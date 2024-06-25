Fans and colleagues of Afrobeats star Davido have continued to congratulate him as he got married to his wife, Chioma

The glamorous ceremony saw several celebs rocking some classy outfits that made them the topic of discussion online

However, the couple made their fans proud as they three show-stopping outfits that got them accolades on social media

Award-winning singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his wife, Chioma, proved that when it comes to fashion, their fans can count on them.

Davido and Chioma look gorgeous in their outfits. Image credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

As they celebrated their much-anticipated wedding in Lagos on June 25, they rocked three outfits that blew their fans away.

They also complemented their attire with some accessories that gave them royal looks. Let's take a look at how the celebrity couple dished out some classy vibes on their special day.

1. Davido and Choima rock dazzling attire

The couple looked stunning as they wore a combination of wine and purple colours for their first outing.

Their traditional marriage saw Davido slaying in an Agbada and he blended it with a matching cap and black shoes.

Chioma was not left not left as she wore a sassy dress which she combined with silver earrings and a necklace.

The music star noted that his wife is a great cook and her meals are delicious. There was an applause as he hailed his wife and it made netizens to praise Chioma.

2. Davido and Chioma slay in Igbo outfits

For their next look, Chioma wore a white and red corset dress. The Igbo attire was short and was made with a long hand that stretched behind her and covered a large portion of the ground.

Her husband wore a white outfit with a red wrapper across his shoulder and combined it red coral beads on his neck. He wore a red cap with a feather on it and was in an excitement mood.

Chioma carried wine in a cup and searched for her groom. She gave her husband to drink in the traditional way after she found him in the venue.

3. Chioma, Davido look gorgeous in white outfits

The couple showed up in another attire for their glamorous occasion as they kept displaying affection for each other.

Davido wore a white traditional outfit with a red and white cap. His coral beads sat pretty well on his neck and he showed its different offangles in his photos.

His beautiful bride wore a silver and gold dress that flowed to her ankle and covered all the sensitive parts of her body.

Davido and Chioma share pre-wedding photos

Legit.ng earlier reported that the wedding of Davido and Chioma had continued to cause uproar online as different updates get posted for fans' consumption.

It was a moment of excitement for the couple and their fans as they released their pre-wedding photoshoot two days before their wedding.

Their outfits were commended by their fans as they exuded luxury and class, which was expected of them.

Chioma rocks stylish pink outfits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the wedding of singer Davido and Chioma had continued to give their fans something to talk about.

The event had been marked by a series of other activities, one of which was the bridal shower on June 23.

Chioma rocked a pink outfit alongside some ladies who were at the classy bridal shower that wowed many netizens.

Source: Legit.ng