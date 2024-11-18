40 great teenage girl hairstyles that are currently trending

Teenage girls love looking trendy, and a unique hairstyle is one of the things they would like to be identified with. With several teenage girl hairstyles available, they can choose one that suits their personality. The hairstyles can match their mood and outfit, giving them the confidence to be bold and express themselves in the best way possible.

The hairstyles match every mood and outfit, giving girls the confidence to look and feel their best. Photo: @braidingbeautyb, @theblowoutstudio_, @braiding_by_hannah on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

For teenage girls, hairstyles are a way of looking trendy and a form of self-expression. There are many teenage girl hairstyles you can choose from, and that may present a challenge if you do not know the styles. A perfect hairstyle is unique while also demonstrating your creativity and personality.

Trendy teenage girl hairstyles

Modern teenage hairstyles are bold and expressive. With plenty of hairstyles available, you can find one to suit your long or short hair. These hairstyles are versatile and can be worn to formal or casual events.

1. Side Dutch braid

Side Dutch Braid keeps hair out of the face while adding a unique touch. Photo: @totalbeauty, @sarasalonandspa on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This hairstyle suits teenage girls with long to medium hair without layers. It entails creating a Dutch braid on the side of the head with an asymmetrical look that keeps hair from the face. You may use a few pins to keep your hair in place.

2. Braided ponytail

Braided Ponytail keeps hair neat while looking stylish. Photo: @braidmynatural, @africanhairbraidingstyles on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This unique hairstyle combines a ponytail with braids, giving it a classic appearance. You can opt for a low, medium, or high ponytail, depending on your hair length. Adding accessories of your preference can enhance its appearance.

3. Cool knotted braids

Knotted Braid is a fun twist on a classic braid, ideal a unique, modern look. Photo: @mariasprettyplaits, @sweetheartshair on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This simple hairstyle is perfect for spontaneous moments. It involves using a series of knots instead of the usual braiding. A knotted braid is comfortable and less painful than a traditional knot braid. Moreover, it gives your hair a modern look and keeps it secure.

4. Loose curls with a braided detail

Loose Curls with a Braided Detail is a casual yet stylish look. Photo: @melissas_makeovers, @_theupdoguru_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you are looking for a casual but romantic hairstyle, loose curls with a braided detail will do. This stylish design emphasises the natural look of curls and does not require much maintenance.

5. Classy chignon

Classy Chignon suits both straight and wavy hair and can be styled sleek or messy. Photo: @shelbywhite_hmu, @michellejackson_hair on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

One of the best hairstyles for formal or special events is a classy chignon. You can style this hairstyle in various designs for a more personalised appearance. It is easy to make but appears sophisticated.

6. Multicoloured dragon braids

Dragon Braid can be customized in various ways to show off individual creativity. Photo: @stunnerhairbymel on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This fantasy-inspired hairstyle creates a unique and edgy appearance. It is an eye-catching choice with intricate designs. You can style it differently, include colours that suit your preference, and showcase your creativity.

7. Double Dutch braids

Double Dutch Braids is versatile and can be done on both short and long hair. Photo: @Amanda.Singh07, @XariaXiomaraHairArt on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This hairstyle is almost similar to dragon braids, except the braids are woven close to the scalp. It is ideal for short or long hair, and since the hair is secure, you are not bothered by the hair on your face as you go about your activities.

8. Triple side braids

Triple Side Braids are creative and easy to maintain. Photo: @braidawaybyjess, @BlackBeautyHairExtensionsAndGifts on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

As the name suggests, this hairstyle involves creating three small braids on one side of the head. It can be styled to achieve varied outcomes but remains a unique and bold hairstyle. Additionally, it is not costly to maintain. It is one of the cherished teenage hairstyles for school, as it is simple and neat.

9. Cornrows and curly ponytail

Cornrows and Curly Ponytail is ideal for curly hair, keeping the top secure. Photo: @bombystyle_braids_, @debrahhair on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cornrows are an ordinary hairstyle, but they look gorgeous and unique when they lead to a curly ponytail. If you have curly hair, this style is ideal as it keeps your hair secure and lets the curls hang freely.

10. Double pull-through braids

Double Pull-Through Braids offers the appearance of thick, voluminous braids. Photo: @BlondiesLittleHairstyles, @hairbynicole1x on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This teenage hairstyle is created by looping two sections of thick braids through each other. It is ideal for thin or medium hair and results in voluminous braids. The style is a great alternative to the Dutch braid, which gives a similar effect.

11. Space buns

Space Buns are great for casual outings. Photo: @mariasprettyplaits, @COLABdryshampoo on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Space buns are the best choice if you are looking for something youthful and straightforward with a playful touch. Regardless of the length of your hair, this hairstyle suits almost all casual occasions. It also works well on straight or wavy hair.

