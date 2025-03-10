35 adorable baby shower themes for boys, girls, and gender-neutral celebrations

The right baby shower themes make the events memorable. You can go beyond traditional blue and pink colours and make it better by decorating using multiple colours. Apart from the colours, you can also consider decorations, invitations, and food.

A baby shower decor should reflect the expecting mother's style and theme choice. Photo: DALL.E (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The best baby shower theme should reflect the parents’ personalities and interests to make the celebration more meaningful and memorable.

If you do not want to reveal the baby’s gender, you can opt for versatile gender-neutral themes .

. Organising a baby shower can be hectic, and therefore, early preparation allows time for coordinating everything.

Adorable baby shower themes

When settling on a baby shower theme, one of the most important considerations is the baby’s gender. Several baby shower themes suit boys and girls, and if you are not sure of the baby's gender, you can opt for gender-neutral themes.

Baby shower themes for boys

Baby shower themes for boys often use blue but can also benefit from variety. Photo: Petri Oeschger

When considering baby shower themes for boys, always keep things related to boys in mind. Since the baby has not arrived, you should also give special attention to the soon-to-be mother by considering her preferences in the baby shower checklist. These themes give opportunities for imaginative decorations and engaging activities that celebrate the arrival of a little boy.

1. Little prince

This theme creates a regal and elegant atmosphere, transforming the venue into a royal kingdom. It features decorations with gold accents and crowns, and is dominated by royal blue and velvet colours. You may also include a storybook corner with fairy tale storybooks and a throne-like chair for the mother.

2. Nautical adventure

This is another popular baby shower theme for boys featuring anchors, boats, and sailor stripes, decorated with navy blue, white, and red colours. You can include any decorative element associated with the sea, such as seashells, life preservers, and sail boats to create a maritime feel. For the menu, guests can enjoy seafood.

3. Woodland creatures

If you would love an enchanting forest vibe in your baby shower ceremony, better go for a woodland creatures theme. This classic theme incorporates woodland creatures, such as wolves, foxes, deer, and owls, with various trees, creating a magical scene. You can opt for not so bright colours and include nature-inspired games.

4. Space explorer

A space explorer baby shower theme treats guests to space-inspired decorations, including planets, stars, and rockets. The celebration’s venue can be styled like a spaceship with glowing stars, cosmic balloons, and galaxy-themed table setting. You can also have stickers with various space terminologies.

5. Safari jungle

This is another perfect theme if you love wildlife. The safari jungle baby shower theme for boys features wild animals, usually the big five, including lions, elephants, rhinos, buffaloes, and leopards. The decorations should primarily feature green foliage and animal-print.

6. Superhero baby

Planning a baby shower early ensures a well-coordinated theme and setup. Photo: Anchiy

A superhero baby shower theme features fictional characters in comics with extraordinary abilities. You can decorate the venue with images of superhero characters, such as Hulk, Captain America, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Superman.

7. Vintage aeroplane

This is an excellent theme for parents who love travelling and adventure. A vintage aeroplane baby shower theme captures the charm of early aviation with retro planes, globes, and travel-themed decorations. For the decoration colours, you can blend soft blue, cream and brown to create an elegant atmosphere.

8. Dinosaur adventure

A dinosaur adventure-themed baby shower brings prehistoric fun. If you love adventure, it is a perfect choice for a baby shower with decorations, such as greenery, dino footprints, and fossil-inspired details. It suits your preference if you would love your baby to be adventurous.

9. Construction zone

A construction zone baby shower theme is an excellent choice for boys, and it combines creativity and fun. For this theme, you can decorate with construction site-related colours, such as yellow and orange. Keep the guests engaged with construction-inspired games, such as building blocks.

10. Sports champion

If you are a sports-loving family, this theme seems perfect for your soon-to-be born little one. The specific theme depends on the game you love, for instance, football, basketball, rugby, or a mix. Sports, being competitive, you can include competitive and fun baby shower games, such as diaper-changing competition.

