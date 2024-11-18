40 great teenage girl hairstyles that are currently trending
Teenage girls love looking trendy, and a unique hairstyle is one of the things they would like to be identified with. With several teenage girl hairstyles available, they can choose one that suits their personality. The hairstyles can match their mood and outfit, giving them the confidence to be bold and express themselves in the best way possible.
- Which haircut is best for a 13-year-old girl?
- What is the most famous hairstyle for girls?
For teenage girls, hairstyles are a way of looking trendy and a form of self-expression. There are many teenage girl hairstyles you can choose from, and that may present a challenge if you do not know the styles. A perfect hairstyle is unique while also demonstrating your creativity and personality.
Trendy teenage girl hairstyles
Modern teenage hairstyles are bold and expressive. With plenty of hairstyles available, you can find one to suit your long or short hair. These hairstyles are versatile and can be worn to formal or casual events.
1. Side Dutch braid
This hairstyle suits teenage girls with long to medium hair without layers. It entails creating a Dutch braid on the side of the head with an asymmetrical look that keeps hair from the face. You may use a few pins to keep your hair in place.
2. Braided ponytail
This unique hairstyle combines a ponytail with braids, giving it a classic appearance. You can opt for a low, medium, or high ponytail, depending on your hair length. Adding accessories of your preference can enhance its appearance.
3. Cool knotted braids
This simple hairstyle is perfect for spontaneous moments. It involves using a series of knots instead of the usual braiding. A knotted braid is comfortable and less painful than a traditional knot braid. Moreover, it gives your hair a modern look and keeps it secure.
4. Loose curls with a braided detail
If you are looking for a casual but romantic hairstyle, loose curls with a braided detail will do. This stylish design emphasises the natural look of curls and does not require much maintenance.
5. Classy chignon
One of the best hairstyles for formal or special events is a classy chignon. You can style this hairstyle in various designs for a more personalised appearance. It is easy to make but appears sophisticated.
6. Multicoloured dragon braids
This fantasy-inspired hairstyle creates a unique and edgy appearance. It is an eye-catching choice with intricate designs. You can style it differently, include colours that suit your preference, and showcase your creativity.
7. Double Dutch braids
This hairstyle is almost similar to dragon braids, except the braids are woven close to the scalp. It is ideal for short or long hair, and since the hair is secure, you are not bothered by the hair on your face as you go about your activities.
8. Triple side braids
As the name suggests, this hairstyle involves creating three small braids on one side of the head. It can be styled to achieve varied outcomes but remains a unique and bold hairstyle. Additionally, it is not costly to maintain. It is one of the cherished teenage hairstyles for school, as it is simple and neat.
9. Cornrows and curly ponytail
Cornrows are an ordinary hairstyle, but they look gorgeous and unique when they lead to a curly ponytail. If you have curly hair, this style is ideal as it keeps your hair secure and lets the curls hang freely.
10. Double pull-through braids
This teenage hairstyle is created by looping two sections of thick braids through each other. It is ideal for thin or medium hair and results in voluminous braids. The style is a great alternative to the Dutch braid, which gives a similar effect.
11. Space buns
Space buns are the best choice if you are looking for something youthful and straightforward with a playful touch. Regardless of the length of your hair, this hairstyle suits almost all casual occasions. It also works well on straight or wavy hair.
12. Half-up, half-down with jewelled hairpins
Accessories are an excellent addition to any teenage hairstyle. Interestingly, you can also add them to any hairstyle, personalising it to your preference. Hair clips, scrunchies, and pins complementing your outfit can be great additions.
13. Braided bun
This is another preferable hairstyle for teenagers, especially those with long hair. Instead of a simple bun at the top of your head, this hairstyle is formed by braided hair secured at the top. You can make it low, middle, or high, depending on your preference.
14. One big braid with a scarf
A scarf is mostly used as an attire accessory but can also add colour and personality to hairstyles. Simple braids look better when accessorised with colourful braids, giving a youthful appearance, perfect for informal events.
15. Two sleek braids
If your teenage girl prefers a sporty look, they can choose this hairstyle. Two tight braids from both sides of the head keep hair organised and secure, especially if you are busy and do not want long hair bothering you.
16. Simpe waterfall braids
As the name suggests, this hairstyle resembles a waterfall, creating a romantic and youthful appearance. It is ideal for wavy and curly hair and can be worn for casual and formal occasions.
17. Fauxhawk braid
This hairstyle closely resembles a mo-hawk and is ideal for long hair. Fauxhawk Braid is easy to create and secures your hair tightly, maintaining it for a long time.
18. Curly updo
A curly updo is an elegant way to gather curls for a special occasion. It’s a perfect option for formal events, letting curls frame the face. This hairstyle looks effortlessly chic and stays secure.
