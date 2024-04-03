Nollywood actor Uzee Usman has opened up on his relationship with ace actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele

In an interview with Legit.ng, he also spoke about his fashion influence and the item he doesn't like

The A Tribe Called Judah actor also revealed what inspires his fashion sense, among other issues

Nollywood actor Uzee Usman has revealed what it feels like working with his senior colleague and filmmaker Funke Akindele, noting that she is very caring.

Uzee Usman shares how he likes to dress.

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Legit.ng, the A Tribe Called Judah star also spoke about how the movie stretched him creatively, what influences his sense of fashion, and his love for expensive wristwatches, among other issues.

How I was stretched creatively -Uzee reveals

The actor opened up on the working environment while shooting A Tribe Called Judah. He said:

"It is one of the most challenging characters I have played although Funke as a director made it easier for us because we were working and having fun. She helped us to interpret our roles.

He also spoke about his relationship with Funke, saying:

"I knew her before the production of A Tribe Called Judah but we were not close. She is someone who appreciates people and speaks to them with respect. After the movie, we became very close and I love her very much because of the way she loves people around her."

Simplicity influences Uzee's fashion sense

Speaking about what influenced his fashion sense and his favourite fashion accessories, he said:

"Simplicity, being classy, and not doing too much influence my fashion sense. One can pass a message with one's fashion. I love expensive shoes and I wear caps a lot. My most expensive shoe costs $2,500 (N3.3m) and I bought it in the United States."

What are Uzee's thoughts on AMVCA nominations?

The role interpreter also lent his voice to the complaints by some fans that some deserving actors were not nominated for the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA). He said:

"I think the reason some people are complaining is because the award is focused on the viewers' choice. It is the movie the people love the most that the fans expect to be there. I understand that it is complicated at times because it is humans that are the judges. So, they are not perfect but they are trying. I am hopeful that A Tribe Called Judah will win some awards."

