Popular Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello exudes class in her interpretation of movie roles, and she does not disappoint her fans with her fashion style when she turns up at events.

Shaffy Bello looks beautiful as she adorns brown classy outfit to Kunle Remi's wedding. Image credit: @iamshaffybello/Instagram

Source: Instagram

At the recent wedding ceremony of actor Kunle Remi and his wife Tiwi, Shaffy made a fashion statement with her gorgeous brown dress. She complimented her attire with a stylish head gear and a hand bag.

Her smile gave her away as she posed for the camera. Colleagues and fans of the actress spoke highly of her outfit as she posted it on her Instagram page.

Check out photos of Shaffy Bello's dress in the slides below:

Colleagues, fans praise Shaffy's outfit

Fans and colleagues of the actress have heaped praises on her lovely outfit. See some of them below:

@dakoreea:

"Gorgeous."

@officiallolo1:

"If sophisticated was a person, it would be you ma’am!"

@arastyles_:

"Aunty Shaffy never disappoints."

@abimbolaadeoye.c:

"Aunty Shaffy always representing!"

@dposhempire:

"Aunty Shaffy easy on us mami"

@glotory:

"This woman gives me joy and hope… I am seriously learning and saving this pictures of her dressings for myself to be used when I get to her age! I must oo. God you don hear ooo. Nice one."

@iamify_hassan:

"Mama always repping weller."

@pelumi_buari:

"Always slaying!!

@mhiz_rolls_royce:

"Aunty Shaffy oh. You look stunning."

@adebisi.adebowale.35:

"Why so beautiful?"

Shaffy Bello rocks dazzling outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that the screen diva's sense of style had earned her a place on the Nigerian fashion scene.

She did not disappoint her fans and followers as she released photos of herself in a dazzling outfit to mark her birthday.

On her Instagram page, her colleagues and fans complimented her pictures and spoke well of her.

Source: Legit.ng