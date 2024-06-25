Chioma’s father has shown that he is in great support of Davido’s marriage to his daughter

A video made the rounds online of Chioma’s father showering prayers on the music star

The heartwarming display of love and support from Chioma’s family sparked a series of reactions

Nigerian music star David Adeleke Davido’s father-in-law is making headlines over his reception of Chioma’s husband.

On June 25, 2024, friends and family gathered at Harbour Point in Lagos for Davido and Chioma’s wedding, and the bride’s family was also in attendance.

Fans react to video of Chioma's dad praying for Davido. Photos: @noble_igwe, @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Several highlights from the event were captured on video, including the moment Chioma’s father prayed for Davido. The music star’s close friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, captured the exchange on an Instagram live video.

A snippet from the IG live went viral and it showed Davido fully prostrating in front of Chioma’s father as the elderly man placed his traditional hand fan on the singer's back while saying strong words of prayers in Igbo language.

In Igbo, Davido’s father-in-law prayed for the singer's prosperity, marriage blessings, and fruitfulness. He also prayed against evil coming close to the couple while noting that their union was ordained by God. Not stopping there, Chioma’s father also prayed for Davido’s friends.

See the video below:

Fans react as Chioma’s dad prays for Davido

The video of Chioma’s father praying for Davido at their wedding soon spread on social media and drew reactions from Nigerians. Read some of their comments below:

Uchemark said it was unacceptable that an Igbo bride’s marriage was done in Lagos:

OluSammy congratulated the couple:

Baba laughed at the idea of Davido being sensible:

Mastadon questioned the wedding being done in Lagos:

Chief Architect said Davido had finally paid Chioma’s bride price:

Chinedu said the wedding should have been held in Chioma’s village:

Iruoha thanked God Chioma’s dad prayed in Igbo language:

Ooni of Ife storms Chivido wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido and Chioma’s wedding guest list has continued to leave fans in awe after the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, was spotted at the occasion.

Nigerians highly anticipated the DMW boss’ wedding, which seems to have met their expectations based on the calibre of guests invited.

One of the topmost kings in the Yoruba kingdom, Ooni of Ife, was captured on video the moment he arrived at the Chivido wedding.

Source: Legit.ng