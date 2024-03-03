Actor Charles Inojie has mourned the passing of his colleague and friend Mr Ibu in an emotional post

He had a close relationship with the actor, and they played similar roles together in the early years of their careers

In his post, Inojie revealed that the deceased was searching for something important while he was recuperating

Popular Nollywood actor Charles Inojie has written an emotional tribute to his colleague and friend John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, who passed away on Saturday, March 2.

Charles Inojie mourns Mr Ibu. Image credit: @realmribu, @charlesinojie/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He posted a video of pictures of the deceased and candles on Instagram stating that all Mr Ibu ever wanted was peace of mind. He craved it but it eluded him even as he struggled with his health for years, with in-and-out hospital visits.

Inojie and Ibu had a close relationship and they featured in several movies together in the early years of their careers. When Mr Ibu was having his latest health challenge, Inojie visited him.

In his tribute, Inojie wrote about his fellow funnyman on his Instagram page:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Rest in peace, king. Yes, you can have it all now, that which eluded you the most. When it mattered the most...PEACE...The peace of mind to recuperate peacefully was a favour too expensive to oblige you. Now, it's all yours, bro. Revel in heavenly peace, infinitum. Rest... Rest... Rest in PEACE."

Check out Inojie's tribute to Mr Ibu in the post below:

Fans react to Inojie's tribute to Ibu

Several fans of the comic actors reacted to Inojie's tribute post. Check out some of the comments below:

@obehiinojie:

"I’m so sorry, hubby. Take heart, it is well."

@_immichael1:

"You both had a very sweet connection during and off set."

@nazzybellabenz:

"Nothing is in this world. Let’s repent and give our lives to Christ."

@cheephoentblog:

"I never thought a day like this would come for Mr Ibu."

@mina_omotayo_wright:

"I’m still in disbelief, you both were so close, like blood brothers alongside Charles Awurum. The memories you both shared in movies will forever cherished."

@osagiect:

"Mr Ibu x Charles Inojie. Both of you were a part of my happiness during my childhood. Thank you and may he find eternal rest."

@king_oshio:

"Whenever I saw @charlesinojie and Mr Ibu on a film. I already knew the film will be superb. RIP Ibu."

Mr Ibu's family blamed for neglected him

Legit.ng earlier reported that self-acclaimed activist and influencer VeryDarkMan has advised men against marrying more than one wife.

His statement was connected to the passing of veteran comic actor Mr Ibu and his family drama while he was still alive.

He also accused the deceased's family of not taking care of the man, instead, they were chasing after money.

Source: Legit.ng