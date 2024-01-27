Popular comedian Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin, is still basking in the euphoria of her new body

She adorned a yellow feather dress that looked gorgeous on her, brought out her curves, and got her fans talking

Her outfit has a design that may cause a disruption for anyone who sits behind her at any occasion, and she offered apologies in advance

Famous comedian and actress Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin, has been consistent in the news since she lost much weight recently. She glowed in a yellow outfit with beaded designs that made it look glamorous.

Real Warri Pikin looks gorgeous in yellow feather dress. Image credit: @realwarripikin/Instagram

It also has feather designs at her back and at the bottom area, which gives it a more elegant look. Her makeup was on point, and she accessorised her dress with stamp earrings. As usual, she rocked her signature low haircut on the outfit.

The funny woman sent a caveat ahead to people that will sit behind her at the occasion where she will adorn the outfit to because she may likely disturb their view. She danced excitedly as she displayed different angles of her outfit in a video on her Instagram page.

She captioned her video:

"The feast. Apologies in advance to the person wey go sidan for my back sha."

See a video of her outfit below:

Colleagues, fans react to Real Warri Pikin outfit

Several fans and colleagues of the comedian made nice comments about her outfit and her fashion designer Mimi Yina, aka Medlin Boss. See some of them below:

@eveesin:

""I know it's Medlin. I know....I know. Med oooooo @medlinboss."

@sharonooja:

"Omo your beauty choke my sister Haba."

@miz_debbie:

"Come Anita wetin happen? Why do you want to finish me with beauty eh? my brother really know market oo, see na."

@georginaibeh:

"You look exceptional."

@e4ma_:

"So beautiful."

@maryremmynjoku:

"Where you dey go o!!!"

@efezino_:

"I have no words."

@agsbraidsattachment:

"I await all forms of what I ordered versus what I got of this beauty. Drum roll …… let the recreations begin."

@harmonihie:

"No apologies needed."

@ruth_evioghene_paulbassey:

"Chaii God! You dey create oh! Very sweet."

@kemisimmon:

"You sha don end up blind my eyes. Chai! You too shine o."

Real Warri Pikin speaks on new look, fashion

In an earlier interview with Legit.ng, Anita spoke about what fashion meant to her and what defined her style

She said losing weight did not affect her style, but she had to change most clothes in her wardrobe, and she loves her new look.

In addition, she spoke on the reason behind her low haircut, which she has been adorning for a while now.

Source: Legit.ng