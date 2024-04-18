Young Nigerian singer Ruger recently sparked massive reactions online with a comment he shared about women on his social media page

The comment has stirred anger from a particular section of society, as it was tagged sexualizing and belittling of the feminine folks

Ruger had bragged about taking women on boat cruises while sending a message that once a lady goes on a ride with him, their underwear must shift

Renowned Afrobeats star Michael Adebayo Olayinka, aka Ruger, recently stirred emotions online with comments he shared on his social media handle.

In the now-deleted viral post, he spoke about taking women on boat cruises and what is expected of them.

Nigerian singer Ruger sparks emotions online with controversial tweets about women and boat cruises. Photo credit: @rugerofficial

Source: Instagram

Ruger had warned that any lady on his boat for a cruise to Ilashe must be prepared to get freaky.

He further stated that they have to put at the back of their mind that the cruise isn't only about shooting content or music videos.

See the now deleted post here:

Ruger's comment stirs anger online

The comment posted by the singer stirred several mixed reactions. Many netizens have tagged it as insensitive and indicting.

Some accused Ruger of constantly sexualizing women and always treating them poorly.

Angry netizens brought up the singer's previous stage antics with women getting freaky with him.

Legit.ng recalls a video that went viral a while back of a lady who gave Ruger a lap dance on stage.

Here are some of the comments that trailed Ruger's tweet about boat cruises:

@thestudentconnectv:

"I only p!ty him. If one day he's acc*sed of r**ping someone they'll bring out this tweet as evidence. As a celeb be mindful of what you say."

@chioma_nwobi_:

"The way these so called celebrities sexualize women is irritating asf. Women try dey hustle ooo."

@mercysimeon_:

"I will for ever cherish a man with good self control, a man that is not accessible. Cos wth is this?"

@sheyi_.ade:

"This is a very disgusting tweet."

@realmelvis:

"Yes Ruger ..tear my bikini biko nna."

@ble_ssing_sunday:

"Which eye you wan use see the bikini???"

@darasiimi__:

"Not surprised, his whole brand is built around sexual harassment and toxicity."

@veronica_bassey_:

"Would you look at that?!!"

@effedeborah:

"This his tweet is irr..itating asf ‍♀️ see what he reduced women to because of boat cruise."

@pluto_xxcb:

"If nah America wey Dey many of this celebrities go don they jail for sexual harassment assault and abuse."

Ruger talks about ladies doing freaky dance

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Ruger finally responded took time to address his controversial stage antics with ladies who attend his shows.

The Asiwaju crooner addressed this act on Zero Conditions podcast, where he shed more light on how he interacts with female fans.

According to the music star, he is not the first artiste to do what he does with fans on stage.

Source: Legit.ng