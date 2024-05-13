BBNaija Vee has reacted to the critic done by one of her colleagues, Isilomo, about the outfits former housemates wore to the 2024 AMVCA

Isilomo a former housemate in nthe fourth edition of the reality show has taken each of the reality stars and reviewed what they wore to the AMVCA

Reacting to the critique, Vee said that she didn't know such a person called Isilomo was in existence

Reality show star Victoria Adeleye, better known as Vee is not having the review one of her colleagues, Isilomo, gave to the outfits most reality star wore to the AMVCA on Saturday. Most especially her own dress to the event.

Legit.ng had reported that the 2024 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award took place on May 11, at the Eko Hotel and Suit, and many former BBNaija's stars were in attendance.

Assessing what Vee wore for the event, Isilomo said that Vee used a cheap material and her dress was a mess. She called out her designer and said she was willing to fight the person because of Vee.

BBNaija Vee slams colleague over critique of her AMVCA dress

Source: Instagram

How Isilomo scored colleague

In the review, the controversial reality star said that Sheggz shouldn't have worn his outfit to the event. According to her, it was suitable for an after party, but not the red carpet.

Taking a swipe at Ebuka, the host of BBNaija for a couple of years now, the travelling stylist said he has been trying too hard to behave like a Gen Z in his dressing and behaviour.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Isilomo on Vee's AMVCA's dress. Here are some of the comments below:

@motun_rhayo_mi:

"And the Werey wey Dey judge people no go oo i thought she’s a celebrity too."

@ayam_kelvin13:

"What about Soma that wore red suit like babalawo."

@blessedakabo:

"Mumu let me see ur own dress."

@theultimatum_scoop:

"Lol it’s the people that’ll give Isilomo a response I’ll blame. This is a babe that didn’t achieve anything looking for who’ll drag her & give her small clout. Girllll go & get a life please. I can understand the pain."

@esthar_:

"In my place we call this unsolicited opinion."

@thenallaa:

"I don’t even know this person to start with ,Vee didn’t even attend the show she just did photoshoots ,y’all think Vee gives a thing about all these frivolities."

@jhiboo:

"And they wéréy no see money buy material not to talk of sewing it."

@its.bles.sing:

"First of all beauty isn't petit she's slim and tall her outfit is far over 6/10 talking about Rating!!! Beauty's hair, makeup, the outfit itself, photography all rated 10/10 the theme is about ART so Aunty isisi your rating is so poor when you don't even know anything about fashion."

@prettytall__girl:

"Kindly waiting for vee to respond."

@jennifer.rr_go:

"Olodo Isilomo, Beauty is not petite, she's slim and tall glass of wine, too beautiful to be given a 6%, you are not close to her dressing, so shut up."

Uche Ogbo slams Isilomo over post

Legit.ng had reported that Uche Ogbodo was not happy with what Islomo said about comedians wearing female dress for their skit.

Isilomo slammed skit makers and asked them to stop using female dresses when shooting their skits.

Ogbodo asked her to stop ranting rubbish because their style of comedy takes a lot of creativity.

