Fashion designer Swanky Jerry has given his fans something to talk about as he glowed in an orange jacket and baggy trousers

He wore a long-sleeved shirt before he adorned the jacket, and his stylish handbag also complemented his top

In his post, he hailed himself for being influential, and his fans supported him, while others simply commented on his outfit

Nigerian fashion designer Jeremiah Ogbodo, aka Swanky Jerry, adorned an orange jacket on a black long-sleeved dress that gave him away.

He combined it with black baggy trousers and an orange bag that looked stylish and feminine. His glasses screamed luxury as he posed for his pictures.

The celebrity stylist also shared a flier of him being named as one of the 100 Most Influential People In Africa. The metrics for the recognition were influence and reach, innovation and creativity, impact and tangible results, leadership and advocacy, and long-term sustainability.

He captioned the photos of his outfit on Instagram:

"You are looking at one of the most influential humans in Africa, ranked 100% the people's choice. #swankyjerry #king #noswankynostyling #theforce."

Check out Swanky Jerry's orange and black outfit in the slides below:

