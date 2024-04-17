Being fashionable has no limit to one's profession, and for some Nigerian pastors, wearing classy clothes is part of their trademarks

In this listicle, we shall be looking at how some popular preachers including Jimmy Odukoya and Femi Lazarus, among others love to dress

Aside from preaching the word of God, these men love to look good and they have often given their followers some style inspiration

Some Nigerian pastors have proven that aside from preaching about God's word, they can also look good on the pulpit.

Over the years, some clerics including Femi Lazarus, Jerry Eze, and Jimmy Odukoya, among others, have become notable for their dress sense. Legit.ng takes a look at how they give their followers some fashion goals.

1. Jimmy Odukoya loves dreadlocks and traditional outfits

The Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church, Jimmy Odukoya, is popular for being a preacher and actor. He also distinguishes himself with his dreadlocks and earrings.

Most times, he styles his hair in different patterns and often wears his traditional outfits during church services. It is rare to see Jimmy rocking a suit on the pulpit. His outfits are usually similar in design but he has them in different colours.

Though he had been a pastor in the church for some years before he was ordained senior pastor in September 2023, Jimmy is notable for being a Nollywood actor. He played the role of Oba Ade in the famous Hollywood movie The Woman King.

2. Ohis Ojeikere loves simple and classy attire

The Lead Pastor of The Votage Church, Ohis Ojeikere, is popularly known as The Winlos, alongside his wife, Anwili Ojeikere.

He dresses simple and classy and has rocked different colours while preaching on the altar. Besides, he loves to wear English outfits more. His hair is well trimmed and his accessories are usually minimal.

Ohis and his wife are famous for their teachings on relationship and marriage, and they have travelled to several countries together doing the Lord's work. They also create content that impacts knowledge and elicit laughter.

3. Jerry Eze looks dapper in his outfits

Aside from being a prayer warrior, the Lead Pastor of Stream of Joy International Church, Jerry Eze, loves to look good. His outfits are usually simple and stylish, and he does not have a limit to the colours he rocks.

He is the convener of the popular praying platform New Season Prophetic, Prayers, and Declaration (NSPPD) which has thousands of members globally.

4. Femi Lazarus shows versatility in fashion

The Senior Pastor of Sphere of Light Church, Apostle Femi Lazarus, has become popular among many people for his impactful teachings. More so, he does not joke with his outward appearance.

Be it T-Shirts, long-sleeves, sweaters, suits, or Agbada, Lazarus can wear any and still look fantastic in them. His style is versatile.

When it comes to colours, he blends them perfectly and often wears a tie whenever he is wearing a suit. On other occasions, he is on long-sleeve shirts.

5. Emmanuel Iren shows elegance in his attire

The Lead Pastor of Celebration Church International, Apostle Emmanuel Iren, has a good taste in fashion and he loves to look good as he preaches the word of God.

He can be seen wearing suits most of the time though he also wears other outfits. His hair is usually cut in a trademark pattern and he loves to combine his colours appropriately.

Iren dots on his wife and children and his ability to communicate with his audience has drawn more followers to him over the years.

