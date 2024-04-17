Actor Charles Okocha has been specially honoured in Canada as he recently shared a video of him with the Mayor of Brampton in Toronto

The Nollywood actor revealed he was presented the award in recognition of his excellent work

While some netizens took to social media to congratulate the actor, others raised questions about the award

Popular Nigerian actor Charles Okocha, also known as Igwe 2Pac, recently took to social media to celebrate his latest achievement after being specially honoured by the Mayor of Brampton in Toronto, Canada.

Okocha, known for his 'phenomenal' slang, was presented with an Honorary Certificate from Mayor Patrick Brown for his work in the movie industry.

Mayor of Mayor of Brampton in Toronto, Canada specially honours Charles Okocha. Credit: @charles_okocha

The actor, who could not contain the joy, shared the good news online as he expressed his gratitude for the recognition and acknowledgement.

An extract from his caption read:

"The Mayor of Brampton in Toronto Canada @patrickbrownont just acknowledged and recognized my good work and decided to honor me with honorary award Congrats to me Now this is Phenomenal."

Watch video as Charles Okocha receives accolade in Canada

Reactions as Charles Okocha is specially recognised in Canada

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

ToroMatti:

"So this Werey fit calm like this."

BenRmc_:

"This award is phenomenal."

Badmus_Uthmaan:

"All over the world appreciate and honour creative cruise. If you like take life serious make you no dey catch cruise. Nobody go look your side."

Yourwavygod:

"He worked so hard to be a clown, he deserves it."

Adewale__101:

"Which work jare well congrat to him."

SeyitanFakeye:

"Normal, wetin dem give portable?!Upon say hin even win the fight."

emrayiam:

"Which good work has he done?"

Jessica_Egbedi:

"He hype man for dey there to hype the money....Mayor mayor, ssshh we global now shiiiiiii."

steezy10_:

"Which good work abeg."

