16 rocking 1920s hairstyles: keep it bobbed, waved and fabulous

1920s hairstyles have significantly influenced modern trends, showcasing their timeless appeal. Some of these iconic styles remain popular today, embraced by many, including celebrities. Their blend of elegance and creativity continues to inspire contemporary fashion.

1920s hairstyles such as curly bob (L), side-parted slicked-back (C) and pixie cut (R). Photo: @clara.bow.forever, @hairstylespoint on Instagram and @pixiehaircut on Facebook (modified by author)

1920s hairstyles were simple, and most did not require heat styling tools like today. These styles are fabulous, and many have embraced them. Whether it is the sleek bob or finger waves, these vintage looks remain a staple in modern hairstyling.

16 rocking 1920s hairstyles

1920s hairstyles have created a standard for the many popular and most beautiful hairstyles seen today by fashionistas. Below are iconic 1920s hairstyles for short, medium and long hair.

1920s hairstyles for long hair

In the 1920s, long hair was common, and there were hairstyles designed specifically for it. These glamorous looks, worn by celebrities like Lillian Gish and Mary Pickford, defined the era. Below are some iconic 1920s hairstyles.

1. Long curls with finger waves

Mary Pickford's long hair with finger waves is one of the 1920s rocking hairstyles. Photo: @marypickfordfoundation on Instagram (modified by author)

Long curls with finger waves were a popular hairdo in the 1920s worn by celebrities like Mary Pickford. The style looks gorgeous with long hair, which is not different from modern-day hair curling irons. To get the finger waves at the tip, one could use hair lotions, and then the hair is wrapped with ribbons and left with the ribbons overnight.

2. Long curls and ringlets

Lillian Gish's long curls and ringlets is one of the fabulous 1920s hairstyles. Photo: @artdeco.joe on Instagram (modified by author)

Ringlets, also called tube curls, were classy and rocking hairstyles during the 1920s. They were made using curling tongs. Another way to achieve the look was to set the hair overnight. Today, one uses curling irons or hot rollers to have a ringlet hairstyle.

3. Pigtails

The pigtail hairstyle is one of the rocking 1920s hairstyles. Photo: @bebeautiful on Facebook (modified by author)

The pigtail hairstyle, popular today, especially among teenagers, is also one of the 1920s rocking hairstyles to try. Women with long hair could divide the hair into two sections and then plait it to create locks falling straight down.

This hairdo is easy to maintain and suits those with extremely long hair that can prevent them from doing certain chores when not tied.

1920s hairstyles for medium hair

The 1920s hairstyles for medium hair were popular not only during the era but also today. They are worn by celebrities who like experimenting with different hair lengths, like Taylor Swift. Below are the 1920s rocking hairstyles, including bob hairstyles and finger waves.

1. Faux Bob

Taylor Swift's faux bob is one of the rocking 1920s hairstyles. Photo: Kevork Djansezian (modified by author)

Faux bob, a popular hairstyle among celebrities like Taylor Swift, is one of the 1920s rocking hairstyles. The hairdo was one of the easy ways to style medium-length hair. In the 1920s, this look was achieved by arranging the hair at the base of the neck, and instead of cutting it, pins were used to hide the length of the hair. So, it was also considered a rocking hairstyle for long hair.

2. Upswept hairstyle

The upswept hairstyle is one of the 1920s stunning hairstyles. Photo: @the_history_of_hair on Instagram (modified by author)

The upswept hairstyle was one of the fabulous hairstyles worn by women in the era. The style was achieved by combing the hair upwards and using pins to create a flowerlike design at the top of the head. The hair was tied loosely to get a perfect look.

3. Finger waves

The finger waves hairstyle was a rocking 1920s hairstyle for medium short hair. Photo: @the_history_of_hair on Instagram (modified by author)

This is one of the hairstyles popular in the 1920s. The hairstyle was achieved by applying finger-waving lotion to damp hair or saturating it with styling products. The hair was then combed and pinched to create waves. Using a finger could give you the best results. The hair would then dry and then soften using a comb or brush.

4. Shingle bob cut

Actress Louise Brooks' shingle bob cut is among the rocking 1920s hairstyles. Photo: @artdeco.joe, @the_history_of_hair on Instagram (modified by author)

The shingle bob cut, popular with actress Louise Brooks, is one of the rocking hairstyles from the 1920s. The hair was cropped short below the ears to create a 'V' shape at the nape of the neck. The style was popular among young women.

