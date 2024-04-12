Black is one beautiful colour that does not have a limit to where it is worn and Nigerian celebrities have explored it in various styles

It can be worn in traditional attire or simply casual wear and it gives the individual a gorgeous look

In this listicle by Legit.ng, some male celebrities including Ayo Makun, Alexx Ekubo, and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, among others, give style inspiration in black

Nigerian celebrities have a way of making their fans drool over them whenever they rock classy attire.

Over the years, these individuals have upped their fashion tastes by exploring different colours and styles. Black is one colour that has not disappointed these celebs as they have continued to slay in it.

Alexx Ekubo and Jim Iyke look gorgeous in black outfits. Image credit: @alexxekubo, @jim.iyke

Source: Instagram

In this listicle, Legit.ng takes a look at how some celebs including Ayo Makun, Jim Iyke, and Enioluwa, among others, gave fashion goals in black.

1. Ayo Makun shows class in black

Popular Nigerian comedian and actor Ayo Makun, aka AY, looked dapper when he wore a black outfit recently. His black shirt was designed with white embellishments, giving it a stylish look.

He trimmed his hair neatly and struck some classy poses that made his fans drop nice compliments on his Instagram page.

2. Jim Iyke rocks a classy black suit

Popular Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has a thing with fashion and doesn't miss it whenever he turns up at events.

He rocked a black suit which he combined with a black shirt and brown shoes. As expected, he adorned his sunglasses which gave him a dashing look.

His expensive black leather wristwatch complemented his attire. After he showed off the different angles of his attire, his fans were mesmerised by his looks.

3. Alexx Ekubo slays in black

Aside from having good looks, popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has a good fashion taste.

He wore a trendy black shirt and trousers recently which he combined with fancy shoes. The movie star rocked a classy designer wristwatch which complemented his attire.

His sunglasses were also on point as it matched his outfit, and his fans were in awe of him as they hailed his glamorous look.

4. Enioluwa shows style in outfit

Content creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa showed his love for fashion as he slayed in a black and silver outfit.

He looked glamorous in the attire which he rocked with a black bag and black shoes. His signature sunglasses was part of his look as he struck different poses before the camera.

5. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu stuns in black

Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu looks dapper as he rocked a black outfit recently. He complemented his attire with a red coral bead on his wrist.

He adorned his trademark dark glasses as he showed off his attire before the camera. The father of two got accolades from his fans and colleagues who hailed his amazing work.

6. Tobi Bakare looks glamorous in black

Nollywood actor and a former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Tobi Bakre looked glamorous as he wore a black suit.

He wore a shirt before his jacket and he accessorised his outfit with a silver necklace. His black shoes blended with his attire as he struck a lovely pose for his photoshoot session.

