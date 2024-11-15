40 trendy cornrows braids to rock as a protective style

Cornrows are among the popular protective hairstyles worn by African women. They are done by braiding the hair close to the scalp in sections. You can do numerous cornrow styles using your natural hair or adding braids. These trendy cornrow braids are perfect for rocking as protective styles.

Cornrow braids to rock as a protective style.

Cornrow braids can be made in many patterns that are suitable for your head shape and hair texture. They can also be made in different sizes and colours to your liking. The variety allows you to be unique as you embrace your style. If you are looking for a stylish protective hairstyle, here is a list of cornrow braids you can choose from for your next hairdo.

40 trendy cornrow braids

Cornrow braids are stylish hairdos worn for various occasions all year round. They are easy to do and cost-effective as well. Below is a list of cornrow braid styles you can choose from for your next hair appointment.

1. Straight-back cornrows

Straight-back cornrows.

Straight-back cornrows are one of the classic and versatile hairdos. It is done using braids with natural hair in a straight line going from the front to the back of your head.

2. Goddess cornrow braids

Goddess cornrow braids.

The hairstyle uses goddess braids, which borrow their unique design from ancient goddesses. The braids come in shades like black, brown, or blonde.

3. Finger wave braids

Finger wave cornrows create airwaves by moving the braids back and forth while holding the hair with your fingers. The waves can be made on the back of the head.

4. Cornrow side braids

Cornrow side braids.

This hairstyle is one of the simplest, as cornrow braids are done from one side of the head to the other or middle to both sides. You can adorn this style with thick or thin lines, short or long.

5. Lemonade braids

Lemonade braids.

Lemonade cornrows are among fashion-forward hairdos that borrow inspiration from Beyonce's Lemonade album. The lemonade style is characterised by closely done cornrows that form a wavy pattern.

6. Ombre braid cornrows

Ombre braid cornrows are a versatile and stunning hairstyle that blends the traditional cornrow technique with a modern colour twist. The braid combines two shades of colour for a more eye-catching look.

7. Two-braid cornrows

Two braid cornrows.

This simple hairdo involves parting your hair into two parts and then using braids to create neat cornrows on each side. However, the hairdo only lasts a few days and must be redone for a fresh, neat look.

8. High bun cornrow

High bun cornrow.

High-bun cornrows involve plaiting hair using braids going front and back to the centre of the head to form a bun. These cornrows can be any size, from large to small, and you can use any colour.

9. Fulani tribal braids

The Fulani tribe of West Africa inspires the Fulani braids. The cute hairstyle involves combining different cornrow patterns with box braids.

10. Half cornrow braids

Half cornrows braids.

This hairdo involves plaiting cornrows using braids, but the lines do not go to the back. They are done halfway, and the remaining hair has braid strands.

11. Alicia Keys' cornrows

Alicia Keys is a renowned American singer and songwriter known for her stunning cornrow braids. Inspired by her, this hairdo is characterised by small stitch lines with patterns going from the front or middle to the back.

12. Feed-in cornrows

Feed in cornrow.

This is one of the most popular braid hairstyles today. Feed-in cornrows are done by feeding portions of braids as you do the lines. The volume starts small, and you increase the size as you progress.

13. Half cornrows and bun

Half cornrows and bun.

As the name suggests, half cornrows with a bun involve plaiting cornrows halfway into a bun and braiding them at the back. These come in different sizes, and you can experiment with other colours.

14. Blue knotless cornrows

Blue knotless braids are usually done by using your natural hair to start the line and adding braids in portions as you continue. Blue is among the trendy colours loved by both kids and adults.

15. Criss-cross cornrows

Criss-cross cornrows.

Criss-cross cornrows are created by creating lines that criss-cross each other. This creates an interesting pattern that can go in any direction you like.

16. Pop smoke cornrows

Pop smoke cornrows.

The late American rapper Pop Smoke inspires the hairdo. The hair is parted in the middle of the head, and each line runs parallel on both sides.

17. Shuruba braids

Habesha women from Ethiopia and Eritrea wear Shuruba cornrow braids. Two or three braids at the front go sideways on both sides of the head.

18. Twin bun cornrows

Twin bun cornrows.

Twin bun cornrows are a trendy hairdo mostly done by kids and teens, but adults can do it, too. The cornrows are made by dividing the hair into two buns.

19. Rainbow cornrow braids

Rainbow cornrow braids.

These are braids done in different colours to create the rainbow effect. The hairdo is great for those who are not shy with colours as they can attract attention.

20. Tribal braids with curls

Tribal braids are inspired by the traditional African women who adorned them. They can be modernised by adding curls at different places.

21. Big cornrow braids

Big cornrow braids.

Big cornrow braids, or jumbo braids, are simply big cornrows made by braiding big chunks of hair. This protective style is easy and less time-consuming, but it will only last a short time.

