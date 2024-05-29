Nigerian actor Yul Edochie’s estranged wife, May Edochie, spurred a frenzy online after an emotional video of her went viral

The mother of three recently graced a business summit where she shared her story and encouraged young entrepreneurs

During the process, she broke into deep tears as she recalled the number of failed businesses she had ventured into in the past

May Edochie, the estranged wife of popular actor Yul Edochie, trended on the internet after a video from a business summit went viral.

The businesswoman was seen in tears after she described the struggles she went through running several enterprises that eventually crashed.

May Edochie cried on stage as she remembered her struggles. Credit: @may_yuledochie, @pricelesshairs

May confessed that when calamity hit her life, she did not sit around and wallow in self-pity. Instead, she found a way to keep going.

At this point, the mum of three let her emotions get hold of her, and she let out a cry. Immediately, one of her friends, Priceless Hair, who was on the podium with her, snatched the mic from her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail May Yul Edochie’s testimony

The poignant scene for the actor’s ex-wife sparked conflicting reactions among netizens, with many cheering her up for being tenacious.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions:

ajoflagos1:

"The way she snatched the mic from her that’s a real FRIEND right there."

linaraybeautyhair:

"Priceless is a very good friend, she took the mic from her because she doesn’t want her to breakdown in public. kudos to her for doing that and to queen May you are indeed super strong and a winner, God will restore all your losses amen."

ms_hauwanatu:

"I don't care what happened in the past... what i see here is a strong woman that has carried a lot in her and she's still waxing strong."

mo__andra:

"It’s only God that knows what this w0man really w£nt through. I pray God replenishes her for all she has l0st."

mcoded_:

"Until you are in her shoes, you won't understand…A woman to emulate."

chidiononye:

"Losing her husband to another woman Is not her innermost pain. I think its losing her son."

vivianlam_glamour:

"It’s ok to cry out. It doesn’t make u weak. It’s actually part of healing. Btw. Get u a frnd like priceless hair."

Nigerians cancel Yul Edochie’s new movie

Yul Edochie urged netizens to watch his recent movie, and it appeared he might be facing the repercussions of his previous statement about his late colleague Junior Pope.

Despite the outrage, Yul Edochie remained undeterred and shared the trailer from his latest film, "Black Bishop," on social media, mindlessly inviting people to watch it.

Many were enraged by his ill feelings toward the late actor and declared that they were not interested in his movie.

