Fashion designer Toyin Lawani has always made fashion statements with her incredible outfits

She causes a buzz online with what she creates and she did it again as she designed a black fur jacket

The outfit was designed with excess material and appeared quite big on her, and she showed it off in style

Fashion designer and the chief executive officer of Tiannah's Place Empire, Toyin Lawani, loves to make daunting outfits, and this time, she created a black fur jacket that looked enticing on her.

The mother of three displayed the outfit on her body in a sultry manner as she used her hands to push it down her shoulders.

She flaunted her tattoos while moving her body to the sound of singer Ayra Starr's Rush. Her lace frontal hair, earrings, and makeup complemented her gorgeous look.

Her love for black is not in doubt as she has made several outfits in the colour. In her video, she noted that black is the best colour and asked her fans to confirm.

Watch Toyin's fur jacket in the video below:

Fans react to Toyin's jacket

Several fans of the fashion designer have shared their opinions on her fur jacket. See some of the comments below:

@makkyprogress_fashion:

"Seriously...I was watching and hoping for the badass transformation as usual."

@o.m.o.r.o.l.a.k.e:

"You’re right and your right."

@uchennachidera:

"This is so beautiful. Seduces Me by Celine Dion, playing in my head."

@seun_seanpeters:

"You are right. Black goes so well especially on fair-skinned women like you."

@kartierblxck:

"Love this coat, and those gloves."

@buquiees:

"See beauty, tell me why you no go love this woman, vibes por."

@iam_preshcollins:

"You're always right cos you're the most beautiful Mami."

@oreofe_og:

"Your beauty dey rush well."

@chitoodoris:

"The king's garment."

@larrythrift_lingerie:

"Best colour skin and glam."

