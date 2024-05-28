A lady caused a buzz on the internet after she shared a video of the outfit she rocked on her 25th birthday

She took her grandma's pink aso-oke outfit from the 1980s and wore it, giving off some dance moves before she took it off

In the transition video, she showed off the birthday outfit which was beautifully sown with a 'gele' that gave her a show-stopping vibe

A lady on TikTok set the internet on fire after she posted a video of her transformed aso-oke outfit for her 25th birthday.

A lady got netizens wowed after she transformed her grandma's aso-oke outfit. Image credit: @onaolanumerous

Source: TikTok

It belonged to her grandmother which she wore in the 80s. It was gifted to her, and she rocked it while dancing in her video.

Excitedly, she displayed the outcome of the dress transformation. It was a glamorous dress that exposed her chest and hugged her body firmly.

She blended her attire with a matching 'gele' and flawless makeup that gave her a chic look. For her photoshoot session, she displayed various angles of her outfit to the admiration of netizens.

The lady (@onaolanumerous on TikTok) captioned her video:

"It’s more than tailoring, it’s transforming history into reality."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to lady's outfit transformation

Several people have made nice comments about the lady's attire. Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions below:

@Abby:

"Hope grandma is still alive to see the transformation?"

@MARKB1111:

"Stand one place make I screenshot nau. The dress is beautiful."

@OMOBOLANLE:

"Wow…on my way to grandma's house."

@ibrahimalebiosu:

"You don go slim fit am now, how you wan make your own grandchild use it now. Beautiful though."

@Onaolanumerous:

"They will wear my mum’s own."

@Lade_dimmples:

"My mum don use my own collect paro."

@Baba Baba:

"Did grandma see this?"

@Onaolanumerous:

"She’s late."

@Timi_Blaize:

"Your mum will definitely be happy with this rebranding."

@libraqueen115:

"We, the association of fashion designers are proud of you."

Girl, mum, and grandma rock matching aso-oke

Legit.ng earlier reported that a little girl, her mother, and her grandmother had wowed netizens with their gorgeous purple aso-oke outfits.

Their attires were a combination of a purple wrapper, blouse, and headgear, and they accessorised with silver earrings.

The little girl was celebrating her birthday, and they all created memories for her special day.

Source: Legit.ng