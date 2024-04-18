Fashion designer Jerry Ogbodo, aka Swanky Jerry, showed his taste in fashion as she rocked a stylish outfit recently

The celebrity stylist combined his attire with classy sunglasses and displayed different angles before the camera

His fans were in awe of him as they hailed him on his Instagram page, calling him his career nickname

Popular Nigerian fashion designer Jerry Ogbodo, aka Swanky Jerry, is known for making fashion statements with his classy attire.

Swanky Jerry looks classy in his attire. Image credit: @swankyjerry

Source: Instagram

He rocked another stylish outfit which was designed with a combination of white, brown, and black.

His outfit of a shirt and trousers was a display of elegance and he combined it with expensive sunglasses and bangles.

He struck different glamorous poses that had his fans complementing his looks on his Instagram page.

Check out Swanky Jerry's outfit in the slides below:

Fans hail Swanky Jerry's outfit

Several social media users have reacted to Swanky Jerry's attire. See some of the comments below:

@trecia.g.j:

"Does anyone know if there will be a new season of young famous African?"

@mmasinaobi_1:

"At this point, we have got our Statue of Liberty in human form.:"

@poeticmpress:

"Minister of styling! #NoSwankyNoStyling Lking SoOo royal!"

phadekemi:

"More like the King of Style is back on Nigerian soil."

@wiinx.22:

"Swanky the King of Fashion over and over again."

@modelnurseq:

"Specially made for us! King of fashion."

@dolllherup:

"You are always top-notch!"

@eichiemoses31:

"You came and conquered."

Swanky Jerry's rocks orange jacket

Swanky Jerry steps out in expensive ensemble