5. Pageboy hairstyle

The 1920s pageboy hairstyle had straight hair hanging below the ear and a fringe in the front. Photo: @the_history_of_hair on Instagram (modified by author)

The Pageboy hairstyle is also considered one of the 1920s rocking hairstyles. This hairdo is believed to be named after the page boys of medieval times who wore a bowl haircut. It has straight hair hanging below the ear and usually has a fringe in the front. Men and women wore it.

6. Voluminous bob

Actress Anita Page's voluminous bob is one of the 1970s fabulous hairstyles. Photo: General Photographic Agency (modified by author)

The voluminous bob is one of the rocking 1920s hairstyles. It is amazing, especially when you have medium-length hair. It was not only popular in the 1920s but is still relevant today. The famous actress, Anita Page was popular for this hairstyle during the era.

1920s hairstyles for short hair

During the 1920s, several hairstyles for short hair started trending, especially among women. These hairdos became a defining symbol of the era. Below are some of the iconic hairstyles from the era to inspire you.

1. The 1920s curly bob

Clara Bow's curly bob is among the 1920s rocking hairstyles. Photo: @clara.bow.forever on Instagram (modified by author)

Clara Bow's curly bob hairstyle is also one of the 1920s stunning hairstyles. This style was popular in the early 1920s. It is curly and has a fringe at the front. To get the curls on straight hair, pin curls can do the magic if you do not have naturally curly hair.

2. Pixie cut

The pixie cut was one of the 1920s rocking hairstyles for short hair. Photo: @pixiehaircut on Facebook, @the_history_of_hair on Instagram (modified by author)

A pixie cut hairstyle was one of the rocking 1920s hairstyles for women. The hairdo is also popular today. The hair was trimmed to appear shorter on the sides and the back, like today's pixie cut. This low-maintenance hairstyle gives one a glamorous and gorgeous look.

3. Middle parted slicked-back hairstyle

The middle-parted slicked-back hairdo was popular among men in the 1920s. Photo: @maryshome on Facebook (modified by author)

The slicked-back hairstyle was one of the 1920s rocking hairstyles for men. The hair was parted in the middle and then pulled back and smoothened using a wet substance or hair oil to make it more gorgeous. The hair oil would give the hair a shiny or smooth look.

4. Eton crop

Josephine Baker's Eton crop hairstyle is among the fabulous hairstyles from the 1920s. Photo: @josephinebaker on Facebook and @the_history_of_hair on Instagram (modified by author)

The Eton crop hairdo was one of the popular 1920s hairstyles popularised by Josephine Baker. The hair was combed tightly against the head neatly using hair oils. Combing the hair to create a pixie cut design with curls styled along the cheek and forehead gives it a stunning appearance.

5. Marcel waves

The Marcel Waves was done using a curling iron in the 1920s. Photo: @bloshka on Facebook (modified by author)

The Marcel Wave hairdo, done using a heated curling iron, was one of the 1920s stylish hairstyles. The curls were also set using a comb and fingers. One could have one side straightened and the other with marcel waves.

6. Side-parted slicked back (men)

The side-parted slicked-back hairdo was a rocking style for men with short hair in the 1920s. Photo: @the_history_of_hair, @hairstylespoint on Instagram (modified by author)

The side-parted slicked-back hairstyle was a popular hairstyle for men in the 1920s. The hair was parted on the side with a comb and then slicked back using a wet substance or grease. The grease helped slick all the hair neatly towards the back of the head.

7. Short finger waves

The short finger wave hairdo was done using fingers and a comb in the 1920s. Photo: @shannysnaturalbeauty, @my_fair_hairlady on Instagram (modified by author)

One of the short hairstyles that was stylish in the 1920s was the short finger waves. A short hair was moulded into 'S' shaped curved undulations using the fingers and comb. The hair was styled while it was wet to achieve this fantastic look.

What hairstyle was popular in the 1920s?

The shingle bob was one of the most popular hairstyles in the 1920s. Other styles include finger waves, Marcel waves, and men's side-parted slicked-back hairstyles.

What is the difference between the 1920s Marcel and finger waves?

The difference between the 1920s Marcel and finger wave hairstyles was the means of achieving the look. A heated curling iron was used for Marcel waves, while one used fingers and a comb to create the waves for finger waves.

The iconic 1920s hairstyles, including finger waves, pixie cuts, and pigtails, remain popular today. While modern technology has changed how they are styled, some of these looks, once worn by celebrities of the era, continue to be sported by today's stars.

