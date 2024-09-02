30 trendy crochet hairstyles for a classy and protective look

Crochet hairstyles have become increasingly popular because they are versatile, protective, and can be done with various hair types. This braiding technique involves adding extensions or braids using a crochet hook. The good thing about crochet hairstyles is that they require little maintenance and are easy to install or take down. Here are trendy crochet hairstyles for a stylish, versatile look that suits any occasion.

Full and Curly (L), Bouncy Bob (C), Blonde Crochet (R). Photo: @C61prfosK14 on Instagram, @covingtonbraids, @curlkalon on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Crochet hairstyles typically last for about 4 to 8 weeks. If you stay in a place with high humidity, you may need to keep it in for about 4 weeks to allow your scalp to breathe. These trendy crochet hairstyles come in numerous designs and colours of your choice.

30 trendy crochet hairstyles

Taking care of crochet hairstyles is a breeze; you only need to moisturise your hair daily with a leave-in conditioner spray. You can also apply your favourite natural oils to prevent your scalp from drying out. Here are some of the trendy styles to try.

1. Loose curl Afro

Loose curl Afro crochet hairstyles provide a voluminous, natural look with soft, defined curls. Hair extensions are crocheted into cornrows using a loose curl pattern to achieve this style. This hairstyle adds volume and texture, making it perfect for those who love a big, bold Afro without the hassle of daily styling.

2. Cornrows and crochet

The braids are used for added length and volume in the cornrows and crochet. Photo: @godsgiftcoiffure on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

These are among the most cherished braided crochet hairstyles that combine the neatness of cornrow braids with the versatility of crochet extensions. The natural hair is cornered, and extensions are crocheted into the braids for added length and volume.

3. Curly crochet pixie

Curly crochet pixie features tight curls. Photo: @DaniTmua on Facebook, @curlkalon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The curly crochet pixie is a short, chic hairstyle featuring tight curls. Extensions are crocheted into short cornrows to create a pixie cut with bouncy curls.

4. Crochet wig

This hairstyle is created by crocheting straight hair extensions onto a wig cap. Photo: @blvckhair_ng, @phiby_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

A crochet wig is a convenient option for versatility and easy application. It is one of the best straight crochet hairstyles that offers a sleek and versatile look without needing permanent styling. This wig is created by crocheting straight hair extensions onto a wig cap, which can be worn over natural hair.

5. Braided top knot

The braided top knot features crochet braids gathered into a stylish top knot bun. Extensions are crocheted into the natural hair and then styled into a high bun. This elegant and practical style is perfect for formal occasions or everyday wear as it keeps hair off the face and neck.

6. Full and curly

Full and curly crochet hairstyles offer a voluminous, textured look with tight or loose curls. Hair extensions are crocheted into cornrows, creating a full-bodied style. This look is perfect for ladies who love big, bold curls and want a protective style miming natural curly hair.

7. Long crochet twist braids

This is among the straight crochet hairstyles that offer a sleek and flowing look. Hair is cornrowed, and then the twists are crocheted in, offering length and a smooth, polished appearance. This style is perfect for those who want a protective design with added length and elegance.

8. Springy curls

Springy curls feature tightly coiled curls that add bounce and volume. Photo: @Trendytresses1 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Springy curls crochet hairstyles often feature tightly coiled curls that add bounce and volume. Extensions are crocheted into cornrows to create a lively, textured look. This style is ideal for those who want a fun, vibrant look that is easy to maintain and style.

9. Twist-out curls

Twist-out curls mimic a natural twist-out look. Photo: @curlkalon on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Twist-out curls involve crocheting twisted extensions into the hair, which are then unravelled to create defined curls. This style mimics a natural twist-out look and provides a protective option that reduces styling time. It is perfect for ladies who want a curly and textured look without the daily maintenance of natural twist-outs.

10. Long goddess locs crochet braids

Long goddess locs crochet braids can be styled in various ways. Photo: @GoygarLand, @isegidenadam on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Long goddess locs crochet braids feature long faux locs crocheted into the hair for a bohemian, free-spirited look. These locs are lightweight and can be styled in various ways, making them an excellent choice for a versatile, low-maintenance protective style.

