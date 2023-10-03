A hilarious TikTok video of a Nigerian dad and son in the UK has gone viral

The video shows the dad giving his son a new bag to replace the old one that was ripped

However, the dad also expects the son to keep the bag for life and pass it on to his siblings and future generations

A funny video of a Nigerian father and his son living in the UK has captivated the attention of many people.

The video on TikTok captures the moment the father presents his son with a brand-new bag as a gift.

Dad argues with son about the durability of the bag. Photo credit: TikTok/@badguytoba

The son had previously damaged his old bag, which had a tear on its side. However, the father’s generosity comes with a catch: he wants the son to treasure the bag for the rest of his life and hand it down to his younger brother and future children.

The son is stunned by his father’s absurd demand and tries to reason with him, but the father is adamant that the bag is a lifetime investment.

The video shows the hilarious exchange between the father and son as they argue about the durability and longevity of the bag.

The video has gone viral on TikTok, with thousands of views and comments from amused users.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mike_king said:

"We don see the azul sir e sharp."

Kat637373 wrote:

"This is how Nigerian Dads/Uncles show love."

Styve Jordan commented:

"Yes, baba tell am. Na 5 generations."

Wkachy also commented:

"Awnn he is an ar more love baby boyyyy."

Geraldineraymond9:

"Na every session we dey buy bag for my younger brother dat boy dey carry hold .. Like we don shout tire, follow timetable Baba no gree."

Miss Hart:

"Your son has a really good accent."

Eliastherizzard:

"I wish he's my friend."

User1260041119439:

"You're such a lovely dad o."

Elizabeth:

"I'm inlove with you both already."

