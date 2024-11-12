30 best passion twist styles to stay cool and trendy

Passion twist styles are versatile two-strand hair extensions braided with hair. They are loved for their protective nature, affordability, and ease of use and wear. They are a great alternative to faux locs, traditional braiding, or bohemian looks. Check out their versatility in terms of installation and styling.

Short boho passion twist (L), side-swept long twists (C) and long chunky ombre twists (R). Photo: @braidsbyarrii, @hairbymichellesultan, @_braidedbeauties_(modified by author)

Spring twists or passion twists are the ultimate natural-looking and easy-to-maintain hairstyle. Their smooth and light texture gives off a glamorous look regardless of styling options. These passion twist styles with images come in numerous designs, lengths and colours of your choice

Best passion twists styles

How do I style my passion twist? Maintaining and styling the look to create extraordinary and memorable looks is breezy. Their natural look, texture and weight make them undistinguishable from braided twists. If you are looking for a perfect look that complements your personality and lifestyle, here are trendy passion twist styles for ladies.

1. Boho passion twists

Boho passion twists give the wearer a messy, wavy, silky, yet elegant look. Photo: @ms.perfectionist_llc, @Senami90 (modified by author)

With this style, you can get the ultimate bohemian look and vibe, coupled with a natural and light feel with passion twists. For the best results, use holding spray or mousse to keep your waves and curls looking fresh, smooth, and neat.

2. Boho faux locs and passion twists

Boho faux locs, and passion twists carry the charm of tropical beauty adventure. Photo: @bombblackhair (modified by author)

This style is created with a combination of faux locs, bohemian braids and passion twists. This blend elevates the wearer's entire look, adding charm, elegance, volume and movement to their look.

3. Crisscross rubberband passion twists

Criss Cross rubberband passion twists feature a set of protective cornrows made with rubber bands. Photo: progressive.roots (modified by author)

Rather than using cornrows, this style fuses a bold, geometric twist on the front and a cascade of passion twists in the back. This look not only protects your natural hair but also enhances your overall appearance, giving you a chic, protective, and polished look.

4. Crisscross passion twists

This hairstyle starts with cornrows that are crisscrossed to frame the face before transitioning into the lush spiral cascade of voluminous twists that give the style its signature texture. The cornrows can be designed with varying techniques.

5. Passion twists with cornrows

This look blends simple cornrows with the twists to create a masterpiece. Photo: @twistsnlocs (modified by author)

This effortlessly chic style features intricate braiding with twists, creating a look that is simple, protective and functional. This simple style keeps on giving as you can keep it casual or style it in an updo.

6. Lemonade braids with passion twists

Upgrade your passion twists with the Beyonce-inspired lemonade braids. Photo: @mbsalon_13 (modified by author)

Beyonce's 2016 album, Lemonade popularised the braising style 'lemonade'. In the album, the award-winning songstress wore cornrows braided in a one-sided cascade that resembled the flow of water followed by long braids.

7. Stitch braids with passion twists

Add an edge to your passion twists with stitch braids done to the middle of your head. Photo: @melsxbeautyhair modified by author

Spice up the traditional cornrows and twists by using neat, geometric stitch braids. Stitch braids are made by creating parallel horizontal lines to parted hair and braiding stitch-looking lines.

8. Fulani passion twists

Fulani braids add a regal look to plain cornrows giving passion twists an edge. Photo: @huebae_ (modified by author)

This hairstyle combines the intricate beauty of Fulani braids with the soft, voluminous texture and charm of the twists. To create an even more stunning, head-turning look, you can add beads or any desired embellishments to give the style a tribal flair.

9. Accessorised passion twists

Accessorized or embellished passion twists elevate the style with unique touches like gold cuffs, beads, ribbons or colourful thread woven through the twists. These embellishments add personality and flair, making each twist boldly a statement of style and individuality.

10. Half-up-half-down passion twists

Half-up-half-down passion twists are a classic and simple half-updo. Photo: @twinkles_beauty, @styledbybreezy

To create the half-up-half-down passion twists, section your hair in halves. Gather and secure the top half of the twists. Leaving the lower half of the hair to cascade freely down your shoulders creates a versatile and chic look.

11. Top knot passion twists

The top knot is a hair arrangement that gathers the twists high on the head. Combining it with passion twists creates the perfect blend of chic and functional, featuring a stylish high bun that keeps your hair off your face while highlighting the natural texture and bounce of the twists.

12. Knotless passion twists

Knotless braiding creates a naturally flowing root for passion twists. Photo: @braidsandmorehoustontx_ (modified by author)

Knotless twisting offers the wearer a pain-free alternative to traditional twisting methods and a seamless look on the scalp. According to the creator of Passion Twists, Kailyn Rogers, to create a knotless root, place the hair extension in the middle of a parted section and start twisting to create a natural, flowy finish.

13. Crochet passion twists

Crocheting is a pain-free and easy alternative when installing passion twists. Photo: @marykbella (modified by author)

Crocheting provides a quick, stylish, and protective way to achieve the passion twist look without lengthy installation. These crochet styles are low-maintenance, convenient, and gentle on natural hair.

14. Chunky passion twists

Also known as Jumbo passion twists, this style is a statement piece that can last up to six weeks. You can add defined curls at the end and add beads or gold cuffs to add an extra edge to the chunky look.

15. Small passion twists

The small passion twist is a protective hairstyle that gives the wearer a natural texture and look. Photo: @mandy_jacobz, @degolib (modified by author)

Small passion twists offer a delicate and refined low-maintenance look with tight, uniform twists. The protective style that creates a sleek and lightweight style can last between four and six weeks.

