Nigerian celebrities are not only good at what they know, they also have a thing for looking good

Aside from their outfits, one of the ways some of the individuals display their taste in fashion is in their hairstyles

In this listicle by Legit.ng, let us take a look at how entertainers such as Uti Nwachukwu, Akpororo, and Rema, among others, show swag in dreadlocks

Dreadlocks have become the trademark of some Nigerian celebrities over the years and with proper maintenance, their fans often get some style inspiration from them.

Rema and Uti Nwachukwu slay in their dreadlocks. Image credit: @heisrema, @siruti

Source: Instagram

1. Bryan Okwara looks gorgeous in dreadlocks

Nollywood actor and a former Mr Nigeria (2007 edition) Bryan Okwara wears dreadlocks in style. His good looks also help to complement any attire he rocks.

In one of his photoshoot sessions, he wore a traditional attire which he combined with a black cap and transparent eyeglasses. The role interpreter struck poses that made his fans make palatable comments about him.

2. Uti Nwachukwu slays in dreadlocks

Aside from acting and being a former Big Brother Africa reality show housemate, Uti Nwachukwu is known for rocking dreadlocks.

He has a great taste for fashion. In a recent photoshoot, she rocked a black shirt, a black and white trousers, which he combined with eyeglasses.

3. Akpororo adorns dreadlocks on a suit

Popular Nigerian comedian Jephthah Bowoto, aka Akpororo, has been wearing dreadlocks for a while now.

In one of his photoshoots, he wore a white shirt and a black suit. He complemented his attire with a chain necklace which got him nice comments on his Instagram page.

4. Rema shows style in dreads

Popular Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, is not only talented, but he loves to show his fashion taste whenever there is an opportunity.

He adorned his dreadlocks on his black outfit which looked dapper on him. His fans were in awe of him as they praised his looks.

5. Lil Kesh looks cute in his dreadlocks

Nigerian singer Kenshinro Ololade loves his dreadlocks and he wears them on any outfit. His sense of style is quite admirable.

In one of his pictures on Instagram, he rocked his dreadlocks on yethe llow shirt which gave him a dapper look and got his female fans drooling over him.