19. Flipped pony
20. French twists
The French twist is a classic updo that’s sophisticated and timeless. Perfect for formal events, it creates an elegant, sleek look. This hairstyle works well on medium to long hair and can be customised with pins.
21. Dual pigtails
This is a classic hairstyle finding its way back to modern hair fashion. It is a playful style for teenage girls that suits loose, wavy hair or natural curls. It is perfect for informal occasions.
22. Claw clip updo
Teenage girls with long hair can opt for this hairstyle to secure their hair and look stylish. It secures long hair from the back and neck with a claw clip. This hairstyle applies to straight and wavy hair.
23. Asymmetrical bob
Asymmetrical bob is another classic hairstyle embraced by young girls today. This elegant style adds an edgy touch and works for every hair texture and braid preference. You can customise this style with curls and colours.
24. Two-piece Afro puff
This hairstyle is similar to space buns, except for the styled afro buns. It is a simple style achieved by parting hair on the head in the middle and tying each side with a string to form a puff. It is an excellent choice for natural textured hair.
25. Twist braid dreadlocks
The combination of twisty braids and dreadlocks creates a beautiful bohemian style perfect for a teenage girl. This statement hairstyle is easy to maintain and protects natural hair.
26. Natural curls
If your teenage girl does not require a complex but elegant hairstyle, they can choose natural curls. This low-maintenance hairstyle allows your hair to loosely hang down your head, displaying our natural beauty.
27. Bantu knots
Bantu knots are created by parting the hair into small sections, twisting the sections, and wrapping them to form a spiralled knot. They give a bold and stylish appearance while also protecting the hair. You can wear this hairstyle for formal and casual events.
28. Bubble braids
This perfect alternative to a Dutch braid gives you fantastic volume on top of the hair. They are not actual braids but ponytails with fluffed-out sections, ideal for long hair. You can customise them with accessories and colours.
29. Loose chignon
A loose chignon is a relaxed, low bun that’s chic and easy to style. It's perfect for casual and formal occasions and provides effortless elegance. It works best with wavy or slightly curled hair.
30. Half-down curls with a bow
Soft curls left half-down with a bow add a touch of sweetness. This style is easy to achieve and perfect for parties or casual outings. The bow adds a charming, youthful touch.
31. Box braids
Box braids are a popular choice among teenage girls due to their cuteness and various styles. If styled correctly, this hairstyle is easy to maintain. Furthermore, depending on your desired volume, you can have box braids with or without extensions.
32. Fishtail braids
This is the perfect hairstyle for teenagers who love outdoor activities because it is easy to make and keeps hair secure, away from the face. Depending on your face's shape, you can wear it with or without bangs.
33. Side-braided ponytail
This is another great hairstyle for teenage girls with long hair. You can achieve it by braiding your hair on one side of your head and extending it to the other. Apart from being a cute style, it keeps your hair together, preventing it from swinging around.
34. Textured shaggy bob
If you are not into neat hairstyles, try a textured shaggy bob. It is easy to style and adds volume and a laid-back, youthful appearance. You can opt for a straight, wavy, or curly shaggy bob.
35. Faux locks
Faux locks mimic the appearance of natural dreadlocks and are often used as a protective style to give a stylish and versatile look while protecting natural hair.
36. Feathered fringe bob
This is among teenage girl haircuts for long-length hair that is classic but still fashionable. It suits you if you do not have heavy hair but would love to add volume and thickness.
37. Quirky bangs
Quirky bangs are not the usual straight bangs. They can be styled in different ways to achieve unusual texture, length, and shape, making them stand out. Quirky bangs are teenage girl haircuts for medium-length hair.
38. Soft waves
This is an excellent choice for teenage girls who prefer minimal styling. Its less structured wave gives a slightly slept-in structure, resulting in a natural appearance.
39. Curtain bangs
This is one of the most popular bang hairstyles as it is sleek and suits different hair lengths. As their name suggests, they resemble curtains and are soft and relaxed.
40. Short bangs pixie hairstyle
This hairstyle creates a bold, edgy, and youthful appearance. It is a popular style among teenage girls as it creates a high-fashion vibe and requires low maintenance.
Which haircut is best for a 13-year-old girl?
There are several great hairstyles suitable for a 13-year-old girl. Each hairstyle is perfect depending on hair length, occasion, and maintenance needs. Some of the best hairstyles include dragon braids, space buns, dual pigtails, and afro puffs.
What is the most famous hairstyle for girls?
According to a publication on Medihair, the most popular hairstyle for girls is a layered cut. Other popular hairstyles are ponytail, bob cut, pixie cut, and long bob.
The teenage years are a time to experiment and have fun with different styles. With so many gorgeous options available, teenage girls can switch up their looks to suit their personalities or the latest trends. Each hairstyle allows teens to feel confident and stylish in their own skin. These hairstyles offer endless possibilities to inspire and empower teenage girls to embrace their unique beauty.
