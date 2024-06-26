The wedding of Davido and Chioma might have come and gone but the videos and pictures from the event are still being talked about

One of the core moments for the occasion was what the celebrants wore and Chioma's outfits have come under assessment by netizens

Her fashion designer was tackled for delivering a poor job in one week though she felt she did a perfect job

Nigerian fashion designer, Sandrah Tubobereni, made the glamorous outfits Chioma, the wife of Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, wore at her traditional wedding.

The celebrity wife wore three outfits for her special day and some netizens faulted the Igbo traditional outfit she wore while they commended others.

According to some people, the fashion designer could have done better with the mesh and pulled off something more classy for the elaborate event.

The stylist shared on Instagram that she had one week to make the outfits and she delivered. However, some netizens took her words as admitting she did a rushed job because she was given one week.

Another set of netizens said she has a good number of staff and could have assigned different duties about the dress to them.

Nevertheless, some people felt Tubo did an amazing job in the traditional Igbo outfit.

See Chioma's outfit and the criticisms below:

Netizens react to criticisms against Chioma's stylist

Check out what some people had to say about the criticisms of Chioma's fashion designer below:

@dammie_oj:

"What exactly is wrong with this outfit?"

@timmy_hottis:

"I love the outfit it’s even giving decency in Igbo self. The wrappers traditional Igbos wear are mostly very short. The dress is lovely."

@debbiejordann_:

"Eiii God. For an outfit you people never dropped a dime for? This social media sha!

@faleye_vivian:

"Did she go for fitting? If yes I’m sure she’s pleased with what she got. You people should rest please. She looked stunning."

@thaworldbanana:

"Thank God Chioma no dey reply anybody."

