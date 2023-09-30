BBNaija Lockdown star, Vee, got a role in veteran actress Funke Akindele's new TV series, She Must Be Obeyed

Following the release of the series, the reality show star shared a screenshot of the first message she sent to Funke, showing interest in being in her movie

Vee’s message to Funke caused a huge stir online as many netizens commended her boldness

Top Nollywood actress Funke Akindele caused an online stir after BBNaija star Vee revealed how she got featured in her movie.

Vee, who was featured in the movie star’s newly premiered TV show, She Must Be Obeyed, took to her X page to share how it all started.

The BBNaija star shared a screenshot of her shooting her shot at Funke Akindele in the DM, as well as a note of appreciation for giving her a chance.

According to Vee, the veteran actress helped her to unlock a level of confidence she never knew she had by giving her a chance.

In the message Vee sent to Funke, she explained her belief in herself as a good actress despite not having much experience. The BBN star added that she was a fast learner and would love for the actress to consider her for any project she had planned for the year.

See the message below:

Reactions as BBNaija’s Vee reveals her message to Funke Akindele

Vee’s message to Funke Akindele made the rounds online and left many netizens impressed. Some of them commended the BBNaija star for making a bold move with the actress.

Read some of their comments below:

Sheeda.h:

“I really love how Vee said exactly what she wanted with so much respect. People should take note, this is how you ask for a favor.”

iam_emasillas:

“That’s how you start a conversation, not the one that you message ‘Good evening’ and be waiting for the person to reply you .”

Kelvin_demigod:

“This is How you Slide into a Dm Not ‘Hello’… ‘Hi’… ‘ Sup’…. And be waiting for a response.”

Themidewilliams_:

“To think I was still talking about the fact that I love how Funke Akindele gave Vee this platform. Aunty Funke is someone worthy of emulation.”

vickkyveee:

“Before shooting your shots make sure you have built yourself to some extent, remember Vee went for Bbn and she’s actually a musical artist so she wasn’t a nobody with no platform.”

official_noriisglam:

“This is so sweet, A closed mouth is definitely a closed destiny. If you have something you need to do, don’t ponder about it for too long, just do it. It’s never hurt to try.”

dasola_dasilver:

“One day, I will shoot my shot, and it will turn out positive Amen.”

Queen_bunmi113:

“This is absolutely lovely I live seeing women supporting women.”

Nafiat tweeted:

Baby had this to say:

MJ posted this:

