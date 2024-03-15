Ini Edo has penned a heartwarming message to her daughter Angel Light as she clocked three on Friday, March 15

The Nollywood actress also flooded her page with adorable pictures of her and daughter rocking similar outfits

Popular celebrities in the entertainment industry and well-wishers also joined Ini Edo in celebrating her baby girl

It is a moment of celebration for Nollywood actress Ini Edo as her daughter Precious Angel Light turned three years old today, March 15.

Ini, who shared some lovely pictures of her and her daughter on holiday, penned a sweet message to her baby girl, whom she described as passionate and compassionate to everyone around her.

The proud mum also showered prayers on her baby girl while sharing pictures of them rocking similar outfits.

In one of the pictures, Ini showed her daughter's face.

An extract from her post read:

"My Princess is 3. Dear Lord, I just want to thank you for my Precious Angel Light. She is such a burst of sunshine and the happiest child ever.. She is so passionate and compassionate to everyone around her . Her love for me fills up every part of me.. Her zeal for learning about everything is mind blowin,she is kind, loving, caring, smart and very quick and I love her with every fiber in me."

See Ini Edo's post below:

Celebrities, fans celebrate with Ini Edo

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

shangeorgefilms:

"Happy birthday princess."

nancyisimeofficial:

"They grow so fast! Happy Birthday Princess."

patienceozokwo:

"Happy birthday precious daughter."

rukkysanda:

"Happiest Birthday Lovely Light*** Auntie Loves You."

ucheelendu:

"My angel thanks for the light you exude.. you're everything we prayed for and more, May the Lord continue to shower you with his protection and blessings.. grow in grace my baby."

Ini Edo speaks on surrogacy

Meanwhile, Legit. ng reported that Ini Edo had her daughter after opting for surrogacy.

Social media went abuzz with the news in 2021, and in a recent interview, the movie star revealed the reason behind her decision.

According to Ini, she had a number of miscarriages, and she got tired of trying again, coupled with the fact that she did not have a husband.

