40 creative duo costume ideas for Halloween and other occasions

Halloween is a perfect time to unleash your creativity and enjoy spooky fun. Whether you are planning to go trick-or-treating or attend a spooky gathering, creating creative duo costumes will add more fun to the festivities. Here are creative duo costume ideas for Halloween and other occasions.

Tinkerbell and Wendy (L). Daphne and Velma (C). Chazz Michael& Jimmy MacElroy (R) costumes. Photo: @aleighjoymoore, @bayleemadisonmakeup, @dudeanddad on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Duo costumes can be fun for Halloween and other occasions because they allow you to share a theme and create a dynamic with your partner.

Dressing up as a pair is a fantastic way to bond and create cherished memories.

There are a variety of Halloween duo costume ideas ranging from Disney costumes to fun movies and musical references.

Duo costumes ideas

There are many duo costume ideas for Halloween and other occasions to choose from, whether it's with your best friend, sibling, roommate or significant other. Examine some creative and entertaining duo costume ideas that you will enjoy.

Duo costumes for best friends

Nothing better than dressing up with a best friend. Below are the best Halloween costume ideas for you and your bestie.

1. Hitchhiking ghost costume

The hitchhiking ghost costume got its inspiration from Disney's Haunted Mansion. Photo: DALL·E

The Hitchhiking ghosts are a trio of infamous spirits who are always trying to make it out of Disney's Haunted Mansion. You and your bestie can choose from Phineas, Ezra, or Gus and create matching ghostly costumes accordingly.

2. Brooke and Peyton

Brooke and Peyton's costume is a good option for friends. Photo: @PeytonSawyer-Scott on Facebook (modified by author)

This is one of the best female duo costumes you can try out. Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer are best known for their friendship on the One Tree Hill show. They are often seen as Ravens cheerleaders or in their signature outfits from the show. You can recreate outfits from the show's parties or special events.

3. Spice Girls

Spice Girls costume idea. Photo: Grok, xAI (modified by author)

Dress up in your best '90s gear to channel two iconic Spice Girls. The singer on the left stuns in a Union Jack mini dress, a nod to Geri Halliwell’s legendary 1997 Brit Awards look. On the right, a vibrant outfit mirrors Emma Bunton’s playful style, with a statement hat adding a bold Spice Girls flair.

4. Daphne and Velma

Daphne and Velma costume for Halloween. Photo: @goosetooths on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Nothing says 'squad goals' quite like Daphne and Velma. These mystery-solving babes have been giving fans friendship goals forever, and now it's your turn to rock their iconic looks.

Whether you're the sassy redhead or the brains of the operation, this costume duo lets you channel your inner detective.

5. Thelma and Louise

Thelma and Louise costume for Halloween. Photo: @cafecocoandbean on Instagram (modified by author)

If you have decided at the last minute that you two want to dress up, nothing could be easier than channelling Thelma and Louise. Grab your favourite jeans, tease your hair and get ready to catch some hell.

6. Cinderella and Perla costume

Cinderella and Perla costume for Halloween. Photo: Grok, xAI (modified by author)

Where would Cinderella be without her sweet sewing mice? A Cinderella and Perla costume adds a whimsical touch to Halloween themes, blending fairy-tale magic with nostalgic charm. Put a unique spin on the classic princess costume by including Perla, the leader of Cinderella's mouse and bird friends.

7. Tinkerbell and Wendy

Tinkerbell and Wendy costume for Halloween. Photo: @shoprocknrags on Instagram (modified by author)

Tinkerbell and Wendy are the OG frenemies-turned-besties, and now you can bring that pixie dust energy to your Halloween bash.

One of you gets to be the sassy fairy with an attitude, while the other rocks that sweet, dreamy storybook-girl-next-door look. It is the perfect combination of naughty and nice – just like your friendship, right?

