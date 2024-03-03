Robert Jr, the founder of Grace Confirmation Church Worldwide, has released a clip of his prophecy about Mr Ibu's death

The clip, from December 31, 2023, showed the cleric telling his congregation about three Nollywood legends that would pass away

On Saturday night, news broke out about the demise of comic actor Mr Ibu, throwing Nigeria into mourning

Amid mourning over the demise of Mr Ibu, a pastor, Robert Jr, has shared a clip from his church's December 31, ,2023, cross over service where he foresaw the comic actor's demise.

Robert Jr, the senior prophet of Grace Confirmation Church Worldwide located in Enugu, had also prophesied about the birth of Davido's twins.

Pastor Robert Jr. prophesied about Mr Ibu's death in 2023. Photo Credit: Gen Robert Jr, Instagram/@realmribu

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the cleric wrote:

"PROPHECY NO #17 on the wheel of fulfillment…

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

"Prophecy given on DECEMBER 31st Cross over night 2023.

"There is a SEER in this land and the lord shall help His people.

"Grace Confirmation Church Worldwide."

In a video attached to the post, Robert Jr told his congregation to pray for three Nollywood legends after he prophesied about their deaths in 2024. In his words:

"Nollywood legends are gone. Zack Orji gone. Amechi Muonagor gone. Mr Ibu gone... We need to pray for these people. What I saw in that vision, look at how they would go..."

Nigerians mourn Ibu's passing

The demise of Ibu sent shock waves across the nation, with many penning tributes to the late comic actor on social media.

Reacting to Mr Ibu's death, May Edochie, the first wife of Yul Edochie, express sadness over the development. She wrote on Instagram:

"What a great loss. Mr Ibu! Dear Lord, please grant his family the fortitude to bear this loss."

AGN president says Ibu had cardiac arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the AGN president had confirmed Mr Ibu suffered cardiac arrest.

In a WhatsApp chat that trended online, someone who claimed to be a staff of a popular hospital in Lagos Evercare, where the famous comic actor was receiving treatment, broke the news.

For some years, Mr Ibu has been facing health challenges. The 62-year-old was discharged from the hospital a few months ago after one of his legs was reportedly amputated.

Source: Legit.ng