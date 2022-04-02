Popular Nigerian stylist turned reality TV star, Swanky Jerry, recently stepped out for an event in an expensive ensemble

Jerry who was among the cast of the Young, Famous and African reality show is known for his bold sense of style

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at the cost breakdown of his stylish ensemble at the event which had fellow cast member, Annie Idibia in attendance

Swanky Jerry is a king in his own fashion lane and it is not hard to see why.

Every Instagram post he puts up shows he is one who is not afraid to break the rules when it comes to fashion and style.

The stylist stepped out for an event in a fab look. Photo credit: Swanky Jerry, Staud and Gucci.

Source: Instagram

Just recently, the celebrity stylist and TV star of the reality show, Young, Famous and Africa, stepped out for what appears to be an all-white event.

He shared photos from the event which saw fellow cast member, Annie Idibia, in attendance.

The stylist and image consultant donned a white two-piece outfit with a coordinating beanie.

He sported a N67,700 ($163) Versace sunglasses, a pair of N165,000 (£330) Staud ankle boots and for the cherry on the cake was the N1.3 million ($3,150) Gucci Beige/Ebony GG Coated Canvas 1955 Horsebit Duffle bag.

Check out the photos below:

Source: Legit.ng