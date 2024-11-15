11+ trendy summer protective hairstyles that do not damage your hair

Protective hairstyles are perfect for maintaining healthy hair in summer, shielding it from sun, heat, and over-manipulation. They're low-maintenance and offer a chance to try new looks without permanent changes. Discover trendy summer protective hairstyles to try in this article.

Trendy summer protective hairstyle ideas.

Protective styles have become a summer staple for women. These hairstyles help retain moisture, prevent breakage, and promote growth. They also allow you to enjoy summer activities without worrying about constant hair upkeep. Embrace your natural beauty with these summer protective hairstyles for all hair types.

Trendy summer protective hairstyles

Summertime is the best time to try different hairstyles because the weather allows you to wear your natural hair out without experiencing much damage. Below are some cool summer protective hairstyles that will give you the refresh and break you deserve.

1. Bantu knots

Young women wearing Bantu knots hairstyle.

Bantu knots can make any summer look playful and fun. They are a protective hairstyle that is versatile and gorgeous on a variety of hair textures and lengths. They are a traditional Southern African style in which the hair is sectioned off, twisted, and wrapped so that it stacks upon itself to form a spiralled knot.

2. Knotless braids

Two women are displaying summer protective hairstyles, knotless braids.

Knotless braids have become popular because they are easy to achieve and protect the hairline from damage. These braids start with natural hair and gradually weave in extensions, creating a sleek, flat appearance that's both comfortable and natural-looking.

As a protective style, knotless braids are perfect for those who want to avoid tension and stress on the scalp while still rocking a chic look. They are also very versatile and can be styled in different ways.

3. Cornrows

Women displaying straight-back and designed ponytail cornrows.

Cornrows remain one of the most popular and versatile protective hairstyles for natural hair. They are low-maintenance and protect hair from moisture loss and breakage.

Cornrows are often made of simple, straight lines, but they can also be styled into more complex designs. You can accessorise the hairstyle with cuffs and beads or dye it with fashion colours and exquisite patterns. Depending on your hair type and aftercare, cornrow braids can last between 2 and 6 weeks.

4. Twist outs

Two women in a salon displaying twist out hairstyle on natural hair.

Twist-outs are a great summer protective hairstyle. It involves dividing your hair into sections, twisting the sections, allowing them to dry and set, and then unravelling the twists to achieve gorgeous waves.

Twist-outs give your hair that perfect loopy curl pattern and are one of the less time-consuming set styles. They are also fantastic because they make the look more voluminous while protecting your hair.

5. Faux locs

Women wearing faux locks adorned with beads.

Faux locs are a trendy summer protective hairstyle that imitates the look of traditional locs by combining synthetic or human hair extensions with natural hair. They can be applied with a braid-in or crochet method.

This style has become increasingly popular in hair design as people of all ages embrace it. Both ladies and men embrace faux locs styles in various innovative and fashionable ways. Faux locs are easy to maintain and, depending on their maintenance, can last one to two months.

6. Fulani braids

Fulani braids corn-rolled from the top to the middle portion of the head and loosely box-braided.

Fulani braids are a protective hairstyle that originated in West Africa and is known for its cultural significance. Fulani braids are corn-rolled from the top to the middle portion of the head and loosely box-braided throughout the rest of the hair. They are often adorned with beads but can be worn without them.

Fulani braids can be worn short or long and include accessories like beads, cowrie shells, and metal accents. They typically last 3 to 6 weeks, but this can vary depending on how well they are maintained and how quickly hair grows.

7. Crochet braids

Crochet braids are faster to install than traditional braiding methods and last 4 to 8 weeks.

Crochet hairstyles have become increasingly popular because they are versatile, protective, and suitable for various hair types. They involve crocheting synthetic or human hair extensions onto a person's natural hair using a crochet hook.

Crochet braids are faster to install than traditional braiding methods. They typically last 4 to 8 weeks. If you live in a place with high humidity, you may need to keep them in for about 4 weeks to allow your scalp to breathe. These trendy crochet hairstyles come in numerous designs and colours of your choice.

8. Box braids

Box braids are a very low-maintenance hairstyle and are are installed using synthetic hair.

Box braids are one of the most popular summer protective hairstyles for black hair. This hairdo can be worn for a long period of time to let natural hair grow and protect the ends of the hair. It is boxy, consisting of square-shaped hair divisions.

