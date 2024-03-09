A Nigerian woman who sells tapioca got a surprise gift from one of her customers, who is a makeover artist and salon owner

The woman came to sell her tapioca, popularly called Abacha, but instead, she returned home looking different

She got a free makeover and clothes from the makeup artist, who said she needed to be appreciated for her hard work

A makeup artist transformed a Nigerian woman who sells tapioca, making her to look beautiful.

In a heartwarming video posted on TikTok, @beautyentrepreneurng, the woman came to sell her tapioca but got a nice makeover instead.

Obianuju got a free makeover. Photo credit: TiKTok/@beautyentrepreneur.

She was taken unawares as she thought she was just going to sell and leave, but she was informed there was a gift waiting for her.

She got a nice hairdo and a makeover that totally transformed her appearance. She was happy when she saw herself in the mirror.

The video is captioned:

"In honour of International Women’s Day and in the spirit of this year’s theme, #InspireInclusion, @rubellitecosmetics set out on a mission to share some love and empowerment. We hit the streets to find a woman and we found the beautiful Gem, Obianuju. We invited her to our studio for a glamorous makeover. It was such a heartwarming experience. Through this act, we aim to inspire and uplift not just one woman, but women everywhere and from all walks of life. As we celebrate International Women’s Day, let us continue to champion inclusion and equality for all women, regardless of their backgrounds or circumstances. Here’s to a world where every woman feels valued and included."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as tapioca seller gets makeover

@joyjatauthomas asked:

"She still go sell the abacha?"

@Lifestylebyjulez said:

"Kai money good. Say after me I will never be poor."

@Collins asked:

"You sure sey this woman go sell abacha again? She too fine."