8. Dijonay Jones and Penny Proud costume

Dijonay Jones and Penny Proud Halloween costume. Photo: @BernardDavidJones on Facebook (modified by author)

Few best friends are as opposite yet perfectly matched as Dijonay Jones and Penny Proud. You can easily DIY each of these Proud Family looks as long as you have a colourful cardigan.

9. Ghostbusters costume

Ghostbusters costume for Halloween. Photo: @pursuingpretty on Instagram (modified by author)

Ghostbusters, of course! Once you step into your jumpsuits and strap on your trusty proton packs, you'll be ready to take down some phantoms with your favourite teammate.

10. The Grady Twins

The Grady Twins Halloween costume. Photo: @MONSTERPALOOZA on Facebook (modified by author)

For a scarier costume option, you and your BFF can dress as the twins from the 1980s hit The Shining. Just make sure to practice their infamous line, "Come and play with us, Danny."

11. Lucy and Ethel

Two women showcasing their Lucy and Ethel Halloween costume. Photo: @lifewithgrams on Instagram (modified by author)

If your BFF is the Ethel to your Lucy (aka you're always getting into trouble together), give these outfits a go! You'll need midi skirts, a curling iron, lots of chocolate, and some go-to funny faces.

12. Peanut Butter and Jelly Halloween

Peanut Butter and Jelly Halloween costume. Photo: @MyCostumeIdeas on Facebook (modified by author)

This easy-to-buy set gives two costumes for the price of one. After you give everyone at the party a good laugh, just slip the foam tunics off so you can be more comfortable.

13. Black and White Swans

Yes, a Black Swan costume is always a good idea, but taking it up a notch by having you and your bestie go as both the black and white swan from the creepy thriller? Even better.

14. Supermarket Sweep' costume

Supermarket Sweep' costume for Halloween. Photo: @trentbrock on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If this fun game show was your favourite back in the day, then you'll love the Supermarket Sweep costume. You and your bestie can easily throw together this look that only requires coordinating sweatshirts, an iron-on decal and an inflatable supermarket item.

15. Chazz Michael Michaels & Jimmy MacElroy

Chazz Michael Michaels & Jimmy MacElroy Halloween costume. Photo: @dudeanddad on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chazz Michael Michaels and Jimmy MacElroy put the BONE in Zamboni. Fierce rivals and begrudging figure skating partners, the awkward chemistry you can channel is a delight for all. If you can dream it, you can do it! So grab a couple of sparkly bodysuits and some skates, and don’t forget to recreate some of the hilarious moments from on set.

Funny duo costumes for guys

If you are looking to pair costumes with a guy who has got your back, here are some funny best bud costumes.

1. Spider-Man and Iron Man

Spider-Man and Iron Man Halloween costume. Photo: DALL·E

Who didn’t fall in love with the Iron Man–Spider-Man duo during Avengers: Infinity War? Watching Iron Man holding Spider-Man as he fades into nothing, saying he doesn’t want to go—tears!

There is no denying that Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. deliver epic performances during that scene. Try your hand at re-enacting their moment this Halloween with your best bud dressed in Spider-Man and Iron Man costumes to become the Emmy winners of the party.

2. Will and Carlton from Fresh Prince

Will and Carlton from Fresh Prince Halloween costume. Photo: @ThatGirlToxic on Facebook (modified by author)

While it may seem like these two are at odds, especially when they clash, they are close. Not only are they iconic figures, but Carlton is also Will’s best friend and brother figure. If you have a close friend, this is one of the best duo costumes for boys and girls to wear for the occasion.

3. Batman and Robin

When you think “superhero duo”, it is likely that Batman and Robin are the first to come to mind. Known as the Dynamic Duo, Robin first appeared in comics in 1940, a year after Batman’s debut. Since then, the Caped Crusaders have gone on many adventures together.

5. Black Panther and Erik Killmonger

Black Panther and Erik Killmonger Halloween costume. Photo: DALL·E

Erik Killmonger and Black Panther seem to be at odds with one another. A cousin of Black Panther, Killmonger has plans to take back the throne, but the Black Panther has plans to stop it. Grab a friend to pull off this pair and have an epic fight that many will be jealous of.

