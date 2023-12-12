Famous Nigerian clergyman Pastor Jerry Eze has sent many netizens into overdrive with some comments he shared online

The famous televangelist, in a series of posts, shared different comments about the travails of being a cleric

Pastor Jerry Eze also spoke about having to deal with lies spread around about him and his flock by other clergies

Famous Nigerian cleric and the convener of the NSPPD prayer movement, Pastor Jerry Eze, has sparked reactions online with comments he recently shared about his life as clergy.

He revealed that it had been a battle dealing with depression, mental health issues and surviving wars against enemies from within and outside the ministry.

Nigeria televangelist Pastor Jerry Eze speaks about his travails as a clergyman. Photo credit: @realjerryeze

Source: Instagram

Pastor Jerry Eze shared that he's had to deal with several betrayals and backstabbing from people he's made sacrifices for.

"Pastoring is not for the faint-hearted" - Pastor Jerry says

The famous televangelist also spoke about dealing with constant scrutiny and criticism from people who do it not because of love or desire to see him grow but out of hate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The NSPPD cleric noted in his long read that pastoring is not for the faint-hearted because of how brutally demanding it could be.

Pastor Eze also noted that there is a common perception that clergies love money and are expected to live in humble poverty. But when one looks too poor, some would criticise why one couldn't help his situation if he were a man of God.

Read Pastor Jerry Eze's lengthy lamentations about the travails of being a cleric:

See some of the reactions Pastor Jerry's post stirred

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Pastor Jerry Eze's post:

@eddyville6:

"Oga go and work been a pastor isn't a job."

@docoppy:

"Pastor Dey complain ? Moreso complain for social media? Did Jesus complain?"

@nik_ki_gold:

"Pastor Jerry. GOD will reward you in Jesus name. At the end you will not fail God. Amen."

@sammie__xxi:

"He said it all. And in conclusion you can’t please human being."

@mermaidqueen241:

"So pastor is daily earn work Humm I see."

@walzadewole:

"They are humans, they cannot be perfect, and they also deserve nice things."

@thevine.apparels:

"That’s just life … do your best and leave the rest…"

@bukas_tony:

"Not Surprised cos you will sell ur goods…. Una market is based of guilt tripping people is only the wise will see through it. Nice strategy."

@aphroditezee:

"Nobody should stress my pastor abeg abeg."

@iye.360:

"Una dey stress this pastor...leave him alone..he is human."

Pastor Jerry Eze emerges as richest content creator in Nigeria

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Pastor Jerry Eze when it was revealed that he was YouTube's highest-earning Nigerian content creator.

The founder of Streams of Joy International kicked off his prayer ministry in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 global lockdown.

It is reported that Pastor Eze's average daily earnings on YouTube is well over N5m. As of Thursday, July 27, 2023, Pastor Eze was noted to have earned 2,114,326,064 billion from YouTube.

Source: Legit.ng