12. Half-up, half-down with jewelled hairpins

Accessories are an excellent addition to any teenage hairstyle. Interestingly, you can also add them to any hairstyle, personalising it to your preference. Hair clips, scrunchies, and pins complementing your outfit can be great additions.

13. Braided bun

Braided Bun can be worn high or low, depending on preference. Photo: @mobilebraidernairobi, @g1ftedhands on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This is another preferable hairstyle for teenagers, especially those with long hair. Instead of a simple bun at the top of your head, this hairstyle is formed by braided hair secured at the top. You can make it low, middle, or high, depending on your preference.

14. One big braid with a scarf

Braid with a Scarf is ideal for bohemian or casual looks. Photo: @The.braided.life, @Threads.werindia on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A scarf is mostly used as an attire accessory but can also add colour and personality to hairstyles. Simple braids look better when accessorised with colourful braids, giving a youthful appearance, perfect for informal events.

15. Two sleek braids

Two Sleek Braids are perfect for straight, wavy, or textured hair. Photo: @stylesbyshay_, @hairstylesbynique_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If your teenage girl prefers a sporty look, they can choose this hairstyle. Two tight braids from both sides of the head keep hair organised and secure, especially if you are busy and do not want long hair bothering you.

16. Simpe waterfall braids

Waterfall Braid is a perfect choice for wavy or curly hair and looks great for semi-formal events. Photo: @thathairwitch, @hairparehairandbeauty on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

As the name suggests, this hairstyle resembles a waterfall, creating a romantic and youthful appearance. It is ideal for wavy and curly hair and can be worn for casual and formal occasions.

17. Fauxhawk braid

Fauxhawk Braid is great for an edgy, statement-making look. Photo: @koily_kali on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This hairstyle closely resembles a mo-hawk and is ideal for long hair. Fauxhawk Braid is easy to create and secures your hair tightly, maintaining it for a long time.

18. Curly updo

Curly Updo is good for formal events, letting curls frame the face. Photo: @curlsbybebonia, @curly.brides on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A curly updo is an elegant way to gather curls for a special occasion. It’s a perfect option for formal events, letting curls frame the face. This hairstyle looks effortlessly chic and stays secure.

19. Flipped pony

Flipped Pony can be done low or high for a playful or polished look. Photo: @karenameliahair, @helenabridal on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A curly updo is an elegant way to gather curls for a special occasion. It’s a perfect option for formal events, letting curls frame the face. This hairstyle looks effortlessly chic and stays secure.

20. French twists

French Twist works well on medium to long hair and can be customized with pins. Photo: @hairbydemirowe, @RachaelDeSantisHair on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The French twist is a classic updo that’s sophisticated and timeless. Perfect for formal events, it creates an elegant, sleek look. This hairstyle works well on medium to long hair and can be customised with pins.

21. Dual pigtails

This is a classic hairstyle finding its way back to modern hair fashion. It is a playful style for teenage girls that suits loose, wavy hair or natural curls. It is perfect for informal occasions.

22. Claw clip updo

Claw Clip Updo applies to straight and wavy hair. Photo: @knotmepretty on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Teenage girls with long hair can opt for this hairstyle to secure their hair and look stylish. It secures long hair from the back and neck with a claw clip. This hairstyle applies to straight and wavy hair.

23. Asymmetrical bob

Asymmetrical Bob gives an edgy touch and works for every hair texture. Photo: @funksalon, @BondStreetSalon on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Asymmetrical bob is another classic hairstyle embraced by young girls today. This elegant style adds an edgy touch and works for every hair texture and braid preference. You can customise this style with curls and colours.

24. Two-piece Afro puff

Afro puff is an excellent choice for natural textured hair. Photo: @herbrilliantbeauty, @SalonPlanted on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This hairstyle is similar to space buns, except for the styled afro buns. It is a simple style achieved by parting hair on the head in the middle and tying each side with a string to form a puff. It is an excellent choice for natural textured hair.

25. Twist braid dreadlocks

Twisty braid dreadlocks are easy to maintain and protects natural hair. Photo: @ReTwistByTonya, @Leenaybraids on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The combination of twisty braids and dreadlocks creates a beautiful bohemian style perfect for a teenage girl. This statement hairstyle is easy to maintain and protects natural hair.

26. Natural curls

Natural curls are not complex and display natural beauty. Photo: @naturalhairmag, @CurlsbyNatacha on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If your teenage girl does not require a complex but elegant hairstyle, they can choose natural curls. This low-maintenance hairstyle allows your hair to loosely hang down your head, displaying our natural beauty.

27. Bantu knots

Bantu knots give a bold and stylish appearance. Photo: @naturalhairmag, @BlackBeautyandHair on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bantu knots are created by parting the hair into small sections, twisting the sections, and wrapping them to form a spiralled knot. They give a bold and stylish appearance while also protecting the hair. You can wear this hairstyle for formal and casual events.

