Swanky Jerry gave his fans some style tips as he rocked black trousers, a jacket, and a blanket in his recent photoshoot

His colourful blanket was more dominant in his outfit and he combined it with a blue designer bag and sunglasses

He got loads of accolades from his fans who hyped his look and also praised his caption for the picture on Instagram

Popular Nigerian fashion designer Jeremiah Ogbodo, aka Swanky Jerry, got the attention of his fans after he adorned black trousers, and a black jacket, and wrapped himself with an orange, blue, and white blanket.

Swanky Jerry looks gorgeous in colourful blanket. Image credit: @swankyjerry/Instagram

He gave his attire a more vibrant look as he rocked blue and black sneakers. In addition, held a luxurious big black handbag that had green and gold designs on it. His white edges dark glasses complemented his outfit. He looked at his hands as he posed for pictures.

The celebrity stylist captioned his picture on Instagram:

"My kindness has no motive. I am kind because I am kind, I am already blessed."

He also tagged the brands he got his items from. Check out his outfit in the picture below:

Fans react to Swanky Jerry's look

Several fans of the fashion designer took to his Instagram page to comment on his outfit and its cation. See some of their reactions below:

@kefilwe_mabote:

"I felt your kindness my friend. Genuine love."

@danisimbaallen:

"The force."

@slim_heavy:

"I love those Jordans."

@dannygee:

"Sharp and expensive. Looking luxurious."

@chikagraceiky:

"And you shall stay blessed king."

@modafromama:

"And that's why you are blessed."

@smithtylerm:

"Blessed and highly favored!"

@mary_losaba:

"That's true you are very very kind."

@anissiamack:

"The duffle bag sets the outfit off."

