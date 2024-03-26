Hairstyles have become a part of some people's brands and Nigerian female celebrities do not joke about it

Despite the different evolving styles that have been worn by ladies, braids have always stood out over the years

In this listicle, Legit.ng checks how some celebs including Simi and Adesua Etomi, among others have made statements in this style

Fashion is an expression of one's style and a way to show a person's taste is in the kinds of hairstyles the person adorns.

Braids are very popular hairstyles that have no limit to the occasions they can be worn. They come in different colours and can be plaited in various patterns.

In this listicle, Legit.ng takes a look at how some Nigerian celebs including Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Simi, Vee, and Dorathy Bachor, among others rocked braids in style.

1. Simi shows class in braids

Popular Nigerian singer Simisola Kosoko, aka Simi, wore black braids on her red stylish dress. The mother of one showed off her beautiful legs in the attire which she accessorised with a silver necklace, rings, and shoes.

Fans gushed over her as she displayed different angles of her dress in her photoshoot.

2. Adesua Etomi shines in braids

Popular Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington loves to braid her hair and she flaunts it whenever she gets the opportunity. She wore gold braids in one of her outings that gave her a simple but beautiful look.

She accessorised her look with earrings, neck chains, bangles, and eyeglasses. Her fans were in awe of her as they commended her look.

3. Sophia Momodu looks gorgeous in braids

Sophia Momodu, an entrepreneur and mother of singer Davido's first child Imade looked beautiful in her long black braids.

Her hair dropped on the sides of her chest and she wore expensive sunglasses, earrings, necklaces and rings. She also rocked an off-shoulder top and trousers which gave her a radiating look as she posed for her pictures.

4. Dorathy Bachor glows in braids

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Dorathy Bachor, adorned a gold and black braids that looked lovely on her red dress.

Her hair dropped on the side of her chest area and she added further glamour to her attire with her earrings and bracelets. She showed gorgeousness in her looks and her fans confirmed it.

5. BBNaija's Vee radiates in braids

Actress and a former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Victoria Adeleye, aka Vee, looked lovely in her braids which she flaunted on her black short top.

She also rocked blue jeans and wore accessories of sunglasses, earrings, necklace, and bracelets. Her makeup was also on point as it added to her beauty.

6. TBoss slays in braids

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Tokunbo Idowu, aka TBoss, shared her lovely look on braids as she held her young daughter.

She wore a black top on a white skirt, and complemented her outfit with black and white shoes. The former reality star also wore sunglasses that gave her a lovely look.

