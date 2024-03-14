Actress Iyabo Ojo looked lovely as she adorned a jeans trouser and a white crop top for her daughter Priscilla Ojo's 23rd birthday

The white top exposed her navel and her flat stomach, giving her a Gen Z vibe, and she also styled her hair backward

She wore black heel shoes and adorned makeup that looked perfect on her, as her lipstick matched her hair

Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo looked radiant as she turned up for her daughter Priscilla Ojo's 23rd birthday. She adorned a white crop top which exposed her navel and displayed her curves.

Iyabo Ojo slays in her attire for her daughter's birthday. Image credit: @iyaboojofespris/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She combined the top with stylish blue jeans. Her hair was packed backward and it matched her lipstick. When it comes to jewellry, Iyabo is known for patronising premium brands. She rocked 18-karat gold on her ears, neck, and wrists.

The 46-year-old wore black heel shoes to complement her outfit and she gave different gorgeous poses for her photoshoot session. Her fans and colleagues were in awe of her as she showed readiness for her daughter's birthday party.

Check out Iyabo's Gen Z outfit in the slides below:

Fans, colleagues react to Iyabo's outfit

Several fans and colleagues of the Nollywood actress have reacted to her outfit at her daughter's birthday bash. Check out some of the comments below:

@oloribayocrafts:

"For the last time, Aunty Iyabo....how old are you again?"

@ee.stores:

"Haha. Who is the birthday girl? You hot."

@iampeckers:

"Your beauty captures me, but what amazes me is that it is wonderfully combined with your amazing soul… your smiles your outfit, and your swag never brag."

@ze_nny_b:

"Who’s that hot lady?"

@symply_tacha:

"Loading!!!"

@matto_xo:

"World best."

@iamdrrommel:

"Forever young mama."

@busyfingers14:

"Sweetest mama ever liveth."

@cici_omoh:

"You are so fine, mama."

6 times Iyabo Ojo made fashion statements

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo knows her craft and has built a notable brand for herself over the years.

She has a great fashion sense that makes her the toast of her fans, as she never disappoints. Unsurprisingly, she has a fashion business among the numerous businesses she handles.

She has also made fashion statements on several occasions and her daughter Priscy is already taking after her in this regard.

Source: Legit.ng