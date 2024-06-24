The wedding of Davido and Chioma has continued to cause uproar online as different updates get posted for fans' consumption

It was a moment of excitement for the couple and their fans as they released their pre-wedding photoshoot two days before their wedding

Their outfits have been commended by their fans as they exuded luxury and class, which was expected of them

Exquisite fashion was on display as Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his wife, Chioma, released some show-stopping photos in preparation for their wedding.

Davido and Chioma are set to tie the knot. Image credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The celebrity couple wore three dazzling traditional outfits that oozed elegance.

Chioma's first outfit was a black gown that was beautifully decorated with colourful aso-oke around her hips. She rocked her glamorous attire with a matching black 'gele'.

Her husband wore a colourful Agbada in the same colours as her aso-oke apparel. His cap blended with his outfit, and he held a black walking stick that gave him a traditional vibe.

For their second look, they wore yellow outfits that wowed their fans. The Unavailable crooner complemented his attire with red beads on his wrist, a black wristwatch, and fancy shoes.

His wife's light yellow dress accentuated her curves and was combined with a brown 'gele.

For their third outfit, the gorgeous couple slayed in black outfits that impressed their fans. Chioma's dress has a fur design on her shoulders and she left her hair open unlike in the two previous attire.

The award-winning singer will wed his wife on June 25 in Lagos and preparations are in top gear.

See the outfits of the couple in the slides below:

Fans and colleagues hail Davido

Several fans and colleagues of the global music star have reacted to his outfits and what his wife wore. See some of the comments below:

@ogb_recent_:

"This one pass Grammy."

@funnybroscomedy:

"Onye kwuru that thing!"

@veekee_james:

"Congratulations to the Adelekes."

@ogb_recent_:

"Court or no court, we dey do our wedding."

@see_drelex:

"Help me ask if he go do honey moon."

@thepastorpikin:

"I dey come there o."

@eniola_ajao:

"Go forth and prosper beautiful couple. This is well ordained by God."

