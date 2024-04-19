Chioma, the wife of popular Afrobeats singer Davido flaunted the designer outfits she wore at her husband's show recently

The beautiful lady rocked a black top and an army-themed mini-skirt, which she combined with designer accessories

She looked ravishing as she showed off different angles of her outfits, which had mixed reactions from fans

Chioma, the wife of popular Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, had the attention of fans after she displayed her expensive attire at her husband's show at Madison Square Garden, United States, on Wednesday, April 17.

She looked stunning in her black shirt and army-themed mini-skirt, which flaunted her curvy body.

The celebrity wife wore a silver chain necklace, bangles, and a wristwatch that spoke of class and wealth. Her luxurious hair and boots proved she always goes for the best items.

She rocked a purple designer bag as she walked majestically while showing off her attire and accessories.

While some people praised her, others questioned her for simply being Davido's wife without doing other visible things for herself.

See Chioma's outfits in the video below:

Reactions to Chioma's outfits

See the comments about Chioma's attire from netizens below:

@esthersky_77:

"Na man like una take care of her. Other men Dey Dey ask us. Na my money you want?"

@holydonpapa:

"The only beautiful lady with zero self-worth."

@chineloooo:

"Chioma, I can never support you leaving Davido, for wetin kwanu? I just have one question …Apart from being Davido’s wife(which I don’t think is legal yet) don’t you have any business in mind to do? Abi is it to be accepting a lot of BS and be answering Mrs Endurance Adeleke?"

@ceocatchycollection:

"Na only to wear luxury items you gain, what happened to peace of mind fine girl? Una dey try sha because of money."

@prince_haywhy1:

"They need to study this woman as a course in school with her steel mentality!"

@fine_gurl_micky:

"Understanding wife of the year."

@marley_yfn:

"See as una dey pained for comment. She is his wife whether you like it or not."

@ngfabs:

"Anytime David gets cheating scandal, na that time we go see Chioma back to back. Sick men."