22. Mohawk-styled cornrows

Mohawk styled cornrows.

Mohawk is one of the trendy hairstyles that never goes out of fashion. Instead of cutting your hair on the side, you can do cornrows and make them form a mohawk.

23. Swirl braids

Swirl braids are among the latest cornrow styles. They are done by creating intricate patterns close to the scalp. The braids create a unique twist as they can be styled in different designs, from simple to complex patterns.

24. Cornrow braids with natural hair

Cornrow braids with natural hair.

This hairdo is done by creating neat cornrows at the front of the head and leaving out your natural hair at the back. If your hair is short, you can add natural-looking hair extensions. It is an excellent style for events like weddings.

25. Beaded back cornrows

Beaded back cornrows.

Adding beads to cornrows has been a trend for years and is known to combine tradition with a modern twist. Beads are great accessories that add texture and beauty to your style. You can choose beads of any size and colour.

26. Four cornrows

The four-cornrow hairstyle is a good style when you do not have time to do complex styles. It is simple and involves making four lines going from front to back. You can make them attractive by choosing an exciting colour.

27. Cornrow braids with French curls

Cornrow braids with French curls.

The hairdo is a combination of sleek cornrows with cute French curls edges. The bouncy wavy curls add a trendy look to the traditional braids.

28. Bob cornrows

Bob cornrows.

Bob cornrows are a protective style done by those who love bob hairdos. It involves braiding lines at the front and others at the back to create the bob look. This hairdo is great for those not ready to commit to a full bob by cutting the hair at the back and sides.

29. Layered cornrows

The layered cornrows are a unique style characterised by parting the hair into two sections and doing cornrows in each section. You can also do part cornrows and part braids to get the same layered look.

30. Back cornrows with a heart braid

Back cornrows with a heart braid.

This protective style is similar to the simple back cornrow braids but with a heart pattern. The heart can be on the side, front or back of the head.

31. Long blonde cornrows

Long blonde cornrows.

Long, blonde cornrows are created using blonde-coloured braids. The braids must be long and can be done by going straight back or adding patterns. This look will make you stand out from the crowd.

32. Feeding braids

Feeding braids cornrows is one of the natural cornrow hairstyles for adults. The stylish look adds synthetic hair to your natural hair. This style is suitable for both official and casual looks.

33. Flat twist cornrows braids

Twist cornrows braids.

Flat-twist cornrows are different from other cornrows. Instead of the three-strand way of braiding, a flat twist involves twisting two hair strands close to the scalp. The edges are also twisted, creating a unique look.

34. Zig-Zag cornrows braid

Zig-Zag cornrows braid.

As the name suggests, this protective style is characterised by zig-zag-patterned cornrows. It is a great style for those who like taking risks and standing out.

35. Simple back cornrows

This protective hairdo is simple and easy to do. It involves creating neat cornrows close to the scalp. The cornrows are small, and you can add curls or beads at the back to spice them up.

36. Low bun cornrows

Low bun cornrows.

Low bun cornrows are among the simple cornrow braid hairstyles to do. They are the opposite of a high bun. Instead of cornrows going up to create a bun, they go backwards to form a low bun. This is a conservative style that is great for official functions.

37. Thin and thick cornrow combo

Thin and thick cornrow combo.

This hairstyle is a combination of thick and thin designs. The two patterns alternate, creating an interesting pattern. You can try this style if you want to make a fashion statement.

38. Stitch braid

Stitch braid cornrows are a versatile protective hairstyle that can be done in many ways. The lines are done by plaiting your natural hair into strands and then using a braid to make cornrows. It is a long-lasting hairdo that will give you value for money.

39. High bun with a side fringe

High bun with a side fringe.

This is doing three stranded braids cornrows that make a high bun and leaving some hair to do a side fridge at the front. The fringe makes you look chic and is great for people with big foreheads.

40. Baldie braids

The baldie braids, also known as the braided bald head hairstyle, have become popular recently. The hairstyle uses braids to create patterns close to the scalp, giving the illusion of a bald head.

What's the difference between braids and cornrows?

Braids and cornrows differ in the weaving technique. Braids are elongated three-strand hair left hanging, while cornrows are a series of three-strand braids woven tightly to the scalp to form a line.

Are cornrows good or bad for your hair?

Cornrows are suitable for your hair as they work as a protective style. However, the design of cornrows depends on many factors, including hair texture and length.

Why are cornrows so popular?

Cornrows are popular because they come in different designs and patterns. They are also easier to undo than other hairdos like braids or locks.

Cornrow braids are great protective styles for natural hair. They are stylish and form the foundation of other styles, such as crotches and weaves. The above is a list of trendy cornrow braids you can do to make a fashion statement.

