Making fashion statements has become a part of the lives of Nigerian celebs and some individuals are taking it personal

From simply being entertainers, some female celebs including Nancy Isime, Shaffy Bello, among others have become fashion icons

In this listicle, let us take a look at how these celebs slayed in stylish headwraps that complemented their outfits

Headwraps are fashionable items that give one's outfit a whole new look. They come in different designs and colours.

Nigerian female celebs give fashion goals on headwraps. Image credit: @nancyisimeofficial, @realwarripikin/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In this listicle, Legit.ng checked how actresses Nancy Isime, Iyabo Ojo, and Shaffy Bello, among other celebs gave their fans some fashion goals in their gorgeous looks.

1. Shaffy Bello stuns in a a glamorous head wrap

Popular Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello looked her beautiful self as she adorned a red headwrap on her her red and blue flowery dress.

She combined her outfit with a red shoe and jewellries. Her smiles were 'loud' as she gave struck some poses for her photoshoot session.

The beautiful role interpreter has some of the trendy fashion item in her wardrobe and she adorns.

2. Nancy Isime slays in a black headwrap

Aside from being a talented movie star, actress Nancy Isime has made a name for herself as a fashionista. She wore a black stylish headwrap on her attire that spoke class and elegance.

Her attire was for a friend's wedding and she did justice to the colouful outfit which she combined with beads on her heads. As usual, her makeup was mild and it gave her a glamorous look.

3, Iyabo Ojo glows in a pink headwrap

When it comes to looking good in either English or traditional attire, popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo does not miss it.

She glowed in a pink headwrap on her multi-coloured dress which gave her an elegant look. In a video, she was seen showing off different angles of her attire which she combined with fancy sunglasses.

4. Real Warri Pikin rocks a green headwrap

Popular Nigerian comedian Anita Asuoha is not for making people laugh and her ability to make fashion statements in anything she adorns. While celebrating Mothers' Day on Sunday, March 10, she took to Instagram to post some beautiful photos of herself on a green dress and a headwrap.

She looked stunning as she combined the headwrap with a gold design on its front alongside some accessories. Her dress flowed to the ground and she gave her trademark smiles before the camera.

5 Priscilla Ojo radiates a pink headwrap

Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has made a name for herself as a fashionista. She can be spotted in English wears or traditional attire, and still look gorgeous in them.

She adorned a pink headwrap on a brown attire to a movie premiere in Lagos, and got many people admiring her. To complement her looks, she wore silver earrings and a necklace, which gave her an elegant look.

6. Bimbo Ademoye stuns in a blue headwrap

Curvy Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye looked breathtaking as she turned up for filmmaker Kunle Afolayan's Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre series premiere in Lagos.

She wore a purple headwrap on a purple and yellow traditional attire. Her outfit was combined with many beads on her neck and wrists. Her makeup was also on point as she gave off a glamorous look.

Source: Legit.ng