11. Minimalist White and Gold

This baby shower theme emphasises simplicity, while also highlighting elegance. It features cool colours, such as blue, crisp white, and shimmering gold accents, which are used to decorate the venue and furniture. You may also have a simple floral arrangement to add a modern touch.

12. Movie Night Celebration

The theme incorporates anything associated with movies, including classic film decor, popcorn stations, and padded seats. You can create a theatre-like environment by having red carpets, curtains matching the theme's colour, and a projector screen playing baby-themed movies.

Baby shower themes for girls

Baby girl showers offer many cute themes beyond the traditional pink. Photo: Luis Alvarez

Planning a baby shower for a baby girl is an exciting opportunity to create a magical and memorable celebration. Interestingly, there are creative possibilities to make the event special by adopting themes associated with femininity. Below are baby shower themes to welcome your little princess into the world.

1. Little princess

If you are expecting a baby girl, a little princess baby shower theme would be one of the best themes. The event will be largely dominated by soft pink and gold accents, symbolising elegance and opulence. To create both royal and fairy-tale atmosphere, decorate using tiaras, castle centrepieces, and shimmering curtains.

2. Ballerina dreams

This theme inspires grace and elegance by featuring soft colours and delicate details. The most prominent decorations are pastel pinks, tutus, and ballet slippers. Visitors can be treated to snacks such as ballerina-themed cupcakes and pink cotton candy.

3. Floral garden party

This charming theme for baby girls features fresh, pretty flowers and tea party decor. You can include classic utensils with floral tea cups arranged neatly in decorative patterns. Ensure you have flowers of various colours, especially those associated with femininity, such as pink, orange, blush, and light coral.

4. Unicorn magic

Unicorn magic theme for baby shower incorporates decorations with rainbow, glitter, soft pastels, shimmering accents, and cloud-like balloons. Guests can enjoy a wide range of candies, cupcakes, and drinks, and indulge in fun activities such as making unicorn horns.

5. Mermaid under the sea

If you love the sea environment, you can turn your baby shower venue into an underwater-like paradise. Creating this theme involves decorating the place with sea creatures, such as a mermaid, fish, octopuses, and seashells. Treat your guests to seafood delicacies.

6. Butterfly wonderland

This is an enchanting baby shower theme for girls that creates a dreamy ambience with fluttering butterflies, soft colours, and floral decor. The theme is nature-inspired, and it is a perfect fit for parents who are lovers of nature. It represents change and the start of a new, beautiful journey.

7. Parisian chic

A Parisian chic theme for baby shower exudes timeless charm and elegance associated with French style. The theme includes decorations with soft pinks, black-and-white stripes, and the Eiffel Tower. Flowers and vintage-inspired tableware add a sophisticated yet romantic touch.

8. Sugar and Spice

As it suggests, this is a warm, sweet, and cosy baby shower theme for girls, primarily dominated with soft pink and warm cinnamon tones. You can create a dessert-inspired appearance by styling the venue with spice-scented candles, candy jars, and cupcakes.

9. Fairytale Forest

You can create an atmosphere similar to a magical woodland by styling your baby shower venue with fairy lights, moss-covered items, and small fairy houses. Adding dimly glowing lanterns, colourful flowers, rustic accents and toys of mythical creatures creates a playful yet appealing feel.

10. Twinkle, twinkle little star

If you are considering a celestial and dreamy baby shower atmosphere, this theme, incorporating gold and silver stars, pastels, and shimmering decorations, will suit you. It livens the party venue with decorated stars and string lights and balloons with colours associated with femininity.

11. Vintage Tea Party

In case you prefer an event that prioritises the interaction of family and friends, you should go for the Vintage Tea Party baby shower theme. This is quite simple but features luxurious decor with nicely arranged furniture, with ample space for guests to walk around. You can include colourful shabby chic furniture pieces and fresh flowers.

12. Eco-Friendly Greenery

If you love nature, this baby shower theme suits you as it celebrates nature-inspired decorations. Your selection of decoration items should focus on the use of nature elements, such as flowers, leaves, greenery, and other biodegradable items. Avoid environmentally harmful items, like synthetic materials.

