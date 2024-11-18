30 awesome black wedding hairstyles for brides and wedding guests

A perfect hairstyle is essential for a wedding, whether you are a bride or a guest. In African culture, wedding hairstyles not only showcase beauty but also express culture and personality. Interestingly, there are several options of black wedding hairstyles one can choose from to stand out. This compilation of wedding hairstyles is impressive, leaving many turning their heads.

Black wedding hairstyles, Afro puff, Bantu knots, and Top knot bun. Photo: @jay_anoka, @dollyydolledme, @thevictorious.styles on Instagram (modified by author)

Awesome black wedding hairstyles

When choosing an ideal hairstyle for a wedding, uniqueness matters as it brings out your individuality. Whether you have short, medium, or long hair, wedding hairstyles for natural black hair are versatile, allowing you to choose from multiple options. You can add accessories and other details matching the wedding theme for a personal touch.

1. Side-pinned locs

Side-pinned locs highlight the length and texture of natural hair. Photo: @foxxlocs, @naughtylocs on Instagram (modified by author)

This natural hairstyle gives a touch of elegance by sweeping back hair on one side of the head and securing it with a bobby pin or decorative hairpiece. It brings into focus the length and textures of the locs. You can enhance its appearance by adding accessories like flowers.

2. Long middle part ringlets

Long middle part ringlets cascade down the face giving a an elegant feminine look. Photo: @glitznglamhairbysam, @shear_sweetness on Instagram (modified by author)

This is one of the best black wedding hairstyles for long hair. With curls that come down the face, this style is perfect for those with natural or styled hair. Curls are the main attraction of this style, and therefore, avoid accessories that may shift attention.

3. Low chignon with pearl headband

Low chignon with pearl headband suits formal wedding and matches most bridal attire. Photo: @NicoleK.Makeup.Hair on Facebook (modified by author)

If your wedding is during a hot season, a low chignon with a pearl headband is appropriate. The low bun looks sleek, while the headband adds charm and sophistication. It is perfect for formal weddings and can complement several gown styles.

4. Sculptural headband

A sculptural headband is a creative style that makes a bold artistic statement. It is eye-catching and makes even the most straightforward hairstyle look elegant and complex. This is a perfect choice for a hairstyle that reveals your personality.

5. High ponytail

High ponytail is great for long hair and gives a chic appearance. Photo: @kienyabooker, @saintstyles_ on Instagram (modified by author)

A high ponytail is a popular bridal hairstyle that is chic and versatile. It is excellent for long, natural hair or extensions. For an enhanced look, you can add waves or keep it sleek with a finish matching your wedding theme.

6. Side-swoop chignon

Side-swoop chignon keeps hair out of the face by sweeping it to the back and securing it into a low bun. It beautifully frames the face and can be complemented with accessories. This hairstyle is ideal for formal weddings.

7. Pinned-up curls

Pinned-up are easy to make and showcases natural curls, creating an elegant look. Photo: @curlsbybebonia, @jaymejo on Instagram (modified by author)

Pinned-up curls are a romantic style that showcases your natural curls and waves. They are simple to make and result in an excellent, sophisticated appearance. You can add a few accessories, such as flowers and beads, to enhance the appearance.

8. Halo braid

Halo braid is excellent for natural textured hair and you can enhance it with floral accessories. Photo: @candycanecreations1, @heartforhairsalon on Instagram (modified by author)

A halo braid creates a crown-like effect, wrapping braids around the head for a romantic, ethereal look. This style works well for natural or textured hair and can be accented with flowers or pearls. This braided hairstyle is a timeless choice for brides seeking elegance and tradition.

9. Loose and low ponytail

Loose and low ponytail is a relaxed hairstyle ideal for waves and natural hair. Photo: @zalahairextensions, @flarebeautyofficial on Facebook (modified by author)

A loose and low ponytail is ideal if you prefer a relaxed hairstyle that gives refined wedding vibes. It is one of the simple black wedding hairstyles perfect for soft waves or natural curls. You can personalise it by adding a coloured ribbon or hairpiece.