11. Focus on the Front

Focus on the Front draws attention to the face. Photo: @Qravethelook_ on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Focus on the front crochet styles to highlight the front sections of the hair, often with intricate patterns or added volume. Extensions are crocheted into the front cornrows, leaving the back natural or less styled. This style is an excellent choice for those who want a standout look that draws attention to the face.

12. Bouncy bob

The bouncy bob crochet hairstyle is a short, layered look with voluminous curls or waves. Extensions are crocheted into cornrows and cut into a bob shape, providing a playful, youthful appearance. This style is perfect for those seeking a low-maintenance, chic look that frames the face beautifully.

13. Medium-length crochet box braids

These braids offer a classic, versatile look with individual braided extensions. Photo: @HarleDane92 on X (Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Medium-length crochet box braids provide a classic, versatile look with individual braided extensions. Hair is cornrowed, and the box braids are crocheted, creating a neat, protective style. This length is ideal for those who want the beauty of box braids without the weight and length of longer braids.

14. Textured ponytail

The textured ponytail crochet hairstyle combines the ease of a ponytail with added texture from curly or wavy extensions. Hair is cornrowed, and extensions are crocheted in, then gathered into a high or low ponytail. This style is perfect for those who want a quick, stylish look that adds volume and flair.

15. Cornrows and flat twists

Here, hair is cornrowed in some sections and flat twisted in others. Photo: @tupo1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cornrows and flat twists combine two protective styles for a unique, intricate look. The hair is cornrowed in some sections and flat twisted in others, with crochet extensions added for length and volume. This style is excellent for those who want a detailed, creative look that protects natural hair.

16. Pixie "cut"

Pixie "cut" is perfect for those wanting a chic, low-maintenance option. Photo: @_heyyTAY on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The pixie "cut" crochet hairstyle mimics a short, cropped pixie cut using crochet extensions. Hair is cornrowed, and short extensions are crocheted to create a layered, textured look. This style is excellent for those wanting a chic, low-maintenance option with a modern edge.

17. Blonde crochet curls

Blonde crochet curls offer a striking, eye-catching style with blonde curly extensions. Hair is cornrowed, and blonde curls are crocheted for a vibrant, bold look. This style is perfect for those looking to make a statement with a playful, curly hairstyle.

18. Bouncy curls crochet braids

Bouncy curls crochet braids is ideal for adding volume and movement. Photo: @charmeappNG, @CurlyWeaves on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bouncy curls crochet braids feature lively, voluminous curls. Hair is cornrowed, and bouncy curl extensions are crocheted to create a complete, textured look. This style is ideal for adding volume and movement, providing a fun and stylish protective option.

19. Tight curled bob

Tight curled bob is perfect for a compact and voluminous look. Photo: @ashaahlee on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The tight-curled bob crochet hairstyle offers a short, curly look with tightly coiled extensions. Hair is cornrowed, and tight curls are crocheted and cut into a bob shape. This style is perfect for those seeking a compact, voluminous look with minimal maintenance.

20. Top-notch top knot

Top-notch top knot is perfect for keeping hair out of the way while maintaining a stylish appearance. Photo: @jenniferbar on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The top-notch top knot features crochet braids styled into a high, sleek top knot bun. Extensions are crocheted into cornrows and then gathered into a polished top knot. This elegant and practical style is perfect for keeping hair out of the way while maintaining a stylish appearance.

21. Red Crochet with Bantu knots and Fulani braids

Red Crochet with Bantu Knots and Fulani Braids is perfect for those who love intricate hairstyles with a pop of colour. Photo: @divinedesignhairsolutions on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This bold style combines red crochet extensions with Bantu knots and Fulani braids for a striking cultural look. It is one of the top braided crochet hairstyles, perfectly suiting those wanting a unique, intricate hairstyle with a pop of colour. Hair is sectioned, braided, and knotted here, with red extensions added for a vibrant touch.

22. Wavy bob

The wavy bob crochet hairstyle features soft, wavy extensions cut into a bob shape. Hair is cornrowed, and wavy extensions are crocheted in to create a layered, textured look. This is perfect for those seeking a chic, low-maintenance bob with natural-looking waves.

23. Burgundy crochet braids

Burgundy crochet braids are perfect for adding a pop of colour. Photo: @vchidohair, @BlackHairInfo on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Burgundy crochet braids offer a rich, bold look with burgundy-coloured extensions. Hair is cornrowed, and burgundy braids are crocheted for a vibrant, eye-catching style. This look is perfect for adding a pop of colour while maintaining a protective hairstyle.

