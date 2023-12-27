Moyo Lawal is not only known for being a screen diva, she has also become famous for flaunting her curves on social media

The Nollywood actress' taste for fashion is not in doubt as she has been seen in several creative styles, and she does not have a limit to what she wears

She stepped out in a beautiful blue lace outfit, which made her look elegant and brought out her fashionista vibes

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal knows how to entertain her fans and show them there is more to her than just being a role interpreter. She loves flaunting her curves and letting the world know she is beautiful.

She also has a way of showing off her fashion sense with the different outfits she adorns. Be it revealing dresses or outfits that cover her up, she gets her fans talking.

Moyo Lawal adorned a beautiful blue outfit.

Source: Instagram

At the wedding of one of her friends, she wore a beautiful blue and white lace dress that spoke of class and elegance. The dress was made with a corset and had her curves on display. She also complemented the outfit with a lovely 'gele', gold earrings, and blue and white hand fans that matched her outfit. Her make-up was also top-notch.

She is always on point when it comes to striking poses, as she knows the angles to give that will make her the topic of discussion. She posted pictures of her outfit on Instagram with the caption:

"Hips don’t lie .. or do they ?"

See lovely photos of her outfit in the slides below:

Fans react to Moyo Lawal's outfit

Several people reacted to the actress' dress. Some of the comments are below:

johnblessing337:

"My favorite queen looking stunning 10 over 10 minutes nothing."

tula_d_red:

"Cute love the way you just moved ahead and left the negativity behind..."

naijabrandinfluencer:

"Please warn us first next time you look too good."

ucheogbodo:

"Bugatti ."

officialomoborty:

"Curvy ."

lilmubula1:

"They don't lie. you are a raw body built."

officialmniqsamuel:

"I love it . beautiful you . You killed this outfit baby girl."

mimiorjiekweng:

"Premium or nothing."

amyposhstudio:

"You look stunning my love."

iambushboi:

"The only lioness that I know ."