10. Curly ponytail

A curly ponytail is one of the best black wedding hairstyles for medium-length hair. It is sophisticated yet dramatic, and depending on your preferences, it can be styled low or high. You can also add accessories.

11. Sophisticated flat twists

Sophisticated flat twists keep the hair secure and easy to maintain. Photo: @nnaturalhairstudio on Facebook (modified by author)

This hairstyle suits natural hair without heat or excessive manipulation. You can create a bun at the top of the head or leave the hair to cascade into curls. It is also an excellent choice for weddings during the hot seasons.

12. Natural fluffy curls

Natural fluffy curls are a simple hairstyle suitable for brides who prefer a natural appearance with much accessories. Photo: @naturalhairmag, @NappyBeautyProducts on Facebook (modified by author)

This hairstyle is perfect for brides and guests who want to maintain natural hair with a beautiful and bold statement. You can achieve this look by doing a twist-out and then curling small pieces with a curling iron. It creates soft, voluminous curls.

13. Low pony with face-framing curls

This simple but romantic hairstyle is a versatile choice for brides and guests. Loose curls cascade down the face, while the low pony gives it a classy and polished appearance. It goes well with a veil or decorative hairpiece.

14. A wavy bob

A wavy bob is a classic hairstyle excellent for middle length hair. Photo: @newtastearts, @elegantlooks on Instagram (modified by author)

A wavy bob is among the best black wedding hairstyles for short hair. This modern style has loose waves with a bob that looks chic. You can add bold accessories, or if you do not like sophistication, add minimalist veils.

15. Giant loc’d bun

Giant loc'd bun is a natural bridal hairstyle that creates a bold and outstanding appearance. Photo: @the.loc.bar, @iamsecretstylez on Instagram (modified by author)

This bridal hairstyle highlights the beauty and versatility of locs. The high bun creates a bold and outstanding appearance. You can style it to achieve a personalised look and add a few accessories, such as a tiara or veil.

16. Behind the ear waves

This is a simple hairstyle that gives an elegant and polished appearance. Putting the soft waves behind your ear ensures that no hair blocks your sight and exposes your earrings and other details. You can choose this style if you have short to medium hair length.

17. Giant flower crown

Giant flower crown is excellent for outdoor or garden weddings. Photo: @bellas_hallo_crown on Instagram (modified by author)

A giant flower crown is a decorative accessory that adds a vibrant and romantic touch to any hairstyle. It can be added to loose curls, wavy bobs, or updos, and it is an excellent choice for outdoor garden weddings.

18. Cascading curls

Cascading curls are another popular bridal hairstyle that is easy to create. This romantic style lets flowing curls tumble down to your neck, displaying the length and volume of your hair. You add a few accessories to enhance it but not overshadow it.

19. Voluminous low bun

A voluminous low bun is an attractive classic bridal hairstyle. Photo: @borodina_stylist, @valdagoh on Instagram (modified by author)

A voluminous low bun creates a textured appearance. It is a good choice for brides and guests who prefer an eye-catching classic look. The style has lots of volume and soft front curls.

20. A curly updo

A curly updo is great for formal weddings and keep your hair secure at the top, away from your face. Photo: @n.hairmajestyy, @mandy_jacobz on Instagram (modified by author)

A curly updo is a formal wedding hairstyle for natural black hair. It displays beautiful natural curls, and if you do not like hair hanging around your head, you can pin it neatly in an updo.

21. Low bun with a floral finish

The floral accessory adds a romantic touch to the hairstyle. Photo: Photo: @curly_ebs, @makeupbyaishaz on Instagram (modified by author)

Most bridal hairstyles look excellent with floral accessories, but this one takes it a notch higher. The floral accessory adds a romantic touch to the traditional style, making it eye-catching and vibrant. It is a recommended style for outdoor or garden weddings.