Box braids are installed using synthetic hair, which helps to add thickness and protect the natural hair in the braid. They are a very low-maintenance hairstyle and do not frizz out immediately after getting wet, making them perfect for vacation. Box braids can be chunky or thin, short or long.

9. Boho braids

Boho braids are a tension-free and gentler form of knotless braiding.

Bohemian braids, also known as boho, are a style that incorporates curly pieces of hair throughout box braids or knotless braids. These trendy and protective hairstyles are popular, especially for black women. They are a tension-free and gentler form of knotless braiding.

Boho braids are a carefree and relaxed member of the braid family. They incorporate mixed textures, with loose, wavy strands and curly pieces worked in from higher up. Depending on hair type, they can last 3 to 6 weeks. Softer hair may not last as long in braids.

10. Passion twists

Passion twists can help preserve natural curls and protect hair from environmental damage.

Passion twists, often referred to as spring twists, are a great protective style option with a natural-looking texture and a boho feel. They are a distinctive hairstyle that combines the ease of two-strand twists with the allure of wavy extensions.

Passion twists can help preserve natural curls and protect hair from environmental damage. They are a low-maintenance style that can be a fun way to switch up your look. This hairdo can last up to two months, but proper care can extend their life.

11. Butterfly locs

Butterfly locks can be worn in a shoulder-length bob or longer.

Butterfly locs are another trendy protective hairstyle perfect for summertime. They are a variant of faux locs but with curly loops within the locs that make them unique.

Both are achieved using the crotchet method, where wavy hair is looped into a braid with a crotchet needle and then loosely attached to braided strands of hair. Butterfly locks can be worn in a shoulder-length bob or longer and last four to six weeks.

12. Goddess locs

Goddess locs with curls throughout and at the ends.

Goddess locs are a form of faux locs with a more bohemian styling. They typically involve tightly wrapped or braided sections of hair, often with curly or wavy extensions added throughout for length and texture.

Because the hair used is synthetic, Goddess locs may be high-shine with silky-luster. The hairstyle can vary depending on the type of hair chosen. It is common for the style to have a bit of a curl throughout the loc or at the ends.

13. Senegalese twists

Jumbo and medium senaegalese twists.

Senegalese twists are a protective hairstyle that involves twisting extensions into natural hair using a two-strand twist. They are similar to box braids but use two strands instead of three to create a rope-like appearance.

Senegalese twists are low maintenance and can last for weeks. However, they typically need to be redone after 2–3 weeks. They are also suitable for all hair types and are a popular choice for textured hair.

14. Sisterlocks

Sisterlocks are thinner and lighter than traditional dreadlocks.

If you are looking for a protective style that also allows you to experiment with hair colour trends, try Sisterlocks. They are one of the more underrated long-term protective styles that give hair a break from heat and pulling.

Sistarlocks are formed by using an interlocking tool to create small locks without the use of styling products. They are thinner and lighter than traditional dreadlocks, and they have more structure and flexibility. They require retightening every six weeks.

15. Stitch braids

7 midback stitch braids and stitch braids with low bun.

Stitch braids are one of the latest stylish and protective hairstyles for hair growth. They are modern and versatile, involving braiding small hair sections with synthetic extensions for added length and volume. These star-stitch braids add a fun design to the side of your head, perfect for the summer season.

Stitch braid styles are easy to maintain. They take a long time to spoil, and when they do, they leave your hair intact, especially if they are done well.

What is the best protective hairstyle for summer?

Some protective hairstyles that are good for summer include box braids, cornrows and knotless braids.

What is the least damaging protective hairstyle?

Any protective style that is not too heavy or adds too much tension to your scalp is a great option. Knotless braids, twists, loose buns and ponytails are all great options.

What is the easiest protective hairstyle?

There are many easy protective hairstyles for natural hair, including Bantu knots, crochet braids, box braids, and cornrows.

Do protective hairstyles help hair grow?

Protective hairstyles do not make hair grow faster. However, they can help hair stay healthier by protecting it from excess heat and chemicals.

Summer protective styles can keep your hair healthy and stylish, whether you are hitting the beach, lounging by the pool, or enjoying the warm weather. These hairstyles cut down on styling time and maintenance. They also protect your natural hair from damage and encourage hair growth.

