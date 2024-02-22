"King of Style": Swanky Jerry Adorns Creative Yellow Outfit, Looks Dazzling, Fans React
- Fashion designer Swanky Jerry showed the stuff he was made of as he adorned a creative yellow dress
- In his usual style, his outfit revealed the extra detail he added to his work to give it a distinct look
- The hands of the attire were puffed up and it gave it a feminine vibe, his fans also sent him nice compliments for his look
Popular Nigerian fashion designer Jeremiah Ogbodo, aka Swanky Jerry, definitely knows how to pull off a distinct look and he achieved it again in his yellow attire.
The celebrity stylist rocked a black shirt with a yellow top that resembled a hot air balloon. He also adorned yellow trousers with several inscriptions, including on the top.
Jeremiah wore black shoes and held a black purse before he posed for his photoshoot. He captioned the photos on his Instagram page:
"Due to divine reasons, my light can't be dimmed. Highly blessed. #swankyjerry #king #noswankynostyling."
Check out Swanky Jerry's yellow outfit in the slides below:
Fans react to Swanky Jerry's yellow attire
Several fans of the fashion designer have reacted to his outfit. Check out some of their comments below:
@ms_sweetface:
"Is that jersey a plastic paper or hot air balloon?
@sunky.o:
"Since you can’t relate to the heat in Lagos, so you decided to turn to the heat over there."
@doll_teresa:
"Incredibly stunning, style superstar."
@kefilwe_mabote:
"King of style:
@itchinny_susan_rose:
"On point, slay on."
"I like it."
@mantornadotz:
"You kill it bro."
"God of fashion."
"Sometimes when I look at you I see billpoter."
@tailorsclann:
"Only one Swanky style."
"This one na fashion weak": Funny Toheeb recreates weird version of Tiwa Savage's dress, amuses fans
@nefertiti___:
"Nobody badder!"
Swanky Jerry adorns designer jacket and blanket
Legit.ng earlier reported that Swanky Jerry gave his fans some style tips as he rocked black trousers, a jacket, and a blanket in his recent photoshoot.
His colourful blanket was more dominant in his outfit and he combined it with a blue designer bag and sunglasses.
He got loads of accolades from his fans who hyped his look and also praised his caption for the picture on Instagram.
