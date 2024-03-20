A former Big Brother Naija (BNNaija) reality show housemate Vee left netizens blushing over her hair as she showed off its length

In a video, she noted that she had to end her natural hair journey after she considered how tough the country is

She advised others who want to relax their hair to do so, and they shouldn't feel bad about it since it is just hair

Former Big Brother Naija housemate reality show housemate Victoria Adeyele, aka Vee, got many of her fans wishing for her hair as she displayed its length.

Vee reveals why she relaxed her natural hair. Image credit: veeiye

Source: Instagram

In a video on her Instagram page, she narrated how she was beaten by rain on her birthday with her wig on, and she decided it was time to start rocking her natural hair.

Considering how tough some natural hairs are, she said she can't combine it with the tough situation in the country. She later relaxed it in a salon. It's been one year since she took the decision.

According to her, it's just hair and no one should make others feel a certain way because they can't keep their natural hair anymore

Vee's hair was very long after it was relaxed and it looked so beautiful. The former reality, who once responded to a troll on social media, advised her fans not to make tight hairstyles if they want to have healthy hair. Her fans were in awe of her as she showed off different angles to her hair.

Check out the video of Vee's hair below:

Fans hail Vee's hair

Several fans of the former reality star, who is also an actress, have reacted to her beautiful long hair. Check out some of their comments below:

@_martha_kae:

"The hair is hairing Vee."

@oluwaseyiclassic

"Peruvian hair leleyi now."

@zoeshair1:

"Finally someone has said what’s in my mind for a long time. Life is already too stressful to be carrying natural hair and having hard times combing."

@jessicaokoli_:

"That’s one healthy hair."

@bimbola_so_fine:

"Natural hair isn't for the faint-hearted."

@iamllynperes:

"I’m considering this honestly. Can’t explore most hairstyles and I hate being limited to a particular pattern. Braid hair today, and one week later it’s old. Ha!"

@praisepeepee:

"Relaxing my hair was one of the best decisions I took for myself."

@buss_buss:

"The new hairstyle in mind is to use a roller set for a long-lasting effect of bouncy and flowy hair."

@omo_anono:

"I think I should follow suit and relax my hair. Natural hair is not for the weak."

@pelumi_buari:

"Your hair is so beautiful."

@jpearlcollection:

"Funny how I’m currently in the salon to weave my natural hair, headache wan finish me from stylist combing it."

@veraphilip_mgz:

"I would have said this is the confirmation I needed but I already relaxed it because that natural hair cannot stress me too."

@bodyworkbyamy_haven:

"Very beautiful hair, it’s still your natural hair even if it is relaxed, as long as you are not wearing wigs or extensions."

@digitaltola.initiative:

"Your hair is giving. It looks very healthy too."

@_engineer.tina:

"Your hair is amazing."

@real.jossy.kitchen:

"You got beautiful hair Vee."

@itskerenkezia_:

"See hair."