28. Bubble braids

Bubble braids are ponytails with fluffed-out sections. Photo: @holabonitatx, @bubblebraids06 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This perfect alternative to a Dutch braid gives you fantastic volume on top of the hair. They are not actual braids but ponytails with fluffed-out sections, ideal for long hair. You can customise them with accessories and colours.

29. Loose chignon

Loose Chignon works best with wavy or slightly curled hair. Photo: @lizzieliros, @alexhairandmua on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A loose chignon is a relaxed, low bun that’s chic and easy to style. It's perfect for casual and formal occasions and provides effortless elegance. It works best with wavy or slightly curled hair.

30. Half-down curls with a bow

Half-down curls with a bow is perfect for parties or casual outings. Photo: @ClariceHairStylist1, @K&LHairandMakeup on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Soft curls left half-down with a bow add a touch of sweetness. This style is easy to achieve and perfect for parties or casual outings. The bow adds a charming, youthful touch.

31. Box braids

Box braids are cute and can be styled in various ways. Photo: @yannasbraidsofficial, @touchofstyle on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Box braids are a popular choice among teenage girls due to their cuteness and various styles. If styled correctly, this hairstyle is easy to maintain. Furthermore, depending on your desired volume, you can have box braids with or without extensions.

32. Fishtail braids

This is the perfect hairstyle for teenagers who love outdoor activities because it is easy to make and keeps hair secure, away from the face. Depending on your face's shape, you can wear it with or without bangs.

33. Side-braided ponytail

This is another great hairstyle for teenage girls with long hair. You can achieve it by braiding your hair on one side of your head and extending it to the other. Apart from being a cute style, it keeps your hair together, preventing it from swinging around.

34. Textured shaggy bob

Textured shaggy bob gives a laid-back, youthful appearance. Photo: @HairStylistRubenNavarro, @michelleshairstudiomasterton on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you are not into neat hairstyles, try a textured shaggy bob. It is easy to style and adds volume and a laid-back, youthful appearance. You can opt for a straight, wavy, or curly shaggy bob.

35. Faux locks

Faux locks have a natural look and are easy to maintain. Photo: @adorabeautys on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Faux locks mimic the appearance of natural dreadlocks and are often used as a protective style to give a stylish and versatile look while protecting natural hair.

36. Feathered fringe bob

Feathered fringe bob is fashionable and volume and thickness to thin hair. Photo: @latesthairstyles, @short.hairstyle2023 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This is among teenage girl haircuts for long-length hair that is classic but still fashionable. It suits you if you do not have heavy hair but would love to add volume and thickness.

37. Quirky bangs

Quirky bangs are not the usual straight bangs. They can be styled in different ways to achieve unusual texture, length, and shape, making them stand out. Quirky bangs are teenage girl haircuts for medium-length hair.

38. Soft waves

Soft waves are easy to create, requiring minimal styling. Photo: @houseofcolour_bylisa, @curlsbykeira on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This is an excellent choice for teenage girls who prefer minimal styling. Its less structured wave gives a slightly slept-in structure, resulting in a natural appearance.

39. Curtain bangs

Curtain bangs are sleek and suits different hair lengths. Photo: @giadoeshair, @vinoth_styler on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This is one of the most popular bang hairstyles as it is sleek and suits different hair lengths. As their name suggests, they resemble curtains and are soft and relaxed.

40. Short bangs pixie hairstyle

This hairstyle creates a bold, edgy, and youthful appearance. It is a popular style among teenage girls as it creates a high-fashion vibe and requires low maintenance.

Which haircut is best for a 13-year-old girl?

There are several great hairstyles suitable for a 13-year-old girl. Each hairstyle is perfect depending on hair length, occasion, and maintenance needs. Some of the best hairstyles include dragon braids, space buns, dual pigtails, and afro puffs.

What is the most famous hairstyle for girls?

According to a publication on Medihair, the most popular hairstyle for girls is a layered cut. Other popular hairstyles are ponytail, bob cut, pixie cut, and long bob.

The teenage years are a time to experiment and have fun with different styles. With so many gorgeous options available, teenage girls can switch up their looks to suit their personalities or the latest trends. Each hairstyle allows teens to feel confident and stylish in their own skin. These hairstyles offer endless possibilities to inspire and empower teenage girls to embrace their unique beauty.

Legit.ng recently published a list of trendy crotchet hairstyles. Many ladies love crotchet hairstyle because they are versatile, protective, and can be styled in many ways. Additionally, they require low maintenance.

There are several crotchet hairstyles perfect for different occasions, hair texture, and lengths. Check out this compilation of trendy crotchet hairstyles to know which one suits you.

Source: Legit.ng