16. Micro passion twists

Micro passion twists give a luscious weightless look. Photo: @prininaglamour (modified by author)

Micro or mini passion twists offer the wearer maximum versatility in terms of styling with a lightweight, natural feel and long-lasting protection for your hair. The ultra-thin, fine and closely braided twists create a sleek, low-maintenance look.

17. Side-swept passion twists

Side-swept parting for hair is an extreme minimum-effort styling option. Photo: @eulonunes, @ajs_hairartist (modified by author)

Side-swept hair creates a glamorous asymmetrical look, shaping your face and adding volume and flow. The hairstyle works perfectly for casual looks and special occasions.

18. Middle-part passion twists

Ladies wearing the middle-part passion twists. Photo: @empress_hair_kenya, @ghanaianhairstyles (modified by author)

Middle-part hairstyles can create the illusion of length for the hair and symmetry for the face. It gives the wearer a balanced, polished and sleek appearance that suits an oval, round, diamond, or heart-shaped face shape.

19. Golden passion twists

Bring a vibrant, bold twist to your look by incorporating rich hues and shades that express your unique personality. This style is perfect for when making a statement, while being stylish and trendy.

20. Ombre passion twists

Ombre passion twists are perfect for those seeking to add colour to their hair in a fashionable and classic look. Photo: @_braidedbeauties_, @hawlee_creation (modified by author)

Ombre passion twists offer a spectacular gradient effect, blending two complementary colours for a bold look. Starting with a darker root that gradually transitions to a lighter or more vibrant hue, this style adds depth and dimension to your twists, making them pop.

21. Two-toned passion twists

Two-toned twists blend two complementary colours, adding dimension and personality and creating a striking contrast in the look. The colour effect enhances the texture and volume of your twists.

22. Passion twists with curled ends

Passion twists with curls on the tips of the twists offer a soft, feminine touch by adding bouncy, defined curls. Photo: @alluringbymarcia (modified by author)

To create the curled ends on passion twists, use gel to roll the ends of the twists or add another hair extension with the desired curl. Adding more defined curled ends adds volume and movement, giving the style an eye-catching appeal with a realistic natural look.

23. Passion twists with bangs

Adding bangs can give you a bit of edge to their protective style. Photo: @naturalhairloving, @tressetoi (modified by author)

Passion twists worn with the playful, youthful vibe of bangs give the wearer a trendy edge. In addition to framing the face, combining the bangs with twists adds a balance of feminine softness and boldness.

24. Passion twists with space buns

Space buns are playful buns inspired by Princess Leia. Photo: @serenitybraidz, @adorabeautys (modified by author)

Princess Leia of Star Wars glamorised space buns, a fun, youthful twist that can be added to passion twists. To create the look, section and gather all or part of the hair into two high buns on either side of the head. To level up the look, keep the rest of the hair free-flowing and full of texture.

25. Passion twists with an updo

Styling your passion twists with a top bun or any updo adds elegance and convenience to your look, making it the perfect casual and put-together look. The style highlights your facial features and neck and bone structures while keeping your hair out of your face.

26. Passion twists with a high ponytail

High ponytails add an effortlessly chic style to passion twists. The gathered twists in a high, voluminous ponytail add height and drama, while the soft, bouncy texture of the twists produces movement and flow.

27. Long passion twists

Long passion twist is a perfect low-maintenance hairstyle that boldly say 'confidence' with every turn. Photo: @eulonunes, @hairbytia_ (modified by author)

Long extensions are the ultimate combination for bold texture, volume, and versatility. Their effortless flow offers a full-bodied effect that serves both dramatic and chic vibes.

28. Shoulder-length passion twists

The medium length extensions can be styled effortlessly for any occasion. Photo: @melissa_nerovique, @risseys.beautybar (modified by author)

Shoulder-length passion twists are a medium-length hairstyle that offers a stylish and flattering cut that hits right at the shoulders. Its length allows you to have just the ideal amount of volume and movement with a natural, carefree flow that is both playful and sophisticated.

29. Bob passion twists

The bob is the perfect hairstyle to show off your light, fun, and sophisticated personality. Photo: @calitocurls, @nashoshohair (modified by author)

Bobs add a modern edge to the classic passion twist, featuring short and bouncy twists. The length of the extension frames your face with effortless elegance.

30. Short passion twists

Wearing shorter and bouncier twists delivers an eye-catching, sleek, and fresh look that can be dressed up or down to suit any occasion. You can adorn the soft, defined twists with ribbons, clips or gold cuffs to exude confidence and sophistication.

Are passion twists in style in 2024?

Passion twists are still in style in 2024. Its growth in popularity is aided by its texture blend, versatility, and low maintenance with a chic, trendy look.

How long do passion twists usually last?

Passion twists typically last 6 to 8 weeks when installed properly and maintained well. The longevity of the style depends on your hair care routine, how fast your natural hair grows, and the level of maintenance you perform throughout the wear.

Is passion twist a good protective style?

The style protects your hair while it grows, reduces daily styling stress, and offers a chic, long-lasting hairstyle. It is gentle on the scalp and protects the hair from manipulation damage by allowing you to wear versatile looks.

How many packs of hair do you need for a passion twist style?

For those with medium to thick hair, you will need 4 to 5 packs full look. Longer and thicker or chunkier styles will require closer or more than six packs.

These passion twist styles showcase the versatility of trendy extensions, adding texture and volume for a natural look. They suit all ages and offer easy maintenance, helping you look your best effortlessly.