24. Top knot half up, half down crochet braids

Top knot half-up, half-down crochet braids are perfect for those wanting a stylish, practical look with added volume and length. Photo:@kearra_nicole on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This versatile style features a top knot with the rest of the hair left down. Extensions are crocheted into cornrows, with the top section gathered into a knot and the bottom section left loose. This style is perfect for those who want a stylish, practical look with added volume and length.

25. Loose curls

Loose curls crochet hairstyles provide a natural, flowing look with soft, loose curl extensions. Hair is cornrowed, and loose curls are crocheted to create a voluminous, textured style. This look is excellent for those seeking a relaxed, effortless appearance with minimal maintenance.

26. Mambo twist crochet braids

This hairstyle features large, chunky twists for a bold, textured look. Photo: @lungile_ringani, @mustbuyoffer on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mambo twist crochet braids feature large, chunky twists for a bold, textured look. Hair is cornrowed, and mambo twists are crocheted to create a striking, voluminous style. This look is perfect for those wanting a protective style with added thickness and length.

27. Voluminous pixie

In this hairstyle, voluminous curls are crocheted in to create a pixie cut with added texture and body. Photo: @DaniTmua on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The voluminous pixie crochet hairstyle offers a short, complete look with layered, curly extensions. Hair is cornrowed, and voluminous curls are crocheted to create a pixie cut with added texture and body. This style perfectly suits those seeking a modern, low-maintenance look with plenty of volume.

28. Afro twist

The Afro twist is perfect for those wanting a protective hairstyle that mimics a natural Afro with added definition. Photo: @lavish_imports on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Afro twist crochet hairstyles feature twisted extensions that create a complete, textured Afro look. Hair is cornrowed, and twisted extensions are crocheted for a voluminous, natural appearance. This style is perfect for those wanting a protective hairstyle that mimics a natural Afro with added definition.

29. Brazilian ocean bulk

Brazilian ocean bulk is great for those seeking a relaxed, summery hairstyle. Photo: @farida_makeup_artist on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Brazilian ocean bulk crochet hairstyles feature loose, wavy extensions that mimic the look of beachy waves. Hair is cornrowed, and Brazilian ocean bulk extensions are crocheted to create a flowing, natural look. This style is great for those seeking a relaxed, summery hairstyle with minimal effort.

30. Ombré crochet hairstyle

Ombré crochet hairstyles offer a gradient colour effect with crochet extensions. Hair is cornrowed, and ombré extensions are crocheted in to create a seamless blend of colours from roots to tips. This style is perfect for those wanting a stylish, eye-catching look with a smooth transition of colours.

What styles can you do with crochet hair?

Crochet hair offers various styling options, including voluminous curly afros, sleek and elegant straight styles, and braids (box braids and twists). Some styles known for their distinctive appearances and ease of maintenance are the bouncy bob, pixie cuts, and long goddess locs.

How long does crochet hair last?

Crochet hair typically lasts between four to eight weeks. This depends on how well it is maintained and the type of hair used. To extend the lifespan of crochet hairstyles, you can focus on regular scalp cleansing, moisturising, and protecting the hair at night with a satin scarf or bonnet.

Is crochet hair better than a weave?

Deciding which is better depends on individual preferences. Crochet hairstyles are often considered easier to install and remove, making them a more convenient and less damaging option for frequent style changes. Conversely, weaving hairstyles provide a more seamless and natural look, especially for straight styles, and may last longer without showing signs of wear.

From voluminous curls to sleek braids and intricate patterns, these crochet hairstyles provide a wide range of options to suit any occasion. Their versatility, easy maintenance, and protective styling make them an excellent choice for those looking to experiment with different looks while preserving the health of their natural hair.

Legit.ng recently published an exciting post about the latest slick stitch braids. Stitch braids create an extraordinary and fashionable look that will make you stand out. These braids take a long time to spoil, and when they do, they leave your hair still intact, especially if they are done well.

Stitch braids are modern and versatile hairstyles involving braiding small hair sections with synthetic extensions for added length and volume. When correctly done, they serve as protective styles, safeguarding your delicate hairline. Explore some of the latest slick stitch braids for a new look.

Source: Legit.ng