bold but elegant statement. You part your long hair to one side and shape it into smooth, flowing waves that frame your face and cascade downward.

4. Loose mermaid waves

Loose mermaid waves design. Photo: @nichollaarenboutiquecollection on Instagram (modified by author)

Loose mermaid waves celebrate the flowing beauty and texture of long hair. You create soft, elongated ripples throughout your hair to mimic the movement of the sea. This style evokes a dreamy, ethereal charm and works well for garden parties and literary gatherings.

5. Ribbon curls

In this style, long locks are arranged into flawless curls, complemented by delicate ribbons tied near the crown. You create this look by incorporating satin ribbons that match your outfit. Ribbon curls are an excellent choice for weddings or other elegant occasions.

6. Rosette crown

Two ladies in a Rosette crown hairstyle. Photo: @eternalgoddess.uk on Instagram (modified by author)

The rosette crown embodies artistry and intricacy. Twist long strands of hair into rosettes placed strategically around the crown to resemble delicate flower petals. This style transforms your hair into a magnificent floral arrangement, making it a standout option for special events.

7. Golden locks with trailing ringlets

Golden locks with trailing ringlets. Photo: @cjsquaredh2 on Instagram (modified by author)

This style has smooth golden waves paired with delicate ringlets that flow down the back. You add height and polish at the crown, allowing the ringlets to create an enchanting, cascading effect.

8. Braided crown

Braided crown hairstyle. Photo: @historicalbeauty on Instagram (modified by author)

The braided crown exemplifies royal sophistication by weaving thick braids across the top of the head. You interlace and style your hair to create a headband effect, ensuring symmetry and a polished finish.

9. Interwoven red braids

This style features rich auburn or red hair styled into bold interlacing braids. You weave the braids and add depth and visual intrigue while creating an effortlessly elegant look. This style works well for daytime parties and evening galas alike, ensuring you stand out with creative flair.

Victorian hairstyles for little girls

Victorian hairstyles for little girls prioritised simplicity while still embracing the intricate and artistic details of the time. Adding playful elements like braids, twists, and subtle adornments gave little girls a charming and graceful appearance.

1. Crown-wrapped rope braids

Crown-wrapped rope braids hairstyle. Photo: @katherineeedwards on Instagram (modified by author)

This style features delicate rope braids wrapped around the head like a crown. You achieve this look by twisting sections of hair into rope-like braids and neatly circling them around the crown.

2. Braided swirl with crown accents

The braided swirl hairstyle involves forming a smooth braid that swirls delicately across the back or top of the head, enhanced with small crown-like adornments or pins.

3. Glossy ringlets with braided crown

Glossy ringlets with braided crown. Photo: @beauty_and_the_bustle on Instagram (modified by author)

This style pairs glossy curls with a small braided crown detail. You carefully curl the hair into tight ringlets and frame the crown with a petite braid. It's a classic Victorian choice that adds charm and sophistication, making it ideal for weddings or photograph-inspired occasions.

4. Twist bun

Twist bun hairstyle. Photo: @lostintimewithkatie on Instagram (modified by author)

The twist bun is both chic and functional. You gather the hair into a gentle twist and secure it into a low bun at the back, with a polished finish. This elegant style is perfect for little girls attending formal events while ensuring their hair stays neat and comfortable.

5. Twin golden braids

Twin golden braids emphasise symmetry and simplicity. You part the hair in the middle and form classic braids on each side, neatly tied at the ends, allowing the natural golden tones to shine.

Simple Victorian hairstyles

Simple Victorian hairstyles focus on understated elegance and can be recreated for various occasions. Here are Victorian hairstyles that celebrate natural texture combined with minimal but striking details.

1. Floral pins

Floral pins design for ladies. Photo: @beautyangelshairandmakeup on Instagram (modified by author)

Floral pins bring nature into your hairstyle. You place small, decorative flower pins at strategic points in your updo or along a braid. This minimalist style enhances your hair with a light, romantic touch, perfect for outdoor gatherings or daytime events.

2. Floral charm with golden roses

Floral charm with golden roses. Photo: @tinsel_izzi on Instagram (modified by author)

This style uses soft floral accents like delicate golden roses to elevate a simple hairstyle. You weave the flowers into loose curls or arrange them as part of a bun, adding warmth and elegance without overwhelming your look.

3. Ebony spirals with a satin bow

Ebony spirals highlight smooth, glossy black curls styled into spirals, while a satin bow secures them at the back. You achieve a soft, polished look with a luxurious, whimsical detail.

4. Victorian rolls with a floral accent

Victorian rolls with a floral accent design. Photo: @rosally.model on Instagram (modified by author)

This hairstyle combines vintage rolls arranged at the crown or sides, accented with a single floral ornament. You roll and secure your hair neatly, drawing attention to the floral detail, which adds a timeless charm.

5. Soft waves with natural lift

Soft waves with a natural lift hairstyle. Photo: @jacques_in_time on Instagram (modified by author)

Soft waves give your hair a relaxed yet elegant appeal. You create gentle waves with a slight lift at the crown, allowing you to showcase a natural and effortless aesthetic.

6. Chestnut coils with centre part wigs

Chestnut coils bring texture and richness to this look, with neatly coiled hair parted down the centre. You shape the coils to frame your face delicately, creating an understated yet polished style.

What hairstyle was popular in the Victorian era?

Women often wore centre-parted hair pulled into buns, chignons or coils at the back or crown. They added ringlets or loops at the temples or shoulders and often used false-hair pads or pieces for volume.

How do you put your hair up in Victorian style?

To achieve the design, part your hair in the middle and slick the sides back. Once done, create a low bun or coil at the nape or crown, then wrap or twist sections to form braids or loops. Use hairpins, false-hair pieces and decorative combs or accessories to secure and embellish the shape.

At what age did Victorian girls put their hair up?

Young girls styled their hair down in ringlets or braids until mid-teens.

Why was Victorian hair so long?

Long hair symbolised femininity, health and wealth during the era. Women grew their hair long to create elaborate updos and were reluctant to cut it only doing so due to illness.

The intricate and graceful designs of Victorian hairstyles have stood the test of time. Whether drawn to braided crowns, cascading curls, or understated floral accents, there is no shortage of styles to try out.