22. Centre part with tucked-back bangs

This bridal hairstyle frames the face and the tucked-back bangs keep hair out of the face. Photo: @_faithfullyflawless, @bombblackhair on Instagram (modified by author)

This minimalist hairstyle is perfect for modern brides and guests. It frames the face, and the centre part keeps hair out of the face. The style gives a clean, polished look that combines with bold makeup and accessories.

23. Wispy tendrils

This is an excellent hairstyle for medium-length hair. A few loose curls add a romantic touch. It is easy to create and does not incorporate complex details, giving an elegant, feminine appearance with a slightly messy placement.

24. Bold braids

Bold braids range from simple to intricate styles and are versatile for brides and guests with long hair. They are dainty and structural, matching any bridal attire. You can adorn the hairstyle with beads, flowers, and cuffs, which is excellent for cultural and modern weddings.

25. Twisted Mohawk

Twisted mohawk highlights hair length and texture. Photo: @hair_by_neecey, @beautyenhancingsalon on Instagram (modified by author)

A twisted mohawk is another simple bridal hairstyle with twisted sections styled into a faux hawk. It is an excellent choice for natural hair, displaying texture and length. You can add minimal accessories to enhance its appearance.

26. Double twisted bun

The double twisted bun features two intricate buns, offering a unique and stylish take on a traditional updo. This hairstyle works well for medium to long hair and can be adorned with pearls or flowers. It’s a perfect blend of elegance and creativity.

27. Teased out texture

Teased out texture embraces natural beauty and combines. Photo: @rachel.draper.1232 on Facebook (modified by author)

Teased-out texture embraces volume and natural beauty, creating a striking look. This style is perfect for brides who want a high-impact, effortless vibe. Pair with minimal accessories to let the texture shine.

28. Swanky updo

A swanky updo is about sleek sophistication, combining smooth finishes with intricate details. This versatile hairstyle works for any hair length and pairs beautifully with statement accessories. Ideal for formal weddings, it exudes timeless elegance.

29. A modern tiara

A modern tiara complements various hairstyles for an attractive effect. Photo: @gloriousbyheidi on Instagram (modified by author)

A modern tiara transforms any hairstyle into a regal masterpiece, from sleek buns to flowing curls. This accessory adds a contemporary touch of glamour, perfect for brides who want to feel like royalty. Pair it with simple or intricate hairstyles for a show-stopping effect.

30. One-shoulder curls

This hairstyle leaves one ear exposed, showcasing statements earrings and other details. Photo: @keralacurlysundaries, @kelz.beautyy on Instagram (modified by author)

This hairstyle creates an asymmetrical appearance by curling hair on one side of the head behind the ear. Since it exposes one ear, you can use the opportunity to showcase your statement earrings or necklace. It is an excellent style for people with long hair.

Which hairstyle is best for a wedding?

The best wedding hairstyle depends on various factors, including hair type, wedding theme, and personal style. If you do not have a particular hairstyle, you can choose from several bridal hairstyles available. Some popular styles are long middle-part ringlets, pinned-up curls, and curly updos.

Which hair colour is best for a bride?

Before choosing your hair colour for a wedding, you must consider multiple things, including the wedding theme and skin tone. Make sure you choose a colour that matches the wedding theme, your skin colour, and your attire.

What should I consider when choosing a wedding hairstyle?

There is no one colour for all weddings. When choosing a bridal hairstyle, consider multiple factors. Take note of the wedding theme, hair type, accessories, face shape, and weather conditions.

Must a wedding hairstyle be accessorised?

You do not have to accessorise your bridal hairstyle. Adding accessories is a personal choice. However, the accessories you add should match your hairstyle and wedding theme.

When choosing your wedding hairstyle, consider your dress style, wedding theme, and personal preference. Black wedding hairstyles are stunning, sophisticated, and expressive and suit different hair lengths. In a wedding where appearance matters, these hairstyles will make you shine and be admired by many who have a keen eye for fashion.