6. Mandalorian costumes

The Mandalorian series introduced Boba Fett to Din Djarin, creating a duo that many fans do not want to see separated. Watching two legendary bounty hunters on screen together was unforgettable. For those seeking a Star Wars costume pair, Mandalorian outfits are a top choice.

7. Ted Lasso & Coach Beard

Ted Lasso & Coach Beard Halloween costume. Photo: @joebrajevich on Instagram (modified by author)

Earning rave reviews, Apple TV’s comedy Ted Lasso was a huge hit with viewers. As such, Ted Lasso and his good friend Coach Beard are sure to be some of the most popular duo Halloween costumes for guys.

This idea is a shoo-in for guys with beards and existing facial hair! It’s an easy outfit to put together (not to mention comfy to wear), and you’ll have plenty of fun reminding people to “be a goldfish” all night long.

9. Killer Klowns from Outer Space costumes

Killer Klowns from Outer Space costumes. Photo: @killerklownsa on Facebook (modified by author)

For lovers of the creepy and the strange, nothing is as fun as these Killer Klowns from Outer Space costumes! Shorty and Slim are only two of the invading clowns from outer space, so you can choose other characters if you want to. It's time to prepare your popcorn guns and clown masks, so get ready to have a blast!

10. Thor and Loki

These two brothers have had quite a rocky relationship, and it’s quite iconic among fans. While not entirely blood brothers, it does not stop jealousy regarding certain family things from getting under their skin. It seems though, at least in the newest films, that they have put aside differences to be allies for a moment.

11. Star Wars costumes

Star Wars costumes for Halloween. Photo: DALL·E

Han Solo and Chewbacca make the ultimate duo costume. As daring smugglers, they soar through the galaxy, face danger together, and take on the Empire. If you and your best friend love adventure, this Star Wars pairing is a perfect fit.

Duo costumes for couples

Show off your unbreakable bond with your favourite person in the following eye-catching couples costumes. They are funny and unique and come together on the cheap.

1. Dunkings

Dunkings costume for Halloween. Photo: @our.disney.ever.after on Instagram (modified by author)

Time to channel your inner Ben Affleck and Matt Damon for this costume. Recreate the magic of Super Bowl commercial by using the Dunkings logo to print out iron-on patches. After finding matching orange sweat suits, iron on the logos and accessorize in Dunkin' Pink. Dunkin' coffee and doughnuts are not required but encouraged.

2. Pilot and Flight Attendant

Pilot and Flight attendant Halloween costume. Photo: DALL·E

Who does not love a man (and woman) in uniform? No flight training or flying lessons are required to rock these costumes.

3. Paint Swatch and Painter costume

Paint Swatch and Painter costume. Photo: DALL·E

For all you DIY'ers out there, this adorable paint swatch-painter pairing comes together in a flash for a friend or mother-daughter duo. Grab a paint can at the hardware store for the cutest candy bucket!

4. Chani and Paul Atreides from 'Dune: Part 2'

Chani and Paul Atreides from 'Dune: Part 2' costume. Photo: DALL·E

Dress for life on planet Arrakis with these Chani and Paul Atreides costumes from the box-office hit Dune: Part 2. For a funny bit, accessorize with the internet-famous sandworm popcorn bucket.

5. Victoria and David Beckham

After David's docu-series premiered on Netflix, Posh and Becks are sure to be a popular costume. Plus, if you already own a little black dress and a white collared shirt, you're halfway there to complete the look (just iron on some red letters if you don't want to buy a Beckham jersey).

6. Cowboy and Cowgirl Couple costume

Cowboy and Cowgirl Couple costume. Photo: @bridgetnw on Instagram (modified by author)

Wear jeans, a cowboy hat, and boots, and ride these crafty pool noodle ponies for a fun and creative costume. The prize ribbons and rick-rack mane add a charming touch, making this look perfect for a Western-themed Halloween outfit.

7. Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan. Photo: DALL·E

The award for "it couple" of the year goes to Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan. You and your S.O. can emulate their 2024 Met Gala looks or go as one of their iconic solo ensembles.

8. Wayne and Garth From 'Wayne's World'

No one can pull off Wayne and Garth as well as comedians Mike Meyers and Dana Carvey did, but a few key accessories will help you pay homage on October 31.

9. Anxiety and Ennui

Anxiety and Ennui costume for Halloween. Photo: DALL·E

For those who watched Inside Out: 2, this creative costume is a no-brainer! The bases of both costumes are easy to pull together using clothing you already have. Jazz up your look by making an orange headpiece for Anxiety with pipe cleaners and feathers and a purple wig for Ennui.

10. Sprinkle Pool and Pool Boy

Sprinkle Pool and Pool Boy Halloween costume. Photo: DALL·E

If you have got a sweet tooth, this sprinkle pool costume is for you! Instead of being filled with water, the "pool" (two pool noodles) is filled with "sprinkles" made of colourful balloons. Then, have your partner dress as a pool boy with goggles and a net!

11. Kate and Tyler

Kate and Tyler Halloween costume. Photo: DALL·E

If you've already rewatched Twisters over and over again since it was released this summer, consider recreating the whirlwind romance of storm chasers Kate and Tyler on Halloween! You likely have the essentials—button-down shirts and jeans—hanging in your closets.

12. Retro Diner Couple costume

Retro Diner Couple costume for Halloween. Photo: DALL·E

From the paper hats to the polka dot dress, this retro diner-inspired look is both fun and comfortable. The apron pockets provide a perfect place to store candy, making this costume both stylish and practical for Halloween.

13. Tina and Jimmy Jr.

Tina and Jimmy Jr. Halloween costume. Photo: @smlshin on Instagram, @walkerlukensatx on Facebook (modified by author)

Bob's Burgers fans, this quirky costume is for you! The shy, hopelessly romantic Tina Belcher and her longtime crush, Jimmy Jr., make for a clever and easy costume choice. Linda and Bob Belcher would also be a fun option!

14. Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy

Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy costume for Halloween. Photo: @Quiktrip, @spirithalloween on Facebook (modified by author)

Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy can only be described as the most iconic superhero duo in the sea. Cruising in the Invisible Boatmobile, they spring into action whenever evil lurks, proving that even semi-retired heroes can still save the day.

15. Russell and Carl from Up

Russell and Carl from Up Halloween costume. Photo: @centralniagara on Facebook (modified by author)

If you have ever watched Up, then you’ll know just how precious the friendship is between Russell and Carl. After losing his wife, Carl meets Boy Scout Russell who sticks to his side as though on a crazy adventure! Get ready for your heart to feel warm as you and your friend dress in these costumes.

16. Harry Potter

Harry Potter costume. Photo: @mindymcknight on Instagram (modified by author)

Harry may be the chosen one, but be unique and go as Hagrid, the loveable gamekeeper, or Dumbledore, the wisest wizard. He would be nothing without these two characters in his life. Be the leaders they were by fighting Lord Voldermort in style with these exclusive Dumbledore and Hagrid costumes.

What duo costumes can you wear for Halloween?

For Halloween, you can wear a variety of costumes as a couple or with your best friend or sibling. Some examples are Chucky and Tiffany Valentine, Harley Quinn and the Joker, and Barbie and Ken.

What is the best Halloween duo costume?

Determining the best Halloween costume is a personal preference. However, some of the most popular duo costumes include Cher and Dionne, Rue and Jules, Will Smith and Corton Banks, and Anna and Maya.

These duo costume ideas for Halloween and other events promise fun, creativity, and many photo-worthy moments. Feel free to try out any of them that impressed you the most to create unforgettable memories with your partner, friends, and loved ones.

