Fashion designer Swanky Jerry showed the stuff he was made of as he adorned a creative yellow dress

In his usual style, his outfit revealed the extra detail he added to his work to give it a distinct look

The hands of the attire were puffed up and it gave it a feminine vibe, his fans also sent him nice compliments for his look

Popular Nigerian fashion designer Jeremiah Ogbodo, aka Swanky Jerry, definitely knows how to pull off a distinct look and he achieved it again in his yellow attire.

The celebrity stylist rocked a black shirt with a yellow top that resembled a hot air balloon. He also adorned yellow trousers with several inscriptions, including on the top.

Jeremiah wore black shoes and held a black purse before he posed for his photoshoot. He captioned the photos on his Instagram page:

"Due to divine reasons, my light can't be dimmed. Highly blessed. #swankyjerry #king #noswankynostyling."

Check out Swanky Jerry's yellow outfit in the slides below:

Fans react to Swanky Jerry's yellow attire

Several fans of the fashion designer have reacted to his outfit. Check out some of their comments below:

@ms_sweetface:

"Is that jersey a plastic paper or hot air balloon?

@sunky.o:

"Since you can’t relate to the heat in Lagos, so you decided to turn to the heat over there."

@doll_teresa:

"Incredibly stunning, style superstar."

@kefilwe_mabote:

"King of style:

@itchinny_susan_rose:

"On point, slay on."

@_raph_daniel's profile picture

"I like it."

@mantornadotz:

"You kill it bro."

@iam_baltimore's profile picture

"God of fashion."

@d_vinaah's profile picture

"Sometimes when I look at you I see billpoter."

@tailorsclann:

"Only one Swanky style."

@nefertiti___:

"Nobody badder!"

Swanky Jerry adorns designer jacket and blanket

Legit.ng earlier reported that Swanky Jerry gave his fans some style tips as he rocked black trousers, a jacket, and a blanket in his recent photoshoot.

His colourful blanket was more dominant in his outfit and he combined it with a blue designer bag and sunglasses.

He got loads of accolades from his fans who hyped his look and also praised his caption for the picture on Instagram.

