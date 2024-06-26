Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke’s wedding to his wife Chioma has continued to amaze many in different ways

A trending video from the star-studded love ceremony saw tailors, shoemakers, and first aid kits present at the event

Fans and netizens went on to give out their different observations while wondering where they got the inspiration from

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido’s wedding, has set new standards for Nigerian wedding organizers.

Videos from the singer’s glamorous love ceremony continued to buzz the internet, and cobblers, tailors, and first aid boxes were available at the event’s venue.

Cobbler, first aid, tailor, spotted at Davido and Chioma’s wedding. Credit: @weddingsinporthacourt, @stanlophotography

Source: Instagram

Nigerians were impressed at how far the musician and his team made sure his guests were comfortable and safe at his event with the services he gave.

Watch the video below:

Davido’s sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iyoreov:

"STEEZE must be maintained. Nothing go spoil. Enjoyment must wound una today."

iam.amakah:

"Who else read the caption on the shoe maker's kit?"

peshy25:

"From providing masseuses at her bridal relaxation Soitre to having emergency response on ground is such a great concept."

sextoyinlagos:

"This is hilarious , they are ready , nothing must spoil the fun and celebration."

rutayisire_120:

"Taking notes for my own wedding."

leeviaz_events:

"I copied this idea. I’m so bringing it in my next event. On God ."

kamillaevents:

"They have been around for a number of years now ..they even come with a pharmacy station..even though i stopped seeing them for sometime. Glad to know they are actively functioning."

nikelgrace_:

"So thoughtful oooo because plenty movement go occur.....no shout out to the event planner."

Olamide surprises Davido and Chioma

Davido experienced a remarkable moment at his wedding when his colleague Olamide surprised him at the afterparty.

In the viral clip sighted by Legit.ng, olamide's signee, Fireboy, was performing one of his songs for the lovebirds.

Out of nowhere, the YBNL boss came onto the dance floor with a mic already in his hands. Davido, upon sighting the rapper, blew up in excitement and jumped to give him a tight hug.

