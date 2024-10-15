12 best black girl hair dye colours: trendiest looks to try out

Hair is a part of natural beauty and a powerful form of self-expression, especially for ladies. There are tons of black girl hair dye colours that are the ultimate way to refresh your look and embrace your style. Whether you prefer subtle highlights or bold, head-turning shades, there is something for everyone who wants to showcase their unique styles. This post expounds on the top black girl hair dye colours that will help you stand out.

Ladies with purple (L), platinum (C), and mahogany hair colours (R). Photo: @Aestheticpagee, @vraaaaaaaaaaau, @pretaspoder on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bright and bold colours like red, blue, and pink tend to fade quickly and require touch-ups every 4-6 weeks. To maintain the vibrancy of dyed hair, you should use sulphate-free shampoos, colour-safe conditioners, and deep conditioning.

12 best black girl hair dye colours

From the bold richness of mahogany to playful pink tips, these trendy shades are perfect for every personality. If you crave a modern, eye-catching look, check out these must-try hair colours for inspiration.

1. Copper red

A lady with copper red dyed hair colour. Photo: @darkandlovely on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Copper red is a vibrant, warm shade that complements various skin tones, especially for black girls. This colour stands out due to its rich and fiery hue, offering a bold yet sophisticated look. The copper undertones add a natural warmth, making it ideal for those who want a striking yet wearable hair colour.

2. Platinum hair colour

A lady with Platinum hair colour. Photo: @vraaaaaaaaaaau on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Platinum hair is a bold, icy blonde shade contrasting beautifully with darker skin tones. This ultra-light colour creates a unique look that perfectly adds a dramatic touch to your hairstyle. Its cool, almost silvery appearance gives a modern, edgy vibe, ideal for those who want to stand out.

3. Pink tips

Pink tips offer a playful and creative twist to your hair, allowing for a pop of colour without a full dye job. This style is perfect for those who want a fun, flirty look that is easy to maintain. The contrast between natural hair and the pink tips gives a youthful, vibrant energy. It is an excellent option for experimenting with colour while keeping things versatile.

4. Honey brown hair colour

A dark-skinned lady with honey brown hair colour. Photo: @unicehairwigs on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Honey brown hair colour on black girls adds a warm, golden glow that complements darker skin tones. This soft, natural-looking shade is perfect for ladies seeking a subtle and noticeable change. The rich honey undertones bring out the warmth in your complexion, giving your hair a healthy, sun-kissed look. This hairstyle is versatile, as it works well for casual and formal occasions.

5. Mahogany hair colour

A lady with mahogany hair colour. Photo: @pretaspoder on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mahogany hair colour blends rich red and brown tones for a deep, sophisticated look. It adds warmth and depth to your natural hair, making it a perfect choice for black girls looking for a subtle and striking change. The blend of hues gives dimension and texture, thus enhancing straight and curly hair.

6. Two-tone hair colour

A lady with a two-tone hair colour. Photo: @desireealyssahair on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Two-tone hair colour for black women creates a striking contrast that highlights the texture and volume of your hair. This style blends two distinct shades that offer a bold, dynamic look. The colour combination can be as subtle or dramatic as you want, making it perfect for those seeking creativity.

7. Cobalt blue

A lady in a cobalt blue hair colour. Photo: @inectosa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cobalt blue is a daring, bold choice that offers a vibrant contrast against dark hair. This electric shade instantly stands out by giving your style a fun and rebellious edge. The deep blue hue brings a touch of uniqueness and creativity to your look. Cobalt blue is an excellent option for anyone experimenting with striking, non-traditional colours.

8. Red hair colour

Red hair is a classic and bold choice that suits various skin tones. This vibrant hue adds instant energy and flair to your look, making it perfect for black girls who want to stand out. Red's rich intensity flawlessly highlights your hair's curly or straight texture.

9. Champagne blonde hair colour

A young woman with showcasing her champagne blonde hair colour. Photo: @dubai_beautyproject1 on Insytagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Champagne blonde is one of the best hair colours for dark-skinned women. It is a soft, golden blonde with hints of warmth that create an elegant and chic look. This shade is ideal for black girls who want a sophisticated, light hair colour without the harshness of platinum. It beautifully blends with darker roots, making it a low-maintenance option.

10. Burgundy hair colour

Ladies showcasing their burgundy hair colours. Photo: @queenbriyonce, @glowbydaniella on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Burgundy hair colour is a deep, wine-inspired shade that adds richness and mystery to your style. It’s a flattering choice for black girls, as the warm undertones enhance natural skin tones. This bold colour creates depth and dimension, especially in textured hair. Burgundy is a statement hue that is fashionable and versatile for various occasions.

11. Multi-colour highlights

Ladies showcasing their Multi-colour hair highlights. Photo: @Directionshair on X (Twitter), @unicornmanesbymykey on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Multi-colour highlights offer a playful and dynamic twist by combining shades to create a bold, unique look. This style is perfect for black girls who want to experiment with colour without fully committing to one shade. Whether you mix bright hues or soft pastels, the highlights add dimension and personality to your hairstyle.

12. Purple hair colour

Ladies showcasing purple-dyed hair colour. PHoto: @Aestheticpagee on Facebook, @theyasminbenoit on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Purple hair colour is a vibrant and creative choice for black girls who want to express their individuality. Whether you choose a deep violet or a lighter lilac, this shade adds fun and flair to your style. It is an excellent option for those who want a stand-out, non-traditional hair colour.

Which hair colour is best for black skin?

Warm colours like copper, mahogany, and burgundy often flatter on black skin, complementing rich undertones. Shades like chocolate brown and honey blonde also work beautifully, adding warmth and glow to your complexion.

Which hair colour is best for black hair without bleach?

Dark, rich colours like burgundy, chocolate brown, and deep purple work well on black hair without bleach. These shades can be applied directly, creating a noticeable change without damaging your natural hair.

These best black girl hair dye colours offer diverse options, from bold and vibrant to subtle and sophisticated. Whether you want to make a statement or add a soft touch of colour, these shades are perfect for highlighting your natural beauty. Embrace the power of colour and transform your look with these trendy and timeless hair dye choices.

Legit.ng recently published an exciting post about trendy crochet hairstyles for a classy and protective look. Crochet hairstyles have become increasingly popular because they are versatile, protective, and suitable for various hair types.

Taking care of crochet hairstyles is a breeze; you only need to moisturise your hair daily with a leave-in conditioner spray. You can also apply your favourite natural oils to prevent your scalp from drying out. Read on to discover some trendy crochet hairstyles for a stylish, versatile look that suits any occasion.

Source: Legit.ng