Unisex baby shower themes

Unisex baby shower themes are perfect for keeping the gender a surprise. Photo: People Images

If you prefer to keep your baby's gender a secret, opt for a unisex baby shower theme that does not stick to the traditional pink and blue colours. These themes emphasise the mother's preference rather than the baby to create an awesome event.

1. Winnie the Pooh

This theme particularly suits those who love fairy tale characters. With this theme, you can include items, such as wooden honey pots and stuffed characters, like Tiger and Piglet. You can decorate the space with colourful inflated balloons and flower bouquets.

2. Teddy Bear Picnic

You can combine your love for fun outdoor activities with a liking of teddy bears to create a fun and serene baby shower party. For this theme, you will select a suitable outdoor venue and decorate it with teddy bears and other stuffed items. You can also make it more appealing with decorations such as balloons, plates, and paper goods.

3. Rainbows and Sunshine

If you are a colour enthusiast and would love to have vibrant colours in your baby shower party, this theme is ideal. For a bright and cheerful appearance, you will decorate the space with rainbow garlands, pastel balloons, and sunshine motifs. Dominant colours include yellow, orange, pink, blue, green, and purple, creating a warm and happy atmosphere.

4. Safari adventure

For those who love travelling around the world, this is an excellent baby shower theme that takes guests on a wild journey with jungle animals, lush greenery, and adventure-inspired decor. The space can be decorated with plush lions, elephants, and giraffes, along with tropical leaves and animal-print accents.

5. Moon and Stars

If you would like to create a dreamy celestial baby shower atmosphere, this theme would be the perfect choice. It is a versatile and exciting style that features moon and stars decorations, including other celestial elements. You can also have banners displaying terminologies, like asteroids, galaxy, and planets.

6. Farmyard Fun

Consider colors, décor styles, and gender preference when selecting a baby shower theme. Photo: Anchiy

The farm environment is always peaceful and relaxing, and that makes it a suitable theme if you love farm life or a countryside setting. This baby shower theme brings simplicity with a few classy elements to create elegance. You can create a farmyard appearance using barnyard animals, hay bales, and wooden crates.

7. Boho Chic

This is another baby shower theme suitable for an outdoor setting, bringing about a free-spirited and relaxed atmosphere. You can give it a nature-inspired appearance by including elements like plants, feathers, and cool colours. Decoration with patterns and floral arrangements adds an artistic, modern touch.

8. Storybook Fantasy

This baby shower theme is primarily inspired by classic fairy tales and children's literature. If you opt for this theme, you will create a whimsical atmosphere by decorating the space using fairy storybooks and prominent characters, such as Cinderella, Prince Charming, Snow White, and Aladdin.

9. Sunflowers and Bees

Sunflowers and Bees baby shower theme is nature-inspired and uses sunflower heads and bee-themed elements as the main decor. It features brightly coloured elements such as flower petals and balloons.

10. Pastel Balloons

This theme is an elegant yet less costly option for a baby shower. You can create an airy atmosphere by having floating balloon installations and whimsical cloud decorations. This theme is almost similar to Boho Chic, with balloon arches and white fluffy backdrops that create a dreamy atmosphere.

11. Outer Space Galaxy

This is another baby shower theme that creates an interstellar-like atmosphere. You can create this theme by including celestial elements such as planets, stars, rockets, and astronauts. Decors, including balloons, garlands, and backdrops, can bring out the theme better.

How do I choose a baby shower theme?

Choose a theme based on the parents’ interests, the baby’s nursery theme, or classic baby shower ideas. Consider colours, décor styles, and whether the event will be gender-specific or gender-neutral.

What are the best baby shower themes for winter?

The best baby shower themes for winter capture the beauty and coziness of the season. The themes may include Little Polar Bear, Flannel & Furs, Snowflake Princess, and Frosty Fairytale.

No matter which baby shower theme you choose, the most important thing is to celebrate the joy of a new life with loved ones. From classic fairytales to unique adventure themes, these ideas will help you plan the perfect baby shower for boys, girls, or a gender-neutral celebration.

