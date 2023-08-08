Nollywood actor Jimmy Odukoya popular for his role in The Woman King, has lost his dad Pastor Taiwo Odukoya

The report revealed the popular cleric passed on Monday, August 7, in the United States of America

While there are no details about the cause of his death, fans have stormed Jimmy's page to console him

Popular Nigerian cleric Pastor Taiwo Odukoya of The Fountain of Life Church has passed on at the age of 67.

The announcement was made public via the church's social media pages on Tuesday, August 8, where it was revealed the popular cleric passed on Monday, August 7, in the United States.

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya died on Monday, August 7. Credit: @iamthatpj @pastortaiwo

A statement on the church page read:

“The Fountain of Life Church, in total submission to the will of God Almighty, announces the passing unto greater glory of our Father, our Teacher, a great servant of the Most High God, Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya, Founding Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, who passed unto glory on the 7th of August 2023 in the USA,” it said.

See the post below:

Pastor Taiwo is the father of popular actor Jimmy Odukoya, who is famous for his role in The Woman King.

Below is a post of late Pastor Odukoya celebrating his son Jimmy Odukoya on his birthday

Fans flood Jimmy Odukoya's Instagram page

While the actor is yet to share a post on his dad's demise, many of his fans and followers have taken to his Instagram comment section to console him.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

debimpey1:

"My condolences pj."

ore.od:

"God will take care of you and your family♥️.."

eseokogba:

"I'm so sorry Jimmy for your loss. May God give your family the strength to bear this loss."

